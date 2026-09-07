ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Cr, Becomes 9th Hindi Film To Do So In 2026

Hyderabad: Mirzapur: The Movie has achieved a major milestone at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within four days of its release, continuing its strong run after a big opening on Friday.

The film had a strong weekend, with its collections increasing on both Saturday and Sunday. It has now entered the Rs 100 crore club and become one of the biggest Hindi hits of 2026 so far.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4

Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and followed it up with Rs 36 crore on Day 3. On Monday, the film has earned Rs 8.64 crore so far, as per the latest live figures. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 102.39 crore. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 122.55 crore.

The film is currently running across 9,076 shows on Day 4. Its occupancy stands at around 32.8% so far. The Monday figures are still live and are expected to change by the end of the day.

Mirzapur: The Movie Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

Crossing Rs 100 crore in just four days is a major achievement for Mirzapur: The Movie. The film is based on the popular Mirzapur web series and is one of the first major attempts to bring a successful OTT franchise to theatres.