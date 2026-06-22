ETV Bharat / entertainment

MIFF 2026: Closing Ceremony Highlights And Who Took Home Top Honours

Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Award for Best Debut Director, which went to Pooja Tolani for Raaza ( Photo: Special arrangement )

The 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) concluded with a stellar showing for global cinema, where Polish documentary Silver walked away with the highest honour, the Golden Conch. Alongside, directors from Iran, Germany, and India emerged as some of the festival's biggest winners across the documentary, short fiction, and animation categories.

The week-long festival showcased the growing influence of non-feature cinema on the world stage. The glittering ceremony was attended by filmmakers, industry professionals, students and cinema lovers, during which 17 awards were presented across national and international categories.

The Golden Conch for Best International Documentary Film was awarded to the Polish documentary Silver, which explores the daily lives and perilous working conditions of indigenous miners in Bolivia's historic Cerro Rico de Potosí. The film acts as a poignant, localised critique of global wealth disparity and the lingering exploitation rooted in colonial history.

MIFF 2026 Closing Ceremony (Photo: Special arrangement)

Directed by Natalia Koniarz and produced by Maciej Kubicki, the film also received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. The award was accepted by Malgorzata Wejsis-Gołębiak, Minister Plenipotentiary and Director of the Polish Institute, on behalf of the filmmakers.

Among the international winners, Iran’s Under The Snow secured the Silver Conch for Best International Short Fiction Film and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Under the Snow follows a young Iranian woman named Rana who must navigate personal truth and societal expectations as a forced, traditional marriage approaches. She desperately attempts to balance her internal desires with the rigid religious norms of her family.

The award was received by producer Deepankar Prakash on behalf of director Nafiseh Zare and producer Kottukathira Prakash.

Germany’s Maya’s Song won the Silver Conch for Best International Animation Film. The award was accepted by lead animator and studio representative Sanika Kulkarni on behalf of filmmakers Franziska Schönenberger and Jayakrishnan Subramanian.

The 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) concluded with a stellar showing for global cinema (Photo: Special arrangement)

Indian productions also performed remarkably well in the National Competition, securing several of the festival's top Silver Conch awards. The Silver Conch for Best Indian Animation Film went to the Tamil-language film Armstrong from Angalamman Temple Street, with filmmaker Bhuvanesh M. Kumar receiving the award.

The Silver Conch for Best Indian Short Fiction Film was awarded to Small Clouds, produced by FTII (Film and Television Institute of India). The honour was accepted by vice-chancellor Dhiraj Singh and director Shubham Sumit.