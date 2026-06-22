MIFF 2026: Closing Ceremony Highlights And Who Took Home Top Honours
17 awards were presented across national and international categories during MIFF 2026 closing ceremony on June 21.
By Seema Sinha
Published : June 22, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
The 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) concluded with a stellar showing for global cinema, where Polish documentary Silver walked away with the highest honour, the Golden Conch. Alongside, directors from Iran, Germany, and India emerged as some of the festival's biggest winners across the documentary, short fiction, and animation categories.
The week-long festival showcased the growing influence of non-feature cinema on the world stage. The glittering ceremony was attended by filmmakers, industry professionals, students and cinema lovers, during which 17 awards were presented across national and international categories.
The Golden Conch for Best International Documentary Film was awarded to the Polish documentary Silver, which explores the daily lives and perilous working conditions of indigenous miners in Bolivia's historic Cerro Rico de Potosí. The film acts as a poignant, localised critique of global wealth disparity and the lingering exploitation rooted in colonial history.
Directed by Natalia Koniarz and produced by Maciej Kubicki, the film also received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. The award was accepted by Malgorzata Wejsis-Gołębiak, Minister Plenipotentiary and Director of the Polish Institute, on behalf of the filmmakers.
Among the international winners, Iran’s Under The Snow secured the Silver Conch for Best International Short Fiction Film and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Under the Snow follows a young Iranian woman named Rana who must navigate personal truth and societal expectations as a forced, traditional marriage approaches. She desperately attempts to balance her internal desires with the rigid religious norms of her family.
The award was received by producer Deepankar Prakash on behalf of director Nafiseh Zare and producer Kottukathira Prakash.
Germany’s Maya’s Song won the Silver Conch for Best International Animation Film. The award was accepted by lead animator and studio representative Sanika Kulkarni on behalf of filmmakers Franziska Schönenberger and Jayakrishnan Subramanian.
Indian productions also performed remarkably well in the National Competition, securing several of the festival's top Silver Conch awards. The Silver Conch for Best Indian Animation Film went to the Tamil-language film Armstrong from Angalamman Temple Street, with filmmaker Bhuvanesh M. Kumar receiving the award.
The Silver Conch for Best Indian Short Fiction Film was awarded to Small Clouds, produced by FTII (Film and Television Institute of India). The honour was accepted by vice-chancellor Dhiraj Singh and director Shubham Sumit.
Meanwhile, the Silver Conch for Best Indian Documentary Film went to Waai. Director Sainath S. Uskaikar and Jawahar Sharma received the award on behalf of producer Bharatbala Ganapathy.
The festival also featured a celebrated showcase of 10 highly-acclaimed films from Germany's prestigious Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, highlighting cutting-edge student filmmaking.
MIFF 2026 also recognised technical excellence. Best Cinematography in the International Competition was awarded to Krish Makhija for Turtle Walker, while Best Editing went to Evgeny Smirnov and Maksim Smirnov for the Russian film About the Cow. Best Sound Design was awarded to Abhay Rumde for Deva Aaj Pan Vhay.
In the National Competition, Best Sound Design went to Bigyna Dahal for Kovarty, Best Editing to Akhil Krishnan for MAYDAY and Best Cinematography to Ranadhir Biswas for Small Clouds.
Other major honours included the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize for Pradeep Kenchanuru for The Hug of Emptiness, the IDPA Award for Best Student Film for Milan Kumar and his film The Old Bull Knows, or Once Knew, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Award for Best Debut Director, which went to Pooja Tolani for Raaza.
Taiwanese filmmaker Chuan-Ying Liao received the Pramod Pati Special Jury Award for Most Innovative/Experimental Film for The Hoarders, while The Last Shelter won the special award dedicated to Viksit Bharat, 150 Years of Vande Mataram and Bharat@2026.
The closing ceremony was attended by Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who reflected on MIFF’s transformation from a National festival into a globally recognised platform for documentary, animation and short fiction cinema.
Speaking at the event, the Governor said MIFF had evolved into a global movement celebrating artistic excellence, cultural diversity and meaningful storytelling. While describing cinema as a vital pillar of the creative or “Orange Economy”, the Governor recognized the power of films to preserve history, inspire social change and project a nation’s values to global audiences.
Praising the growing influence of animation and short-form storytelling, he also urged responsible use of artificial intelligence and stronger protection of filmmakers’ intellectual property.
In his welcome address, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting additional secretary Prabhat said the strong audience response across venues demonstrated the continuing relevance of documentaries, short fiction and animation in an increasingly crowded media landscape.
The festival also released its official report during the ceremony. According to National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) managing director and festival director Prakash Magdum, MIFF 2026 received 1,459 film entries from around the world. The competition section featured 144 films from 13 countries, while the non-competition programme showcased 202 films from 46 nations across 24 curated sections.
Among the highlights were dedicated tributes to renowned broadcaster and natural historian David Attenborough, filmmaker Shyam Benegal, photographer Raghu Rai and acclaimed documentarian Frederick Wiseman. New sections such as Echoes from North East and Marathi Films further strengthened the festival’s focus on regional storytelling and emerging voices.
As the final screening of Golden Conch winner Silver brought the festival to a close, MIFF 2026 left behind a clear message: that concise storytelling carries tremendous emotional and cultural impact, acting as bridges across cultural divides, fostering empathy, and preserving historical truths.