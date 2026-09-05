Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Strong Saturday Pushes Film Closer To Rs 50 Crore
Mirzapur: The Movie earns over Rs 16 crore on Day 2 so far, taking its India net collection close to Rs 45 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mirzapur: The Movie has continued its strong run at the box office on Saturday. After opening to a big response on Friday, the film has maintained good audience interest on its second day. The latest numbers suggest that the popular franchise is successfully attracting its fan base to theatres.
Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2
According to the latest live box office figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie has earned Rs 16.79 crore on Day 2 so far. The figures are live till Saturday evening and are expected to increase with the remaining shows.
The film had collected Rs 25.75 crore on its opening day. With the latest Day 2 numbers added, its total India net collection has reached Rs 42.54 crore. The film has recorded a total India gross collection of Rs 50.71 crore so far. Mirzapur: The Movie is currently running across 9,497 shows on Saturday. Its occupancy stands at around 43.7%.
After crossing Rs 40 crore in just two days, the next major target for Mirzapur: The Movie will be the Rs 50 crore mark in India. With Sunday still left in the opening weekend, the film has a chance to add a significant amount to its total.
Film Gets A Strong Start
The strong Day 2 performance comes after the film recorded a bumper opening on Friday. The movie was one of the biggest experiments for Bollywood as it brought the world of a popular OTT series to the big screen.
The Mirzapur series has a loyal fan base, but it was still uncertain whether viewers would be willing to pay for a theatrical experience after watching the story on OTT. The opening numbers have now given the makers a positive answer.
The film’s Day 1 collection of Rs 25.75 crore also placed it ahead of several recent Hindi releases in terms of opening-day numbers.
With Saturday showing good occupancy, Mirzapur: The Movie is now heading towards a strong opening weekend.
About Mirzapur: The Movie
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani are the co-producers.
The film brings back several popular characters from the series. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal reprises his role as Guddu Pandit. Divyenndu is back as Munna Tripathi.
Rasika Dugal returns as Beena Tripathi, and Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit. The cast also includes Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik, among others.