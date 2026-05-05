ETV Bharat / entertainment

Met Gala 2026: Ananya Birla, Karan Johar And Other Indian Celebrities Turn Fashion Into Storytelling

One of the most talked-about debuts came from Karan Johar, who turned to Indian art history for inspiration. Dressed in a custom creation by Manish Malhotra, Johar paid tribute to legendary painter Raja Ravi Varma. His ensemble translated the emotional depth and elegance of Varma's paintings into couture. The outfit featured hand-painted gold detailing that echoed the brushstrokes of classic artworks like Hamsa Damayanti and Arjuna and Subhadra. He described it as wearing his "inheritance," a deeply personal connection to art and storytelling.

From sculptural silhouettes to deeply symbolic ensembles, Indian attendees interpreted the theme in ways that felt both personal and globally relevant. Names like Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy, and Ananya Birla ensured that India's presence was not just seen, but remembered.

Hyderabad: The Met Gala 2026 once again proved why it is called fashion's biggest night, as global celebrities gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate creativity, art, and couture. This year's theme, "Costume Art," encouraged guests to blur the lines between fashion and artistic expression. Among the many standout appearances, Indian celebrities brought a unique blend of heritage, storytelling, and bold experimentation to the red carpet.

If Johar's look was rooted in classical art, Isha Ambani brought a mix of tradition and playful symbolism. Wearing a sculpted saree by Gaurav Gupta, she transformed the traditional drape into a modern art piece. The saree featured gold weaving and hand-painted motifs inspired by pichwai art. But what truly caught everyone's attention was the mango-shaped accessory she carried, designed by artist Subodh Gupta. The mango, India's national fruit, added a layer of cultural storytelling while also aligning with the evening's artistic theme.

Ananya Birla, who made her Met Gala debut this year, chose a bold and unconventional route. Dressed in a structured black couture outfit by Robert Wun, she paired it with a dramatic metallic face mask designed by Subodh Gupta. The mask, made of stainless steel, completely covered her face, creating an aura of mystery and strength. It was a powerful statement that aligned perfectly with the "Costume Art" theme.

Natasha Poonawalla, known for her fearless fashion choices, did not disappoint either. She wore a sculptural ensemble created in collaboration with artist Marc Quinn and luxury house Dolce & Gabbana. The outfit featured a large floral structure that framed her body, resembling delicate white petals. With its soft, paper-like texture and intricate design, the look felt like a wearable sculpture.

Meanwhile, Sudha Reddy used the global platform to highlight Indian craftsmanship. Her custom outfit by Manish Malhotra, titled "The Tree of Life," was inspired by the Kalamkari art form from South India. The ensemble took over 3,000 hours to create and involved more than 90 artisans. It featured hand-painted details, natural dyes, and cultural symbols like the Palapitta bird and Jammi Chettu tree. Reddy's look was not just about fashion, but about showcasing India's rich textile traditions to the world.

Designer Manish Malhotra himself also made a strong statement on the red carpet. Returning for his second Met Gala appearance, he wore a black bandhgala paired with an intricately crafted cape. The ensemble paid tribute to Mumbai and the artisans who bring his designs to life. Featuring embroidery styles like zardozi and chikankari, the outfit even included the signatures of the craftsmen, making it a deeply personal and collaborative piece.

Together, these appearances highlighted a clear trend that Indian celebrities are no longer just participating in global fashion events; they are shaping the conversation. By blending traditional techniques with modern design and artistic concepts, they brought a fresh perspective to the Met Gala's theme. The "Costume Art" theme allowed for bold experimentation, and Indian attendees embraced it fully.