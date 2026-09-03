ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal's Film Nears Rs 10 Cr In Pre-Sales

The Hindi version is currently driving most of the advance sales. Delhi has recorded around Rs 1.39 crore, while Mumbai has contributed Rs 67.17 lakh and Pune has collected Rs 31.87 lakh. The average ticket price for the Hindi version is around Rs 243.

As per figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie has earned Rs 4.54 crore in gross advance bookings for its first day across India. When block seats are included, the total stands at Rs 7.19 crore. The film has sold around 1.59 lakh tickets through advance booking so far. It has 8,509 shows listed across the country.

Mirzapur: The Movie will be released in theatres on September 4. It brings some of the most popular characters from the hit crime franchise back to the screen.

Hyderabad: The big-screen journey of Mirzapur is already getting a strong response from fans. With only a day left for the film to arrive in theatres, audiences have shown good interest through advance ticket sales. The film is nearing the Rs 10 crore mark as it has already crossed Rs 7 crore in advance bookings, including block seats.

The Telugu version has also started getting advance bookings, although its numbers are much smaller than the Hindi version. Hyderabad has recorded around Rs 1.80 lakh in advance sales. Vijayawada has contributed Rs 34,910, while Visakhapatnam has recorded Rs 54,280. Vadodara has added Rs 8,080 so far. The average ticket price for the Telugu version is around Rs 154.

Can The Film Get A Big Opening?

The advance booking numbers have given Mirzapur: The Movie a positive start even before its release. With more tickets likely to be sold on the final day, the film’s opening-day collection could increase further.

The film also has the advantage of an established fan base. The Mirzapur series has been popular since its first season in 2018, and the return of characters such as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi has created considerable interest among viewers. However, the final Day 1 collection will depend on ticket sales on September 4 and the audience response after the shows begin.

Mirzapur: The Movie Has Got An ‘A’ Certificate

The film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The makers were also asked to make some changes before the release. According to a newswire report, around 35 seconds of intimate scenes were removed from two scenes in the film.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is set in 2018, during the events of the first season of the series. The story takes place between two episodes of Season 1 and revolves around the fight for control of the criminal world in Purvanchal.

Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal plays Guddu Pandit. Divyenndu is also back as Munna Tripathi. Since the film is set earlier in the timeline, characters who later die in the series can appear in the movie. Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi are also part of the cast.

The Mirzapur franchise has completed three seasons so far. The third season premiered in 2024, and all three seasons are available to stream on Prime Video.