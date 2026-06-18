ETV Bharat / entertainment

MIFF 2026 | Israeli Filmmakers Highlight Farming Crisis Through My Bee Family; Open Up About War And Their Country

“That is exactly what we are trying to show through this short film. We also want to encourage those who are still engaged in farming through this documentary. India is also an agriculture-based country, which is why I was very happy to come here. I would like to organise a similar film festival in Israel as well. My idea is to hold a film festival focused on Israeli agriculture and farming.”

Speaking to ETV Bharat after the screening, producer Kobi Azran said the documentary was made at a time when agriculture in Israel is slowly declining.

The film was screened on the third day of MIFF, which saw several film screenings and discussions featuring filmmakers from across the world. Through the story of a family involved in beekeeping for generations, My Bee Family explores the importance of agriculture and the role bees play in protecting nature.

Mumbai: An Israeli documentary about bees, farming and family traditions caught the attention of audiences at the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF). Titled My Bee Family, the Hebrew-language short film highlights the challenges faced by farmers in Israel and the growing difficulties of sustaining agricultural work in a rapidly developing country.

Azran also shared his thoughts on India and Indian cinema during his visit to Mumbai. “I had heard a lot about India before coming here. I had heard about India’s Hindu culture and the Bhagavad Gita. I am very happy that I got the opportunity to visit India myself. India’s culture and food culture are diverse and wonderful. Coming to Mumbai helped me understand Indians better. As citizens, Indians are very cooperative. I have watched Indian films, and I really like the acting and the content in them.”

Director Adva Ofir said the documentary is deeply personal as it is based on her own family’s journey in beekeeping. “My grandfather, my father, I, and the next generation are all involved in this business together. Beekeeping may be a complex profession, but it is extremely important because if bees survive, nature survives.”

Ofir said work on the documentary began in 2010 and continued until last year. She added that farming has become increasingly difficult in Israel, leading many people to leave the profession. “Farming has become very difficult in Israel, and many people are leaving the profession. Development is taking place on a large scale in Israel, but it has had a direct impact on agriculture.”

The filmmakers were also asked about the ongoing war and its impact on life in Israel. Responding to the question, both Ofir and Azran said that while war has negative effects, daily life in many parts of the country continues.

“The fact that we have our own country is very important. Of course, war always has negative consequences. However, life in Israel’s villages and cities continues as normal. The impact of the war is not felt as strongly across the country as it may appear. There is a significant difference between the news reports and the ground reality. The agricultural sector has certainly been affected by the war, but we stand firmly with our country. Our only wish is that the war ends soon.”