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Michael Early Reviews: Critics Praise Jaafar Jackson, But Does The Story Do Justice To The King Of Pop?

Michael First Reviews: Jaafar Jackson Shines But Biopic Draws Mixed Reactions ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The first reviews for Michael, the long-anticipated biopic on pop icon Michael Jackson, are out, and they paint a mixed picture. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film arrives in theatres on April 24, 2026, with Jaafar Jackson stepping into the role of his famous uncle. While critics widely praise the lead performance and musical sequences, many feel the film lacks depth and plays it too safe. The film traces Jackson's life from his early days with the Jackson 5 to the rise of his solo career in the 1980s. It promises a look at both his on-stage brilliance and off-stage life, offering audiences "a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before." However, early reactions suggest that the execution may not live up to that ambition. The biopic debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a 27 percent rating, which later climbed slightly to 31 percent based on early reviews. Despite the low score, one element stands out, which is Jaafar Jackson's performance. An international tabloid praised him, writing, "But does he ever nail the look, the voice, the electrostatic moves - and, more than that, the mixture of delicacy and steel that made Michael who he was." Many critics echoed this sentiment, noting that the film comes alive during the musical performances.