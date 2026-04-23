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Michael Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Biopic Set To Beat Bohemian Rhapsody With $150M Global Opening Despite Mixed Reviews

Michael is set for a massive $150 million global opening, surpassing musical biopic records, despite weak reviews, driven by Michael Jackson's worldwide popularity.

Michael Jackson Biopic
Michael Jackson Biopic (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 23, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The global box office could be in for a massive surprise this weekend as Michael, the much-awaited biopic on King of Pop Michael Jackson, gears up for release. Despite facing mixed-to-negative early reviews, the film is eyeing a huge worldwide debut, proving once again that audience curiosity can often outweigh critical opinion, especially when it comes to a global icon like the King of Pop.

According to trade estimates, Michael is eyeing a staggering $140-150 million worldwide opening weekend. Of this, around $65–70 million is expected to come from North America alone, where the film is releasing across approximately 3,900 locations. If these projections hold, the film will set a new benchmark for musical biopics.

To put things into perspective, Bohemian Rhapsody based on Freddie Mercury opened to $51 million domestically and went on to earn a massive $910.8 million worldwide. Similarly, Straight Outta Compton debuted with $60.2 million in North America. With a projected $65–70 million domestic start, Michael is set to comfortably surpass both these openings.

International markets are expected to play an equally important role. The film is projected to earn an additional $75-80 million from overseas territories across 82 markets, releasing simultaneously with the domestic debut. This would again set a record for the genre, beating Bohemian Rhapsody's $69 million overseas opening.

Overall, the projected $150 million global debut places Michael among the biggest worldwide openers of 2026 and the largest ever for a musical biographical drama. With a reported production budget of $200 million, the film will need sustained momentum in the coming weeks, but early numbers indicate a strong start.

However, one potential hurdle is the film's critical reception. Michael currently holds a modest 36 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on over 120 reviews. In comparison, Bohemian Rhapsody had a better 60 percent critics' score, but more importantly, an 85 percent audience score that drove its long theatrical run. Trade experts believe a similar trend could benefit Michael, especially given Michael Jackson's enduring global fanbase.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jaafar Jackson in the lead. He is Michael Jackson's real-life nephew. His casting has been widely discussed, with many praising his uncanny resemblance and performance. The film chronicles Jackson's journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the most influential entertainers in history, highlighting both his personal life and iconic musical moments.

Industry insiders are already predicting that if word-of-mouth turns positive, Michael could aim for a lifetime total exceeding $900 million worldwide, potentially even entering the billion-dollar club. For now, all eyes are on its April 24 release.

Read More

  1. Michael: 10 Fascinating Trivia About The Biopic, From Jaafar Jackson's Debut To Thriller's Real Location Shoot
  2. Michael Early Reviews: Critics Praise Jaafar Jackson, But Does The Story Do Justice To The King Of Pop?
  3. Ahead Of Michael Biopic, Revisit Michael Jackson's Complicated Bond With His Father Who Shaped And Possibly Scarred Him

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MICHAEL BOX OFFICE DAY 1 PREDICTION
MICHAEL JACKSON BIOPIC
MICHAEL MOVIE OPENING PREDICTION
JAAFAR JACKSON MICHAEL FILM
MICHAEL BOX OFFICE PREDICTION

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