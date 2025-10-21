ETV Bharat / entertainment

'He Was A Very Good Man, Wonderful Actor': Producer KC Bokadia Remembers Asrani

"On the 7th, Asrani's brother-in-law came to us and said that he was ill and had been admitted to the hospital. I immediately went to meet him. I told him that we will postpone the shooting, cancel it, but we will not replace him. When Bhai went to meet Asrani Saheb and told him this, Asraniji said, "Tell Bokadiaji that I will get well soon and will shoot for him first. But unfortunately, he is not with us today. May his soul rest in peace. He was a very good man and a wonderful actor."

Bokadia told ETV Bharat, "I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news about Asrani Saheb. We have done many films together. I have done 60 to 70 films so far, out of which we did about 20 to 25 films together. We have a serial titled Sanskar, which is going to be aired soon, in which Asrani Saheb plays an important role. The shooting of that serial was to start on the 9th of this month."

In his five-decade career, he worked with many people and had a close relationship with all of them. After his death, famous producer KC Bokadia, Asrani's friend and famous action director Mohan Bagga and actress Ekta Jain, who worked with him recently, remembered the famous comedian.

Mumbai: Veteran comedian Asrani, who immortalised the dialogue 'Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailar Hain', has passed away. He was 84 and had been suffering from age-related ailments for the past few months.

Famous action director Mohan Bagga expressed his condolences and said, "It is very sad that Asraniji is no more with us. It pains me to hear the news of his demise. He was my old and very close friend. I was very young when we started working together, and we worked together on many projects. Later he became a producer, then a director, and in one film he also played the role of the hero."

"We worked together in many films. His 'that' famous scene (as a Jailor) in Sholay has become immortal. Even today, that scene is etched in everyone's hearts. Asraniji was like an elder brother to me, a very kind, loving and generous personality. May God rest his soul in peace," Bagga told ETV Bharat.

Actress Ekta Jain expressed her feelings, saying, "I was very saddened to hear the news about Asraniji. During Diwali, such a happy time, I was shocked to hear this news about him. I have worked with him in the film Khalli Bali and also knew him personally. So this news hit me very deeply."

"Working with him was an unforgettable experience, because he taught me a lot. During the shooting of Khalli Bali, we had many comic scenes with Brijendra Kala and Asraniji. Sometimes it was difficult to adapt due to his comic timing, but Asraniji used to be very patient. The entire shooting of that scene was very beautiful, and I learned a lot from it," Jain added.

She said: "Before each scene, he would always rehearse and lovingly say, 'Do this son, if you do that, it will look even better.' Whether it was a scene with Rajneesh Duggal or anyone else, even if it was a short dialogue, he would guide the actors. He was very punctual and disciplined. Words really fail me today. His sudden exit still doesn't make sense. May God rest his soul in peace. Om Shanti."

Asrani started working in the entertainment industry after taking technical training in acting and film-making from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. In a long career spanning five decades, Asrani worked in over 350-400 films. In many films like Chupke Chupke, Abhiman, Golmaal, Raja Babu, Hera Pheri, Halchal, Mala Maal Weekly, he won the hearts of the audience with his unique style of comedy. His acting was a combination of light-hearted humor, innocent facial expressions and amazing timing. Recently, he was seen in the films Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Dream Girl 2. He also has an important role in the recently released Kajol-starrer The Trial Season 2.

Asrani played the lead role in some Hindi films such as Chala Murari Hero Bane and Salaam Memsaab and also directed them. He directed six films. Asrani lent his voice to the character Jhazhu in the Hindi version of the film The Lion King. Asrani not only played comedic but also serious and character-oriented roles. He also worked in many Gujarati and Punjabi films. Asrani's name will always be remembered for giving a new dimension to comedy acting in Hindi cinema.