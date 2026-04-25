ETV Bharat / entertainment

Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Case: 'Second Family' Once Supportive Of Late Pop Icon Makes Fresh Accusations

Hyderabad: Just as the biopic Michael opened in theatres and drew a strong audience response, the estate of late pop icon Michael Jackson is facing fresh legal trouble over serious allegations.

According to reports by a magazine, a family that once publicly defended Jackson has now filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing four of their children over several years. The family, identified as the Casino family, had earlier described themselves as Jackson’s “second family” and had supported him in media appearances in the past.

As per a report by a newswire, Dominic and Connie Cascio, along with their children, have alleged that the abuse took place at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, during tours, and even at their own home in New Jersey. The complaint claims that the alleged incidents occurred over a long period, including when Jackson was travelling across the US and abroad.

The lawsuit further states, “Michael Jackson was a serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped and sexually assaulted each of the Plaintiffs, beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight.” It also alleges that “Jackson groomed and brainwashed each Plaintiff… offering obsessive attention, lavish gifts, access to his celebrity lifestyle, and declarations that he loved and needed each of them.”

The complaint names the Jackson estate and key figures associated with it, including lawyer John Branca and businessman John McLain, as well as a private investigator. It accuses them of misleading the family during earlier settlement discussions.