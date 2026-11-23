Miley Cyrus Gives First Look At Intimate Wedding With Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando marry in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony, sharing romantic wedding photographs after nearly five years of dating.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 23, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pop star Miley Cyrus has married musician Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California. The couple exchanged vows on November 21, 2026, after nearly five years of dating. They announced the news on social media by sharing their first wedding photographs, offering fans a glimpse into their special day.
On November 22, Cyrus and Morando shared a series of black-and-white photographs on Instagram. The pictures, captured by photographer Jose Villa, featured the newlyweds in several romantic moments. Their caption read, "M + M (white heart) 11.21.26," confirming the wedding date.
For the occasion, Cyrus wore a sleek, long-sleeved white gown with a structured bodice and a flowing train. She completed her look with her hair styled in a classic updo. Morando opted for a dark suit and tie. One of the pictures showed him kissing Cyrus as they walked down the aisle. Their golden retriever, wearing a floral collar, also made an appearance in the wedding portraits.
Cyrus later reshared the photographs on her Instagram Stories, adding her song Let's Get Married as the background music. The wedding announcement received an overwhelming response, crossing 7.3 million likes within hours. Several celebrities congratulated the couple, including designer Donatella Versace, model Naomi Campbell, Kesha, Doechii and Chloe Bailey.
From a blind date to marriage
Cyrus and Morando's relationship began in 2021 after they reportedly met through a blind date. In a 2023 interview with a foreign daily, Cyrus revealed that the introduction was arranged for them, although she was the only one who did not know much about the other person beforehand.
The couple were first linked romantically in December 2021 after being spotted together backstage at Cyrus' NBC holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, in Miami. Their engagement was confirmed in December 2025 after Cyrus appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash wearing a diamond ring. Morando later revealed that he proposed during their trip to Kyoto, Japan, after waiting for the right moment.
The wedding marks a new beginning for Cyrus, who was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth. The former couple tied the knot in December 2018, separated in August 2019 and finalised their divorce in January 2020. Morando is a musician and drummer for the band Liily, while Cyrus continues to work on her music career.