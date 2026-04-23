Michael Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Biopic Set To Beat Bohemian Rhapsody With $150M Global Opening Despite Mixed Reviews
Michael is set for a massive $150 million global opening, surpassing musical biopic records, despite weak reviews, driven by Michael Jackson's worldwide popularity.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 23, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: The global box office could be in for a massive surprise this weekend as Michael, the much-awaited biopic on King of Pop Michael Jackson, gears up for release. Despite facing mixed-to-negative early reviews, the film is eyeing a huge worldwide debut, proving once again that audience curiosity can often outweigh critical opinion, especially when it comes to a global icon like the King of Pop.
According to trade estimates, Michael is eyeing a staggering $140-150 million worldwide opening weekend. Of this, around $65–70 million is expected to come from North America alone, where the film is releasing across approximately 3,900 locations. If these projections hold, the film will set a new benchmark for musical biopics.
His story begins.— Michael (@michaelmovie) February 2, 2026
The official trailer for MICHAEL – in theaters and IMAX April 24. pic.twitter.com/DfGJNcuXU2
To put things into perspective, Bohemian Rhapsody based on Freddie Mercury opened to $51 million domestically and went on to earn a massive $910.8 million worldwide. Similarly, Straight Outta Compton debuted with $60.2 million in North America. With a projected $65–70 million domestic start, Michael is set to comfortably surpass both these openings.
International markets are expected to play an equally important role. The film is projected to earn an additional $75-80 million from overseas territories across 82 markets, releasing simultaneously with the domestic debut. This would again set a record for the genre, beating Bohemian Rhapsody's $69 million overseas opening.
One day. One name. MICHAEL. Thursday previews begin TOMORROW for #MichaelMovie - get tickets now: https://t.co/nuCPTVuJdn pic.twitter.com/zwPLeckxc1— Michael (@michaelmovie) April 22, 2026
Overall, the projected $150 million global debut places Michael among the biggest worldwide openers of 2026 and the largest ever for a musical biographical drama. With a reported production budget of $200 million, the film will need sustained momentum in the coming weeks, but early numbers indicate a strong start.
However, one potential hurdle is the film's critical reception. Michael currently holds a modest 36 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on over 120 reviews. In comparison, Bohemian Rhapsody had a better 60 percent critics' score, but more importantly, an 85 percent audience score that drove its long theatrical run. Trade experts believe a similar trend could benefit Michael, especially given Michael Jackson's enduring global fanbase.
Week of release is here!!! Are you ready for your @MichaelMovie experience!? #MichaelMovie pic.twitter.com/r3H4bG12Ah— Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) April 21, 2026
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jaafar Jackson in the lead. He is Michael Jackson's real-life nephew. His casting has been widely discussed, with many praising his uncanny resemblance and performance. The film chronicles Jackson's journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the most influential entertainers in history, highlighting both his personal life and iconic musical moments.
Industry insiders are already predicting that if word-of-mouth turns positive, Michael could aim for a lifetime total exceeding $900 million worldwide, potentially even entering the billion-dollar club. For now, all eyes are on its April 24 release.