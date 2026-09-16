INTERVIEW | Meghna Gulzar On Daayra, Telling Real-Life Stories And Why 'What Not To Show' Matters
In conversation with Keertikumar Kadam for ETV Bharat, Meghna Gulzar discusses Daayra, the responsibility of telling real-life stories, handling painful subjects, and more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 16, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has built a body of work around stories that are difficult, sensitive and often based on real events. From Talvar and Raazi to Chhapaak and Sam Bahadur, she has explored subjects that raise questions about society, people and the choices they make. Her upcoming film Daayra also looks at a sensitive subject and raises questions about justice and society.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Meghna Gulzar spoke about why she continues to tell stories that leave difficult questions unanswered, the responsibility of making films based on real events, and how she handles emotionally challenging scenes. She also opened up about growing up as the daughter of actor Rakhee and filmmaker Gulzar, working with filmmaker Saeed Mirza, and how changing audiences are expanding the scope of cinema.
Q. You have often made films around difficult real-life subjects. With Daayra, too, you are presenting certain questions to the audience. Why do you feel the need to raise such questions repeatedly?
- There are many questions in society that do not have easy answers. But just because we do not have an answer does not mean we should stop looking for one. I feel it is important to keep asking these questions and give a voice to issues that trouble or hurt people.
Q. What is the biggest responsibility while making a reality-based film?
- The most important thing is to remain true to the core truth of the story. You can change the structure or presentation for cinema, but you cannot change the basic truth.
If you cross that line, you are no longer telling that reality. You are creating your own version of it. When real people and painful events are involved, you cannot treat them simply as content.
Q. How do you handle sensitive and painful subjects?
- Sensitivity is very important. You have to show the pain without using it only for shock or entertainment. Sometimes, knowing what not to show is as important as knowing what to show. Just because you can show something does not mean you need to show it.
Q. Does making a film for the big screen bring more responsibility than creating content for social media?
- Every medium has a different reach and impact. A film watched in a theatre is a collective experience, and that can have a strong emotional impact.
So, when you are making a film based on real events, you have to think about how you are presenting the story and how it may affect real people. Some limits are actually good because they make filmmakers more responsible and sensitive.
Q. How do you control your emotions while shooting difficult scenes?
- Some scenes are difficult for me, the actors and the entire team. But when you are shooting, you have to focus on your work. You have to think about the camera, performances, timing, continuity and all the technical details.
You develop a kind of emotional distance while working. The emotions do not disappear. Sometimes, they come back after the film is complete.
Q. You grew up with Gulzar and Rakhee. Did that influence your decision to become a filmmaker?
- My childhood was quite normal. My parents did not bring the film world home. At home, they were simply my parents. I decided to become a director after college. Their work and experience certainly inspired me, but I wanted to find my own way.
Q. Why did you work with Saeed Mirza instead of starting with your father?
- I wanted to learn and create my own identity. If I had started on my father’s set, I might have always been seen as his daughter. I wanted to experience the real work of a film set, understand how different departments function and learn the discipline of filmmaking. Books and conversations at home could only teach me so much. I needed practical experience.
Q. Did working independently also help you step out of your father’s shadow?
- Of course. His guidance and inspiration are very important to me. But there is a difference between being inspired by someone and trying to create your own path.
Q. How do you see the changes in cinema today?
- I don’t think only the traditional film industry is changing. The framework of cinema itself is expanding. Today’s audience has access to films from different languages, countries and platforms. They are more aware and exposed to different kinds of stories. They are also willing to say, "Give us something new."
That gives filmmakers the freedom to explore different subjects and styles. But being different just for the sake of being different is not enough. The story still has to be honest and effective.
Q. Does this change help filmmakers tell bolder stories?
- Yes. When audiences are open to new ideas, filmmakers also feel encouraged to take risks. It is a positive space for everyone who wants to tell a story in a different way.
Q. How important are producers and studios in supporting this change?
- Very important. Actors alone cannot bring change. Producers, studios and financiers also need to support new ideas and different kinds of content. It has to be a collective effort if the industry wants to move forward.
Q. What did Gulzar say after reading the Daayra script?
- Whenever I write my first draft, I print it, spiral-bind it and give it to him. He reads it and makes notes. When he likes something, he often puts an exclamation mark.
We get very excited while looking for those marks. At the end, he writes a note on the last blank page, and I keep those copies. For Daayra, he wrote, "The circle you started with Talvar, you are completing with Daayra." That meant a lot to me.