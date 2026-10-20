Mika Singh Defends Daler Mehndi After Drunk Allegations, Says He Will Quit Singing If Claims Are Proven
Mika Singh defended Daler Mehndi against allegations of performing under the influence of alcohol, challenging critics to prove their claims and urging responsible reporting.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 20, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal alleged that the veteran singer appeared disoriented during a recent performance and questioned whether he was under the influence of alcohol. Defending his brother, Mika challenged anyone to prove the allegations, saying he would quit singing if someone could establish that Daler drinks alcohol.
In a video shared on social media, Mika questioned the claims about his brother's condition during the performance and urged the media to verify information before publishing reports. "I saw the news. You people have spread this 'Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing'. First of all, I would like to ask you all - he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?" Mika asked.
He further argued that artists sometimes perform despite being unwell because they have already committed to an event. Giving his own example, Mika said he would honour a professional commitment even if he had a high fever, regardless of the payment involved. "Inhone (Daler) bhi aisa hi kiya hoga," he added, suggesting that his brother might also have performed despite not feeling well.
In the caption accompanying the video, Mika wished his followers a Happy Dussehra and appealed to media organisations to verify allegations before reporting them. He also said Daler had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering while continuing to perform with his band. Mika further questioned whether an international act such as Coldplay would face similar treatment, adding that headlines based on unverified claims could damage an artist's reputation.
'इतना पैसा देकर आपको बुलाया है....', सिंगर दलेर मेहंदी पर भड़के मंत्री, बीच प्रोग्राम मंच पर हंगामा #dalermehndi #singer #kunjapurimela #subodhuniyal @SubodhUniyal1 @dalermehndi खबर के लिए नीचे दिए लिंक पर क्लिक करें https://t.co/7Q252o2NTG https://t.co/lbxuBHENEK— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) October 19, 2026
What happened at Daler Mehndi's performance?
The controversy began on October 18, when Daler Mehndi performed at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Uttarakhand's Tehri district. The cultural event was organised as part of the Navratri celebrations. During the performance, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and reprimanded the singer in front of the audience. The minister alleged that Daler appeared disoriented, struggled to stand properly and relied on lip-syncing instead of singing live.
He also questioned the quality of the performance, saying the singer had been offered Rs 35 lakh for the appearance. He added that he had expressed his displeasure because the performance did not meet his expectations. Uttarakhand folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Pritam Bhartwan also commented on the incident. While he said he could not confirm whether Daler was under the influence of alcohol, he agreed that audiences expected a genuine live performance from an artist of his stature.