ETV Bharat / entertainment

Meet Odisha's Dhurandhar Man Dhrutiranjan Sahoo Who Created Bollywood’s Biggest VFX Spectacle

Bhubaneswar: We saw it all when explosions shook the screen, fighter jets ripped through clouds, cities collapsed, villains rose and heroes walked through fire. For audiences, Dhurandhar has been nothing short of a spectacle. For the box office, it is a phenomenon. But behind the thunderous action, international-grade visuals and pulse-racing sequences stands an invisible architect from Odisha who made sure the movie becomes Indian's biggest action cinema.

Meet Dhrutiranjan Sahoo, the VFX supervisor whose work powered Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Fighter, Brahmastra, Sacred Games, Maidaan and several other films and web series. From growing up at his maternal uncle’s home in Keonjhar to winning prestigious Zee Cine and Chetak Screen Awards, his journey tells the tale of cinematic scale he creates in his films.

Dhrutiranjan Sahoo (ETV Bharat)

Born in Kesarpur village under Khalikote block of Ganjam district, Dhrutiranjan, the son of LIC employee Rabindranath Sahoo and health worker Latamani Sahoo, was into an engineering diploma course after matriculation when destiny sketched a different picture for his future.

It was a chance visit to an animation and multimedia exhibition in Bhubaneswar that changed Dhrutiranjan's life and career.

“I realised pretty soon that engineering was not exciting me anymore. But the moment I saw VFX and 3D animation, my curiosity increased. Without informing my family, I got into an animation institute to study the nuances of GFX,” he recalls.

Meet Odisha's Dhrutiranjan Sahoo, The VFX Genius Behind Dhurandhar's Spectacular Visual World (ETV Bharat)

The love for the medium and the technology was so high for him that he did not think before leaving engineering midway. He moved into the world of animation and visual effects and at 18 years of age, he shifted to Mumbai for learning more about VFX. Three years later, he got an internship opportunity with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma after securing second rank in an institute-level examination.

That was the beginning of his journey in not only in Bollywood but in southern film industries. He did Telugu film Dongala Mutha starring Ravi Teja and Prakash Raj. “I felt I was at the right place and so there was no turning back after that,” he said.