Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend
Mirzapur The Movie continues its strong box office run on day 3, taking its India net total closer to Rs 100 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 6, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's Mirzapur The Movie has maintained a strong hold at the box office in its opening weekend. After a solid start on Friday and an impressive jump on Saturday, the gangster drama continued to draw audiences on its third day. As of 8 pm on Sunday, Mirzapur The Movie had collected Rs 21.83 crore net in India on day 3.
The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 79.58 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 95.06 crore so far. The final day 3 figures are yet to be reported. The film is currently running across 8,545 shows, indicating the scale of its theatrical release and the strong interest surrounding the big-screen version of the popular franchise.
A strong opening weekend
Mirzapur The Movie began its theatrical journey with a strong Rs 25.75 crore net collection on Friday. The film then witnessed a significant jump on Saturday, earning Rs 32 crore net. With Sunday's live collection standing at Rs 21.83 crore by 8 pm, the film has crossed the Rs 79 crore mark in India net collections within three days.
The numbers could rise further once the final collections for Sunday are reported. The opening weekend performance is particularly significant because Mirzapur began as a streaming franchise before making its transition to cinemas. The strong response at the ticket window suggests that fans were willing to step into theatres to watch the familiar characters and the power struggle of Mirzapur on the big screen.
#OneWordReview...#MirzapurTheMovie: WINNER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐
PEAK MASS ENTERTAINER... The iconic web series gets a big-screen upgrade – and the result is a roaring, ruthless, razor-sharp entertainer that works big time... SURE-SHOT HIT. #MirzapurTheMovieReview
This is… pic.twitter.com/0DNPCH66c8
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3
|Day
|Collection
|Day 1 (Friday)
|Rs 25.75 Crore
|Day 2 (Saturday)
|Rs 32 Crore
|Day 3 (Sunday)
|Rs 21.83 Crore (Early Estimates)
|Total
|Rs 79.58 Crore
Data source: Sacnilk
Hindi version leads the business
As expected, the Hindi version has contributed the biggest share to the film's collections. On day 3, the Hindi version earned Rs 21.70 crore by 8 pm, while the Telugu version collected Rs 13 lakh during the same period.
The overall language-wise figures currently stand at:
- Hindi: Rs 78.95 crore
- Telugu: Rs 63 lakh
The numbers clearly show that the film's business is being driven primarily by its core Hindi-speaking audience, where the franchise has built a strong fan base over the years.
Breaks Excel Entertainment's opening-day record
Apart from its strong weekend run, Mirzapur The Movie also created a major record on its opening day. With a reported day 1 net collection of Rs 25.75 crore, the film became the biggest opener in Excel Entertainment's history. It surpassed the previous record held by Gold, which had opened at Rs 25.25 crore.
The film also went ahead of some of the production house's biggest releases, including Raees, Gully Boy and Don 2, in terms of opening-day collections. The achievement is notable for a film that marks the theatrical expansion of a web series franchise. The popularity of characters such as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya appears to have translated into strong ticket sales.
🔥 BIG FRIDAY— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2026
🔥 BIGGER SATURDAY...
'MIRZAPUR THE MOVIE' ROARS ON DAY 2... After a sensational Friday, #MirzapurTheMovie smashes the ball out of the stadium on Saturday.
🔥 Growth on Saturday [vis-a-vis Friday]: 16.70%
IMPORTANTLY, this growth has come despite the additional… pic.twitter.com/MUNhbOJ5Yo
All about Mirzapur The Movie
Mirzapur The Movie takes forward the story of the violent battle for control over Mirzapur. Old rivalries resurface while new threats emerge, setting the stage for another power struggle in the city's dangerous underworld. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu in key roles. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Mohitt Maalik, Pramod Pathak and Sonal S Chauhan, among others.
'MIRZAPUR THE MOVIE' IS SENSATIONAL ON DAY 1 – MASSIVE WEEKEND LOADING... #MirzapurTheMovie pulls off a BIG SURPRISE as it records a fabulous opening day... The film has emerged as the FOURTH-BIGGEST OPENER OF 2026 – after #Dhurandhar2, #Toxic, and #Border2.#MirzapurTheMovie… pic.twitter.com/72DSkSH5CG— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2026
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers. Released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026, Mirzapur The Movie has an A certificate and a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes.