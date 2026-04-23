ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mercy, A Film On Passive Euthanasia, Aims To Spark Conversation About Death And Dignity Of Letting Go

The emotionally charged indie drama has received accolades on the international film festival circuit, including nominations for Best Film and Best Actor in Barcelona and positive responses at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. Praised for its poignant performances and heartfelt storytelling, the film focuses on a family, particularly a character named Shekhar (played by Raj Vasudeva), facing the painful decision of taking a loved one off life support, navigating grief and acceptance. Critics and early reviews had described Mercy as a touching and moving experience that explores the complex human spirit rather than focusing solely on death.

The film aims to spark open conversation about death, palliative care, and the dignity of letting go in Indian society. Featuring critically acclaimed actor Adil Hussain in a significant role, Mercy explores the harrowing choice that a family member must make to end a terminally ill loved one's suffering.

Following the 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowing "living wills" for passive euthanasia, filmmakers have approached the subject with more focus on the procedural aspects of mercy killing, bringing the issue into the mainstream discourse, often moving from a place of "hue and cry" to one that invites deeper, more empathetic discussions about life, death, and personal agency. Earlier envisioned as a short film, Mercy, which was screened at the UK Asian Film Festival in May 2025, is now getting a theatrical release on April 24, 2026.

Passive euthanasia (mercy killing), a debate of human dignity, legal rights, and ethical dilemmas, has long been a compelling subject for filmmakers, dating back to the 1979 film Shaayad starring Naseeruddin Shah. Further on, several films have explored the theme over the years, including Pupa, Guzaarish, and, more recently, the Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky. Now, one more film called Mercy is set to join the conversation.

Raj Vasudeva, who also produces the film, is the conflicted elder son, burdened by family responsibilities, mainly a 'purposeless' younger brother, Vihaan (Kunal Bhan), whom, Shekhar firmly refuses money to fund another reckless scheme, and to compound the conflict, Shekhar’s good-natured, understanding wife Jiya (Niharica Raizada) announces her pregnancy. For the young expectant mother, it’s a solitary struggle with her screen husband caught in emotional turmoil.

“It is a simple story and connects with audiences’ hearts. We have also tried to explore much more dynamics between the brothers, between the main protagonist and his wife, and Father Joel (Adil Hussain). I created my own backstory of where my character went to school or college. The director let us improvise as long as our performances came about realistically. My character is shown as complex and passive, unlike who I am in person, and that was tough,” says actor-producer Vasudeva, whose work bridges theater, film, and international co-productions.

Mercy, which was screened at the UK Asian Film Festival in May 2025, is now getting a theatrical release on April 24, 2026. (Photo: Special arrangement)

“Festivals have given us a platform to showcase the film, we got many awards as well, and all this started conversations around it, but it is a niche film, a niche yet a global subject, but for indie cinema it is tough to get that mass visibility, and that is where we faced some struggle, but now we are getting a release. Our idea is to get an OTT release after this. We are pushing as much as we can, but yes, it is tough,” adds Vasudeva.

Hussain, who plays a “spiritual guide" bringing depth and warmth to the family during their emotional struggles, says, “As an actor, I have always believed that cinema goes beyond entertainment. What drew me to Mercy was its profound stillness; it doesn't shout or preach, yet it moves you deeply. The story doesn’t romanticise euthanasia; rather, it looks at the human condition, love, and the quiet agony of letting go. I approached the role with as much honesty and silence as possible. My focus was on understanding the emotional truth of the situation, not judging it or intellectualising it but simply being present with it."

In Mercy, Adil Hussain plays a “spiritual guide" bringing depth and warmth to the family during their emotional struggles. (Photo: Special arrangement)

One of the strongest qualities of the film, Hussain says, is handling the subject with maturity and not going overboard dramatically. "The film approaches a deeply emotional family crisis with remarkable restraint and sensitivity. In cinema, such subjects can often become overly sentimental or melodramatic, but Mercy chooses honesty over exaggeration. It understands that real pain is often quiet, internal, and layered. The emotions in the film feel authentic because they stem from genuine human conflict rather than manufactured drama. I believe audiences will connect with that maturity and realism,” shares Hussain.

Adds Kunal Bhan, “It was very important for us to keep it in a very real space rather than getting overly dramatic because then it would have side-lined what we wanted to say or the importance of the story. Unfortunately, there were some cast members and other people on set... a few of them were going through something similar in life, so for us it became our responsibility that we don’t overdo it and do justice to what we are trying to tell and hold a mirror and reflect what the reality of the people is when they have their loved ones battling death... or in such a situation, what are the repercussions of it when the doctors give you a professional medical opinion that might be conflicting with your personal opinion? How do you deal with that?"

Directed by debutant Mitul Patel, Mercy explores passive euthanasia through a son's struggle to decide on withdrawing his mother's life support. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Patel says he drew inspiration from an interview with veteran actor Paresh Rawal. “Paresh-ji shared an anecdote from his life that was about his mother being in coma. It was a very grim situation. His friend said you are not extending your mother’s life; you are extending her death. The best decision would be pulling the plug on her. Paresh sir was like, who was he to take that decision on his own mother, and he kept prolonging it, and before he could take that decision, his mother passed away. What he took out of the situation became my inspiration for the film. So many people carry similar stories, and then it became an amalgamation of so many stories. I don’t like the word "sympathy," so the goal became how do we make the audience empathise with the characters rather than sympathise. We have decided to show different perspectives through each character so that there is no right or wrong, but they give their own reasoning,” says Patel.

The drama unfolds on Christmas eve, conferring the festive mood, which contrasts with the dilemma of a family losing its matriarch after she slips into a coma. "There was an effort to make the film look visually engaging, as the scenes shot in hospital can look dull and therefore we chose the eve of Christmas for an important sequence to take place so that we add some colour to the film,” says the director.