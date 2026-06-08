ETV Bharat / entertainment

Meet Sarangi Shyam: The Artist Who Blended Michael Jackson's Billie Jean With Classical Dance And Wowed Millions

Social media has helped many talented artists find their audience, and dancer-choreographer Sarangi Shyam is one of the latest examples. The Thiruvananthapuram-based performer recently grabbed attention across the internet with her fusion dance performance to Michael Jackson's iconic song Billie Jean. Blending classical Indian dance with Western styles, the video won praise from viewers not only in India but also from audiences around the world.

Now, Sarangi is once again making waves online with another fusion performance inspired by the classic character Shakuntala. Speaking to ETV Bharat about her journey, creative process, and growing popularity, the dancer shared how passion, hard work, and innovation have shaped her career.

According to Sarangi, social media has become one of the most important platforms for artists today. She believes people now have the freedom to choose exactly what kind of content they want to watch, whether it is dance, music, or acting.

"Social media has brought many hidden talents to the forefront of people. If an artist receives wide acceptance online, it is because of the pure art they create," she said.

Sarangi also feels that expensive equipment and high production budgets are not always necessary for success. "There are many creators who gain massive reach by dancing beautifully in a small room using an ordinary mobile camera. At the same time, reels made with expensive cameras, lighting, and locations often go unnoticed," she said.

She added that talent remains the most important factor, although elements such as social media algorithms and posting times can also influence reach.

Dancer-choreographer Sarangi Shyam (Photo: Special arrangement)

Dance has been a part of Sarangi's life since childhood. She trained in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniyattam before developing an interest in hip-hop during her school years. Her time at Madras Christian College proved to be a turning point. There, she became a member of both Eastern and Western dance teams and explored different hip-hop styles.

As she gained experience in both classical and Western dance forms, Sarangi realised she could combine the two styles to create something unique. That idea eventually became the foundation of her now-popular fusion performances.