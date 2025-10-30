Meet Vivekananda Kondapalli, Small Town Boy From Telangana Who Makes Hollywood Debut With The Last Vigil
Telangana-born filmmaker Vivekananda Kondapalli makes his Hollywood debut with The Last Vigil, a psychological thriller earning international acclaim ahead of its release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 30, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vivekananda Kondapalli, from Telangana's Bhadrachalam, has bridged worlds with his talent and determination. The 34-year-old has made his directorial debut in Hollywood with The Last Vigil, a psychological thriller set for release in December. The trailer of the film was unveiled a few days ago, on October 27.
The Last Vigil tells the story of Jordan Reynolds, a former convict who, after his release from prison, becomes a pizza delivery boy. On his last delivery on a stormy night, he gets trapped with a strange family in an isolated lake house. Throughout the night, his troubled past and the dark secrets of the family confront each other in a terrifying climax of guilt, redemption, and terror.
The movie features Hollywood stars Brett Cullen (Joker, The Dark Knight Rises), Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black), and Hunter Michael Kohl. It is produced by Pratyusha Nellutla, Gaurav Singh, and Srujan Gutlapalli with a budget of around USD 1.3 million (approximately Rs 11.48 crore).
Vivekananda, the eldest son of Kondapalli Mahesh and Jamuna Rani from Shilpinagar Colony in Bhadrachalam, pursued higher studies in the United States before working in the software sector as a User Experience Designer. Inspired by his father, a singer and retired intelligence agent, Vivekananda developed a love for storytelling, music, and film. After formal training at the New York Film Academy (NYFA), he went on to make short films such as Rue The Day and Phoenix, the latter now streaming on Hungama.
His first feature film, The Last Vigil, is an extended version of Rue The Day and has already gained recognition at a number of international film festivals, which include the Asian Independent Film Festival, Relay International Film Festival (Vienna), and the London Independent Film Awards. The film has been praised for its bold visual style, gripping performances, and emotionally charged narrative.
"We plan to release it in 300 theatres worldwide by Christmas. I am in talks to direct another Hollywood film soon. After this is completed, I would like to direct a Telugu film," said Vivekananda.
