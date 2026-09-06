ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend

Hyderabad: Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's Mirzapur The Movie has maintained a strong hold at the box office in its opening weekend. After a solid start on Friday and an impressive jump on Saturday, the gangster drama continued to draw audiences on its third day. As of 8 pm on Sunday, Mirzapur The Movie had collected Rs 21.83 crore net in India on day 3.

The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 79.58 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 95.06 crore so far. The final day 3 figures are yet to be reported. The film is currently running across 8,545 shows, indicating the scale of its theatrical release and the strong interest surrounding the big-screen version of the popular franchise.

A strong opening weekend

Mirzapur The Movie began its theatrical journey with a strong Rs 25.75 crore net collection on Friday. The film then witnessed a significant jump on Saturday, earning Rs 32 crore net. With Sunday's live collection standing at Rs 21.83 crore by 8 pm, the film has crossed the Rs 79 crore mark in India net collections within three days.

The numbers could rise further once the final collections for Sunday are reported. The opening weekend performance is particularly significant because Mirzapur began as a streaming franchise before making its transition to cinemas. The strong response at the ticket window suggests that fans were willing to step into theatres to watch the familiar characters and the power struggle of Mirzapur on the big screen.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3