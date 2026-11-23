ETV Bharat / entertainment

Miley Cyrus Gives First Look At Intimate Wedding With Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus Gives First Look At Intimate Wedding With Maxx Morando ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Pop star Miley Cyrus has married musician Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California. The couple exchanged vows on November 21, 2026, after nearly five years of dating. They announced the news on social media by sharing their first wedding photographs, offering fans a glimpse into their special day.

On November 22, Cyrus and Morando shared a series of black-and-white photographs on Instagram. The pictures, captured by photographer Jose Villa, featured the newlyweds in several romantic moments. Their caption read, "M + M (white heart) 11.21.26," confirming the wedding date.

For the occasion, Cyrus wore a sleek, long-sleeved white gown with a structured bodice and a flowing train. She completed her look with her hair styled in a classic updo. Morando opted for a dark suit and tie. One of the pictures showed him kissing Cyrus as they walked down the aisle. Their golden retriever, wearing a floral collar, also made an appearance in the wedding portraits. Cyrus later reshared the photographs on her Instagram Stories, adding her song Let's Get Married as the background music. The wedding announcement received an overwhelming response, crossing 7.3 million likes within hours. Several celebrities congratulated the couple, including designer Donatella Versace, model Naomi Campbell, Kesha, Doechii and Chloe Bailey.