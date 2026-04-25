Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Case: 'Second Family' Once Supportive Of Late Pop Icon Makes Fresh Accusations
Four siblings have filed a lawsuit accusing Michael Jackson of years of sexual abuse. His estate denies claims and calls it a "desperate money grab."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 25, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Just as the biopic Michael opened in theatres and drew a strong audience response, the estate of late pop icon Michael Jackson is facing fresh legal trouble over serious allegations.
According to reports by a magazine, a family that once publicly defended Jackson has now filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing four of their children over several years. The family, identified as the Casino family, had earlier described themselves as Jackson’s “second family” and had supported him in media appearances in the past.
As per a report by a newswire, Dominic and Connie Cascio, along with their children, have alleged that the abuse took place at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, during tours, and even at their own home in New Jersey. The complaint claims that the alleged incidents occurred over a long period, including when Jackson was travelling across the US and abroad.
The lawsuit further states, “Michael Jackson was a serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped and sexually assaulted each of the Plaintiffs, beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight.” It also alleges that “Jackson groomed and brainwashed each Plaintiff… offering obsessive attention, lavish gifts, access to his celebrity lifestyle, and declarations that he loved and needed each of them.”
The complaint names the Jackson estate and key figures associated with it, including lawyer John Branca and businessman John McLain, as well as a private investigator. It accuses them of misleading the family during earlier settlement discussions.
Reports suggest that the family had approached the estate years ago with their allegations, and both sides later entered into a private settlement reportedly worth around $16 million over five years. However, the payments allegedly stopped in 2025, leading to a breakdown in talks and the filing of the new lawsuit.
Responding to the allegations, estate lawyer Marty Singer strongly denied the claims, calling them “a desperate money grab.” He said, “The family staunchly defended Michael Jackson for more than 25 years… This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael’s estate.”
The family has also said that watching the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland helped them come forward with their claims.
Michael Jackson, one of the biggest music stars in history, died in 2009. His most famous songs include massive hits like Billie Jean, Beat It, Thriller, Smooth Criminal, and Bad.