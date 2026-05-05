ETV Bharat / entertainment

Met Gala 2026: Heidi Klum's 'Museum-Worthy' Look Goes Viral, Fuels Dhoom 2 Nostalgia

Heidi's look was inspired by The Veiled Lady, a famous sculpture by Raffaele Monti. The original artwork, created in 1860, is known for its delicate marble veil that appears almost transparent. Reimagining this masterpiece, Heidi wore a custom outfit made using foam and latex.

Known for dramatic transformations, Heidi did not disappoint. She arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a sculptural outfit that blurred the line between fashion and fine art.

Hyderabad: At the Met Gala 2026, creativity ruled the red carpet once again. This year's theme, "Costume Art," encouraged celebrities to treat fashion as a form of artistic expression. Among many bold looks, Heidi Klum stood out by turning herself into what looked like a living marble statue.

The ensemble featured draped robes, a stone-like finish, and detailed facial prosthetics that created the illusion of a veil covering her face. Her entire body was painted in a chalky grey tone, completing the marble effect. She also added a floral wreath and simple sandals, staying true to the classical theme. Despite the stiff appearance, Heidi revealed during interactions on the red carpet that the outfit was surprisingly soft and comfortable.

Internet Reaction

As soon as her photos and videos surfaced online, social media erupted with reactions. Fans praised her commitment to the theme and her artistic approach. One user wrote, "NOW THIS IS CREATIVE! THIS IS ART!! HEIDI didn't come to play😍😍." Another commented, "Marble magic! ✨🤌 Heidi understood the assignment. Museum-worthy moment!"

A third viral reaction read, "Dare I say the most on-theme commitment-driven look." Many agreed that Heidi's look was not just fashion but a performance almost like a live installation piece walking the red carpet.

Bollywood Connection

Interestingly, Heidi's transformation also reminded many Indian fans of Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2. In the film, Hrithik famously disguises himself as a museum statue during a heist scene. Social media quickly picked up on the similarity, with users sharing side-by-side comparisons and calling it a "global crossover moment." While Heidi's inspiration came from classical sculpture, the unexpected Bollywood link added another layer to the online buzz.

Heidi Klum's Look Reminds Some of Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 (Photo: X)

A Signature Heidi Klum Moment

Heidi Klum has always been known for pushing boundaries when it comes to fashion. From elaborate Halloween costumes to daring red carpet looks, she has built a reputation for going all in. Her look this year perfectly captured the spirit of the Met Gala's theme.