ETV Bharat / entertainment

Michael Heads For $100 Million In United States After Biggest Biopic Opening Weekend Ever

Hyderabad: Michael is on track to cross the $100 million mark in the domestic market (United States) by Monday, capping off a sensational opening weekend that has taken the global box office by storm. Despite facing a wave of negative reviews from critics, the big-budget Michael Jackson biopic has proven its strength with audiences, delivering record-breaking numbers and setting new benchmarks for films in its genre.

In its first weekend alone, Michael collected a massive $97 million domestically and $120 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive $217 million. These figures make it the biggest opening weekend ever for a biopic, surpassing the previous record held by Straight Outta Compton ($60.2 million). It also comfortably outperformed Bohemian Rhapsody, which had opened to $51 million domestically and $122 million globally before going on to earn $910 million worldwide in its lifetime run.

The film has also outpaced other major biographical releases like Oppenheimer, which opened at around $174 million globally. With these numbers, Michael now stands as the second-biggest global opener of the year, trailing only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.