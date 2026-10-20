ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mika Singh Defends Daler Mehndi After Drunk Allegations, Says He Will Quit Singing If Claims Are Proven

Mika Singh comes out in support of Daler Mehndi ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal alleged that the veteran singer appeared disoriented during a recent performance and questioned whether he was under the influence of alcohol. Defending his brother, Mika challenged anyone to prove the allegations, saying he would quit singing if someone could establish that Daler drinks alcohol.

In a video shared on social media, Mika questioned the claims about his brother's condition during the performance and urged the media to verify information before publishing reports. "I saw the news. You people have spread this 'Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing'. First of all, I would like to ask you all - he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?" Mika asked.

He further argued that artists sometimes perform despite being unwell because they have already committed to an event. Giving his own example, Mika said he would honour a professional commitment even if he had a high fever, regardless of the payment involved. "Inhone (Daler) bhi aisa hi kiya hoga," he added, suggesting that his brother might also have performed despite not feeling well. In the caption accompanying the video, Mika wished his followers a Happy Dussehra and appealed to media organisations to verify allegations before reporting them. He also said Daler had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering while continuing to perform with his band. Mika further questioned whether an international act such as Coldplay would face similar treatment, adding that headlines based on unverified claims could damage an artist's reputation.