ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Meghna Gulzar On Daayra, Telling Real-Life Stories And Why 'What Not To Show' Matters

Meghna Gulzar On Daayra, Telling Real-Life Stories And Why 'What Not To Show' Matters ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has built a body of work around stories that are difficult, sensitive and often based on real events. From Talvar and Raazi to Chhapaak and Sam Bahadur, she has explored subjects that raise questions about society, people and the choices they make. Her upcoming film Daayra also looks at a sensitive subject and raises questions about justice and society.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Meghna Gulzar spoke about why she continues to tell stories that leave difficult questions unanswered, the responsibility of making films based on real events, and how she handles emotionally challenging scenes. She also opened up about growing up as the daughter of actor Rakhee and filmmaker Gulzar, working with filmmaker Saeed Mirza, and how changing audiences are expanding the scope of cinema.

Q. You have often made films around difficult real-life subjects. With Daayra, too, you are presenting certain questions to the audience. Why do you feel the need to raise such questions repeatedly?

- There are many questions in society that do not have easy answers. But just because we do not have an answer does not mean we should stop looking for one. I feel it is important to keep asking these questions and give a voice to issues that trouble or hurt people.

Q. What is the biggest responsibility while making a reality-based film?

- The most important thing is to remain true to the core truth of the story. You can change the structure or presentation for cinema, but you cannot change the basic truth.

If you cross that line, you are no longer telling that reality. You are creating your own version of it. When real people and painful events are involved, you cannot treat them simply as content.

Q. How do you handle sensitive and painful subjects?

- Sensitivity is very important. You have to show the pain without using it only for shock or entertainment. Sometimes, knowing what not to show is as important as knowing what to show. Just because you can show something does not mean you need to show it.

Q. Does making a film for the big screen bring more responsibility than creating content for social media?

- Every medium has a different reach and impact. A film watched in a theatre is a collective experience, and that can have a strong emotional impact.

So, when you are making a film based on real events, you have to think about how you are presenting the story and how it may affect real people. Some limits are actually good because they make filmmakers more responsible and sensitive.

Q. How do you control your emotions while shooting difficult scenes?