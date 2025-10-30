ETV Bharat / entertainment

Meet Vivekananda Kondapalli, Small Town Boy From Telangana Who Makes Hollywood Debut With The Last Vigil

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vivekananda Kondapalli, from Telangana's Bhadrachalam, has bridged worlds with his talent and determination. The 34-year-old has made his directorial debut in Hollywood with The Last Vigil, a psychological thriller set for release in December. The trailer of the film was unveiled a few days ago, on October 27.

The Last Vigil tells the story of Jordan Reynolds, a former convict who, after his release from prison, becomes a pizza delivery boy. On his last delivery on a stormy night, he gets trapped with a strange family in an isolated lake house. Throughout the night, his troubled past and the dark secrets of the family confront each other in a terrifying climax of guilt, redemption, and terror.

The movie features Hollywood stars Brett Cullen (Joker, The Dark Knight Rises), Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black), and Hunter Michael Kohl. It is produced by ​Pratyusha Nellutla, ​Gaurav Singh, and ​Srujan Gutlapalli with a budget of around USD 1.3 million (approximately Rs 11.48 crore).