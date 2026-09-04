ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Web Series Magic Continues On Big Screen As Film Crosses Rs 20 Cr

Hyderabad: Mirzapur: The Movie, directed by Gurmeet Singh, has made a strong start at the box office. The film, which brings the popular web series to the big screen, has answered a key question: whether the audience would pay to watch a series-based story in theatres. Going by its opening-day numbers, the answer seems to be yes.

The film has recorded a strong opening on Day 1 and has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark in India. It has also given Bollywood one of its biggest-ever opening days for a film without a traditional lead star.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie has collected Rs 19.53 crore net and Rs 23.05 crore gross in India on its opening day. These figures were recorded across 9,425 shows as of 8 pm. The Hindi version has contributed around Rs 19.42 crore, while the Telugu version has earned around Rs 0.11 crore so far.

The film’s strong start is important because Mirzapur already has a large fan base because of its popular web series. However, it was still uncertain whether the show’s popularity would be enough to bring viewers to theatres. The early box office numbers suggest that the franchise has managed to make that transition successfully.

Positive Response Helps Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie has received largely positive reviews from critics and audiences. The performances, especially those of Pankaj Tripathi and the other returning cast members, have received praise. The strong opening also comes at a time when several films are competing for audience attention.

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