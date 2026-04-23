ETV Bharat / entertainment

Michael Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Biopic Set To Beat Bohemian Rhapsody With $150M Global Opening Despite Mixed Reviews

Michael Jackson Biopic ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The global box office could be in for a massive surprise this weekend as Michael, the much-awaited biopic on King of Pop Michael Jackson, gears up for release. Despite facing mixed-to-negative early reviews, the film is eyeing a huge worldwide debut, proving once again that audience curiosity can often outweigh critical opinion, especially when it comes to a global icon like the King of Pop. According to trade estimates, Michael is eyeing a staggering $140-150 million worldwide opening weekend. Of this, around $65–70 million is expected to come from North America alone, where the film is releasing across approximately 3,900 locations. If these projections hold, the film will set a new benchmark for musical biopics. To put things into perspective, Bohemian Rhapsody based on Freddie Mercury opened to $51 million domestically and went on to earn a massive $910.8 million worldwide. Similarly, Straight Outta Compton debuted with $60.2 million in North America. With a projected $65–70 million domestic start, Michael is set to comfortably surpass both these openings.