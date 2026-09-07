Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Cr, Becomes 9th Hindi Film To Do So In 2026
Mirzapur: The Movie crosses Rs 100 crore in four days, becoming the ninth Hindi film of 2026 to enter the coveted club.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 7, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mirzapur: The Movie has achieved a major milestone at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within four days of its release, continuing its strong run after a big opening on Friday.
The film had a strong weekend, with its collections increasing on both Saturday and Sunday. It has now entered the Rs 100 crore club and become one of the biggest Hindi hits of 2026 so far.
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4
Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and followed it up with Rs 36 crore on Day 3. On Monday, the film has earned Rs 8.64 crore so far, as per the latest live figures. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 102.39 crore. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 122.55 crore.
The film is currently running across 9,076 shows on Day 4. Its occupancy stands at around 32.8% so far. The Monday figures are still live and are expected to change by the end of the day.
Mirzapur: The Movie Enters Rs 100 Crore Club
Crossing Rs 100 crore in just four days is a major achievement for Mirzapur: The Movie. The film is based on the popular Mirzapur web series and is one of the first major attempts to bring a successful OTT franchise to theatres.
The film’s performance shows the strong fan following of the series. Instead of relying on a traditional A-list Bollywood star, the movie has managed to bring audiences to theatres through its popular characters and story.
With its Rs 100 crore collection, Mirzapur: The Movie has now become the ninth Hindi film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in 2026. The other Hindi films in the club are Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4, Awarapan 2, the Hindi version of Toxic and Hanuman Ansh.
Strong Weekend Helps Film
The film’s strong opening played an important role in its quick journey to Rs 100 crore. It continued to perform well over the weekend, with Day 2 and Day 3 collections reaching Rs 32 crore and Rs 36 crore, respectively. The film has also benefited from the return of several much-loved characters from the series.
About Mirzapur: The Movie
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.
Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal reprises his role as Guddu Pandit. Divyenndu is back as Munna Tripathi. Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur also return as Beena Tripathi and Dimpy Pandit.
The cast also includes Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik, among others.