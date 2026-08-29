Meet Hrehaan Roshan: Hrithik's 20-Year-Old Son Who Makes His Music Debut With This Heavenly Place
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's elder son, Hrehaan Roshan, makes his music debut at 20 with his English single, This Heavenly Place.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 29, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s elder son, Hrehaan Roshan, has taken his first step towards building a career of his own. At the age of 20, Hrehaan has entered the music industry with his first song, This Heavenly Place.
The English song introduces Hrehaan as a singer, songwriter and guitarist. Coming from the Roshan family, which has a long history in Hindi films and music, Hrehaan could have easily followed his father’s path into acting. However, he has chosen music as his career and is now slowly making his own identity.
The entire Roshan family, with Hrithik, Sussanne, Rakesh Roshan and other family members, shared their happiness over his new journey.
Hrehaan’s First Song
Hrehaan made his music debut with This Heavenly Place, an English-language song. He has showcased his singing and guitar-playing skills through the track.
The song has been produced by Sudan, while singer-songwriter Ankur Tiwari is associated with the project as A&R. The music video has been shot in a simple black-and-white style. Instead of using a big set or heavy production, the video keeps the focus on Hrehaan and his performance.
The young musician appears to be taking a different route from mainstream Bollywood music. With his first song, he has presented himself as an independent artist who wants to sing and create his own music.
Family Shows Its Support
Hrehaan’s first song has received a warm response from his family members. Hrithik Roshan shared his son’s song on his X handle and expressed his faith in him. The actor said he has always trusted the wisdom Hrehaan was born with. His message showed how proud he is to see his son begin a new journey.
You were born with an innate wisdom Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless ♥️ https://t.co/fh6pj5lOpo— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2026
"You were born with an innate wisdom, Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless (followed by a red heart emoji)," Hrithik wrote in the caption.
Hrehaan’s mother, Sussanne Khan, shared an emotional reaction to her son’s music debut. She congratulated him and expressed her love and happiness over his achievement.
"This Heavenly Place by @hrehaan. Today is the happiest day of my existence… You make me sooooooo overwhelmed with joy and pride, my son. From here to endless passion that lives inside you as An Artist. My Heart is Overwhelmed," she wrote.
Saba Azad, who is a musician herself and Hrithik’s girlfriend, also praised Hrehaan’s work and said she was proud of him.
Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was another family member who celebrated the young musician’s debut. He encouraged his grandson to continue moving forward and achieve greater success.
He wrote, "Music has always been the heartbeat of our family, and seeing you take the lead with your own album - writing, composing, & singing every word, is deeply moving. You are carving your own path with grace & brilliant artistry. Keep soaring, @hrehaan, my boy. Give it a listen today. Out now on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and all music streaming platforms."
Actor Pashmina Roshan also sent her best wishes to Hrehaan.
Where Did Hrehaan Study?
Hrehaan was born on March 28, 2006, to Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. He is the elder of their two sons. His younger brother is Hridhaan Roshan.
Before moving abroad, Hrehaan completed his schooling in Mumbai. He studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School before later joining the American School of Bombay. He completed his schooling and graduated in May 2024.
After finishing school, Hrehaan moved to Boston, Massachusetts, to study music. He joined Berklee College of Music, one of the most popular institutions for music education.
He reportedly received a merit-based scholarship while getting admission to the college. At Berklee, Hrehaan has been learning more about music and working on his skills.
His decision to study music also shows that his interest in the field did not begin with the release of his first song. He has been preparing and learning about the subject before stepping into the public eye as a musician.
Music Runs In The Roshan Family
The Roshan family is known for its strong connection with the Hindi film industry. Hrehaan’s grandfather, Rakesh Roshan, is a well-known filmmaker, while his father, Hrithik Roshan, is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. But the family’s connection with music goes back many years.
Hrehaan’s great-grandfather, Roshan Lal Nagrath, popularly known as Roshan, was a respected music composer in Hindi cinema. He created music for several films during his career.
Hrehaan’s granduncle, Rajesh Roshan, also became a successful music composer. He has worked on many popular films, including Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, the film that introduced Hrithik as a leading actor in 2000.
Hrehaan is now becoming part of this musical journey in his own way. Unlike the earlier members of his family who mainly composed music for films, he has come forward as a singer-songwriter and guitarist.
Hrehaan has mostly stayed away from the public spotlight despite being the son of one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. However, This Heavenly Place has now brought him into focus for his own work.
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