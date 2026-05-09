Meet Odisha's Dhurandhar Man Dhrutiranjan Sahoo Who Created Bollywood’s Biggest VFX Spectacle
From a village in Odisha to supervising over 3,500 VFX shots in Bollywood blockbusters, Dhrutiranjan has scripted a remarkable cinematic journey, reports Bhawani Sankar Das.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: We saw it all when explosions shook the screen, fighter jets ripped through clouds, cities collapsed, villains rose and heroes walked through fire. For audiences, Dhurandhar has been nothing short of a spectacle. For the box office, it is a phenomenon. But behind the thunderous action, international-grade visuals and pulse-racing sequences stands an invisible architect from Odisha who made sure the movie becomes Indian's biggest action cinema.
Meet Dhrutiranjan Sahoo, the VFX supervisor whose work powered Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Fighter, Brahmastra, Sacred Games, Maidaan and several other films and web series. From growing up at his maternal uncle’s home in Keonjhar to winning prestigious Zee Cine and Chetak Screen Awards, his journey tells the tale of cinematic scale he creates in his films.
Born in Kesarpur village under Khalikote block of Ganjam district, Dhrutiranjan, the son of LIC employee Rabindranath Sahoo and health worker Latamani Sahoo, was into an engineering diploma course after matriculation when destiny sketched a different picture for his future.
It was a chance visit to an animation and multimedia exhibition in Bhubaneswar that changed Dhrutiranjan's life and career.
“I realised pretty soon that engineering was not exciting me anymore. But the moment I saw VFX and 3D animation, my curiosity increased. Without informing my family, I got into an animation institute to study the nuances of GFX,” he recalls.
The love for the medium and the technology was so high for him that he did not think before leaving engineering midway. He moved into the world of animation and visual effects and at 18 years of age, he shifted to Mumbai for learning more about VFX. Three years later, he got an internship opportunity with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma after securing second rank in an institute-level examination.
That was the beginning of his journey in not only in Bollywood but in southern film industries. He did Telugu film Dongala Mutha starring Ravi Teja and Prakash Raj. “I felt I was at the right place and so there was no turning back after that,” he said.
Over the next decade, Dhrutiranjan kept doing work consistently and over a period of time built an impressive repertoire across Bollywood, regional cinema and OTT platforms. His credits include Mahabharat, NH10, Trapped, Sacred Games, Brahmastra, Fighter, Maidaan and Vedaa.
Then came Dhurandhar and that gave him an identity that will remain incomparable for a long time to come.
The franchise involved nearly 3,000 VFX shots in the first installment and around 3,500 shots in the sequel. Work was simultaneously executed across multiple studios in Mumbai and Pune with nearly 1,500 artists involved from different parts of the country.
“Since post-production and shooting were happening together, we did not wait for editing to lock. Every sequence had already been assigned to different studios during production planning,” he explains. On the challenges of VFX team, he says it required extremely intense planning for a huge movie like Dhurandhar. The release dates were announced and thousands of shots were used for both the parts. "Part 1 took around two-and-a-half months while Part 2 was completed in one-and-a-half months," he says.
He credits director Aditya Dhar for maintaining clarity about what he wants throughout the process. “Aditya Dhar is extremely clear about what he wants. That is a big plus for the VFX team. When a director has a strong vision, execution becomes easy,” he said.
Despite working with stars like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, Dhrutiranjan was never distracted by glamour or stardom.
“What I used to do 15 years ago, I am still doing the same today. Doing cinema only for money will never give you the satisfaction. One has to have passion to become content after each project and that happened with me,” he adds.
Coming from a small-town background, convincing family members about a career in VFX was the first challenge Dhrutiranjan had to manage. “For my parents, VFX was a completely new field because they never knew something like this existed. They could not comprehend what exactly I was doing. During Covid, when I worked from home, they finally saw my process and understood it better,” he says with a smile.
On the future advancement in GFX, Dhrutiranjan believes cinema will increasingly merge with artificial intelligence and evolving digital technologies. “This is the time when AI has already entered the VFX world. Youngsters should focus on learning new technologies and improving their craft and adapting to new innovations,” he advises.
After working non stop for one-and-a-half years, the award-winning VFX supervisor was with his family back home in Odisha when he spoke to ETV Bharat. On the success of the movie, he says he felt elated. "How much ever work I have done till date, the success Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge achieved is on another level altogether," he adds quickly.
Recalling the day he received a call from executive producer of Dhurandhar Rahul Gandhi, he says, "I was in Odisha but expected to be in Amritsar the next day where technical recce was underway. So I left immediately. At that time, I did not even know the project’s name. Later when I read the script, it felt unlike anything made earlier in Indian cinema. Bollywood needed a film of this scale and ambition," concludes Dhrutiranjan.
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