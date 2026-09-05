ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Strong Saturday Pushes Film Closer To Rs 50 Crore

Hyderabad: Mirzapur: The Movie has continued its strong run at the box office on Saturday. After opening to a big response on Friday, the film has maintained good audience interest on its second day. The latest numbers suggest that the popular franchise is successfully attracting its fan base to theatres.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the latest live box office figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie has earned Rs 16.79 crore on Day 2 so far. The figures are live till Saturday evening and are expected to increase with the remaining shows.

The film had collected Rs 25.75 crore on its opening day. With the latest Day 2 numbers added, its total India net collection has reached Rs 42.54 crore. The film has recorded a total India gross collection of Rs 50.71 crore so far. Mirzapur: The Movie is currently running across 9,497 shows on Saturday. Its occupancy stands at around 43.7%.

After crossing Rs 40 crore in just two days, the next major target for Mirzapur: The Movie will be the Rs 50 crore mark in India. With Sunday still left in the opening weekend, the film has a chance to add a significant amount to its total.

Film Gets A Strong Start