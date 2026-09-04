Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Web Series Magic Continues On Big Screen As Film Crosses Rs 20 Cr
Mirzapur: The Movie opened strongly and has given Bollywood one of its biggest-ever opening days for a film without a traditional lead star.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 4, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mirzapur: The Movie, directed by Gurmeet Singh, has made a strong start at the box office. The film, which brings the popular web series to the big screen, has answered a key question: whether the audience would pay to watch a series-based story in theatres. Going by its opening-day numbers, the answer seems to be yes.
The film has recorded a strong opening on Day 1 and has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark in India. It has also given Bollywood one of its biggest-ever opening days for a film without a traditional lead star.
Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie has collected Rs 19.53 crore net and Rs 23.05 crore gross in India on its opening day. These figures were recorded across 9,425 shows as of 8 pm. The Hindi version has contributed around Rs 19.42 crore, while the Telugu version has earned around Rs 0.11 crore so far.
The film’s strong start is important because Mirzapur already has a large fan base because of its popular web series. However, it was still uncertain whether the show’s popularity would be enough to bring viewers to theatres. The early box office numbers suggest that the franchise has managed to make that transition successfully.
Positive Response Helps Mirzapur: The Movie
Mirzapur: The Movie has received largely positive reviews from critics and audiences. The performances, especially those of Pankaj Tripathi and the other returning cast members, have received praise. The strong opening also comes at a time when several films are competing for audience attention.
Toxic Faces Another Setback
The arrival of Mirzapur: The Movie could further affect the box office run of Yash’s Toxic. The film has seen a sharp drop in collections after its big opening.
On Day 11, Toxic collected just Rs 1.29 crore so far across 1,747 shows. Its total India collection has reached around Rs 287.22 crore. The film was reportedly made on a budget of more than Rs 500 crore.
Toxic opened with more than Rs 100 crore but saw a major drop from its second day. The film also received disappointing reviews, which affected its box office performance.
Hanuman Ansh Continues Its Surprise Run
Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a surprise success. The film, reportedly made on a budget of only Rs 2 crore, had a slow run during its first three weeks.
However, its collections saw a major jump in the fourth week. On Day 29, the film earned Rs 6.14 crore, taking its total collection to around Rs 94 crore.
With Hanuman Ansh continuing its strong run and Mirzapur: The Movie becoming the latest box-office attraction, Toxic could face more pressure for screens and shows.
For now, the focus is on Mirzapur: The Movie. After its strong opening day, it remains to be seen whether the film can maintain its momentum through the weekend and become one of the year’s biggest hits.
About Mirzapur: The Movie
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.
The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi.
Jitendra Kumar joins the film as Bablu Pandit, taking over the role previously played by Vikrant Massey in the series. Ravi Kishan also appears as a new character.