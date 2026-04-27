Michael Heads For $100 Million In United States After Biggest Biopic Opening Weekend Ever
Michael breaks records becoming the biggest biopic weekend opener ever, earning strong audience support despite negative reviews and scoring an A- CinemaScore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 27, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: Michael is on track to cross the $100 million mark in the domestic market (United States) by Monday, capping off a sensational opening weekend that has taken the global box office by storm. Despite facing a wave of negative reviews from critics, the big-budget Michael Jackson biopic has proven its strength with audiences, delivering record-breaking numbers and setting new benchmarks for films in its genre.
In its first weekend alone, Michael collected a massive $97 million domestically and $120 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive $217 million. These figures make it the biggest opening weekend ever for a biopic, surpassing the previous record held by Straight Outta Compton ($60.2 million). It also comfortably outperformed Bohemian Rhapsody, which had opened to $51 million domestically and $122 million globally before going on to earn $910 million worldwide in its lifetime run.
The film has also outpaced other major biographical releases like Oppenheimer, which opened at around $174 million globally. With these numbers, Michael now stands as the second-biggest global opener of the year, trailing only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, the film stars Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. He is joined by a strong ensemble cast including Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Larenz Tate. The film traces Jackson's journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his rise as a global pop icon, touching upon milestones like Off The Wall and Thriller.
Interestingly, while critics have largely panned the film for allegedly sanitising Jackson's controversial life, audiences have responded very differently. According to CinemaScore, the film has earned a strong "A-" rating, indicating highly positive word-of-mouth and strong viewer satisfaction. This disconnect between critics and audiences has played a crucial role in driving footfalls to theatres.
In India, the film has shown steady growth over its opening weekend. It began with Rs 1.70 crore on day 0, followed by Rs 3.70 crore on Friday, Rs 5.10 crore on Saturday, and Rs 5.50 crore on Sunday. This brings its total India net collection to Rs 16 crore so far, with a gross of Rs 19.20 crore. The upward trend suggests growing interest among Indian audiences, especially over the weekend.
MICHAEL IS MAGIC: ❤️🕺❤️— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 26, 2026
Last night I watched the biopic #Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson.😍🕺
Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving.
I must confess, I don’t understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a… pic.twitter.com/aWrmhWJi4h
The film has also found support among Indian celebrities. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan praised the film and even called for Oscars recognition for Jaafar Jackson's performance, urging audiences to ignore negative reviews and watch it in theatres. Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his emotional reaction, saying he laughed, cried, and even whistled while watching the film, highlighting its strong entertainment value.