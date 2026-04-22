Michael Early Reviews: Critics Praise Jaafar Jackson, But Does The Story Do Justice To The King Of Pop?
Early reviews for Michael are mixed, praising Jaafar Jackson's performance and music sequences, but criticising the biopic's safe storytelling.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 22, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: The first reviews for Michael, the long-anticipated biopic on pop icon Michael Jackson, are out, and they paint a mixed picture. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film arrives in theatres on April 24, 2026, with Jaafar Jackson stepping into the role of his famous uncle. While critics widely praise the lead performance and musical sequences, many feel the film lacks depth and plays it too safe.
The film traces Jackson's life from his early days with the Jackson 5 to the rise of his solo career in the 1980s. It promises a look at both his on-stage brilliance and off-stage life, offering audiences "a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before." However, early reactions suggest that the execution may not live up to that ambition.
The biopic debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a 27 percent rating, which later climbed slightly to 31 percent based on early reviews. Despite the low score, one element stands out, which is Jaafar Jackson's performance. An international tabloid praised him, writing, "But does he ever nail the look, the voice, the electrostatic moves - and, more than that, the mixture of delicacy and steel that made Michael who he was." Many critics echoed this sentiment, noting that the film comes alive during the musical performances.
Still, the praise for the lead actor is often followed by criticism of the storytelling. Another foreign daily described the film as "a frustrating biopic that makes you want to scream," adding that it "picks as few battles as possible and backs off almost every time." Another newswire was even harsher, calling the movie "really, really bad," and saying it is "so concerned with fidelity to bullet points and recognizable highlights that it robs its characters of soul."
A foreign media outlet gave the film one star out of five, writing that it is "a chronological plod" that removes anything "that might be deemed contentious," ultimately stripping the narrative of drama. Critics also pointed out that the film ends in the mid-1980s, leaving out later chapters of Jackson's life. Some reviews suggested that this selective storytelling makes the film feel incomplete and possibly designed to set up a sequel.
Audience reactions on the Tomatometer reflect similar views. One reviewer noted, "Very entertaining with a charismatic lead performance and great music," while another described the film as "serviceable" but said "the ending feels very patched on." A more critical take called it "overly worshipful," adding that "the musical performances are electrifying, but the movie portrays Michael Jackson as a perfect martyr." Another comment summed up the divided response: "Employing Jackson's music gives the movie a propulsive energy, but its lack of insight keeps it from being truly special."
Some critics also noted that fans of Michael Jackson may still find enough to enjoy, especially in the performances and nostalgia. Ultimately, Michael appears to deliver spectacle and strong music-driven moments, but struggles to provide a layered portrait of one of the world's most influential artists. With audiences set to weigh in after its theatrical release, the film's long-term reception remains to be seen.