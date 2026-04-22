Michael: 10 Fascinating Trivia About The Biopic, From Jaafar Jackson's Debut To Thriller's Real Location Shoot
The upcoming biopic Michael is packed with fascinating trivia, including Jaafar Jackson's debut and the Thriller sequence recreated on its original 1983 filming street.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 22, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The upcoming biopic Michael is not just another film on the life of Michael Jackson; it's packed with fascinating behind-the-scenes trivia that shows how far the makers went to recreate his world. From real-life casting to shooting at original locations, the film is filled with details that fans will find exciting.
At the centre of all the buzz is Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's real-life nephew, who makes his acting debut by playing the King of Pop. But that's just the beginning. One of the most talked-about facts is how the team recreated the iconic Thriller sequence - not just visually, but at the exact same location where it was originally filmed in 1983.
The most interesting trivia from Michael
Here are some of the most surprising and impressive trivia points from the film:
Real-life nephew plays Michael: Jaafar Jackson steps into his uncle’s shoes in his very first film, making this casting both emotional and unique.
Thriller recreated at original location: The makers filmed the Thriller sequence on Union Pacific Avenue in California—the same street where Michael Jackson performed the legendary dance in 1983.
Neverland Ranch brought back to life: The famous Neverland Ranch was restored for the film to match how it looked during Michael’s time, complete with its original charm.
Vintage music era recreated: For scenes around the Off the Wall album, the exterior of Tower Records was redesigned to look exactly like it did during the late 1970s music era.
Lady Gaga’s rare contribution: Lady Gaga lent original Michael Jackson outfits from her personal collection for free, and even visited the set during filming.
Over 30 iconic songs included: Producer Graham King revealed the film will feature more than 30 songs, making it a musical treat for fans.
Toys"R"Us store recreated: Even though the real stores shut down years ago, a full Toys"R"Us outlet was rebuilt just for the film, reflecting Michael’s love for shopping there.
Major re-shoots for accuracy: The film reportedly spent around $15 million on re-shoots after removing certain controversial elements due to legal restrictions.
Filming delays due to strike: Production was pushed because of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.
Costume detail fans noticed: The promotional look of the Beat It outfit slightly differs from the original music video, something eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted.
About the biopic
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael follows the early life and rise of the pop legend, from the Jackson 5 days to his solo success. The film also stars Miles Teller and Colman Domingo in key roles.
The film premiered in Berlin on April 10, 2026, and is set to release on April 24. While early reviews have been mixed, one thing most people agree on is the effort put into recreating Michael Jackson’s world.