Meet Sarangi Shyam: The Artist Who Blended Michael Jackson's Billie Jean With Classical Dance And Wowed Millions
In an interaction with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, dancer-choreographer Sarangi Shyam talks about her viral Billie Jean fusion dance, social media success, and future ambitions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 8, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Social media has helped many talented artists find their audience, and dancer-choreographer Sarangi Shyam is one of the latest examples. The Thiruvananthapuram-based performer recently grabbed attention across the internet with her fusion dance performance to Michael Jackson's iconic song Billie Jean. Blending classical Indian dance with Western styles, the video won praise from viewers not only in India but also from audiences around the world.
Now, Sarangi is once again making waves online with another fusion performance inspired by the classic character Shakuntala. Speaking to ETV Bharat about her journey, creative process, and growing popularity, the dancer shared how passion, hard work, and innovation have shaped her career.
According to Sarangi, social media has become one of the most important platforms for artists today. She believes people now have the freedom to choose exactly what kind of content they want to watch, whether it is dance, music, or acting.
"Social media has brought many hidden talents to the forefront of people. If an artist receives wide acceptance online, it is because of the pure art they create," she said.
Sarangi also feels that expensive equipment and high production budgets are not always necessary for success. "There are many creators who gain massive reach by dancing beautifully in a small room using an ordinary mobile camera. At the same time, reels made with expensive cameras, lighting, and locations often go unnoticed," she said.
She added that talent remains the most important factor, although elements such as social media algorithms and posting times can also influence reach.
Dance has been a part of Sarangi's life since childhood. She trained in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniyattam before developing an interest in hip-hop during her school years. Her time at Madras Christian College proved to be a turning point. There, she became a member of both Eastern and Western dance teams and explored different hip-hop styles.
As she gained experience in both classical and Western dance forms, Sarangi realised she could combine the two styles to create something unique. That idea eventually became the foundation of her now-popular fusion performances.
After completing her studies, she decided to focus entirely on her artistic career. Fortunately, she had the full support of her family. "My family has always supported my interests. They take pride in every recognition I receive. They help with costumes, logistics, and every aspect of my productions. They are part of my creative journey," she said.
While Sarangi had already posted several successful dance videos in the past, the response to the Billie Jean fusion performance was unlike anything she had experienced before.
She revealed that some of her earlier videos had crossed seven million views, but the Billie Jean reel went far beyond her expectations, crossing ten million views and reaching international audiences.
"That achievement was completely unexpected. It was only after this video that discussions about me as an artist began on a larger scale," she said.
The inspiration for the performance came after watching the film Michael. Sarangi wanted to pay tribute to the King of Pop through a dance piece that respected both Western and Indian traditions.
Special attention was given to the costumes as well. Instead of wearing regular shoes, the dancers used socks designed to look like shoes so they could still wear traditional ankle bells. The colour palette and styling were carefully planned to represent both cultures equally.
The entire project was completed within two days. Half a day was spent designing the choreography, while the rest of the time went into teaching the routine to the team and rehearsing before the final shoot.
Sarangi's team included dancers Chaithanya, Mridula, Sameeksha, Lakshmi, Dilsana, and Gauthami. The dancer also addressed criticism that often comes when traditional art forms are presented in a modern way. She believes experimentation is an important part of artistic growth.
"When content is shared on a public platform, not everyone is expected to enjoy it. Those who strictly follow traditional values may not accept these changes, and that's perfectly fine. Artists should have the freedom to think progressively and experiment," she said.
Apart from dance, Sarangi has also stepped into cinema. Her first film was the United Kingdom of Kerala, in which she played the lead role. Interestingly, the opportunity came after filmmakers noticed one of her dance videos online.
Looking ahead, Sarangi hopes to continue balancing dance and acting while expanding her creative ambitions. She dreams of taking her fusion dance style to audiences across the world and eventually launching a production company that creates cinematic dance content while also working in areas such as promotions and advertising.
For Sarangi, constant learning remains the key to staying relevant. "Whether it is music or dance, it is impossible to learn everything in a single lifetime. Artists must keep learning new things and updating themselves," she said.