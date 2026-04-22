ETV Bharat / entertainment

Michael: 10 Fascinating Trivia About The Biopic, From Jaafar Jackson's Debut To Thriller's Real Location Shoot

Hyderabad: The upcoming biopic Michael is not just another film on the life of Michael Jackson; it's packed with fascinating behind-the-scenes trivia that shows how far the makers went to recreate his world. From real-life casting to shooting at original locations, the film is filled with details that fans will find exciting.

At the centre of all the buzz is Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's real-life nephew, who makes his acting debut by playing the King of Pop. But that's just the beginning. One of the most talked-about facts is how the team recreated the iconic Thriller sequence - not just visually, but at the exact same location where it was originally filmed in 1983.

The most interesting trivia from Michael

Here are some of the most surprising and impressive trivia points from the film:

Real-life nephew plays Michael: Jaafar Jackson steps into his uncle’s shoes in his very first film, making this casting both emotional and unique.

Thriller recreated at original location: The makers filmed the Thriller sequence on Union Pacific Avenue in California—the same street where Michael Jackson performed the legendary dance in 1983.

Neverland Ranch brought back to life: The famous Neverland Ranch was restored for the film to match how it looked during Michael’s time, complete with its original charm.

Vintage music era recreated: For scenes around the Off the Wall album, the exterior of Tower Records was redesigned to look exactly like it did during the late 1970s music era.