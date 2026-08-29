ETV Bharat / entertainment

Meet Hrehaan Roshan: Hrithik's 20-Year-Old Son Who Makes His Music Debut With This Heavenly Place

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s elder son, Hrehaan Roshan, has taken his first step towards building a career of his own. At the age of 20, Hrehaan has entered the music industry with his first song, This Heavenly Place.

The English song introduces Hrehaan as a singer, songwriter and guitarist. Coming from the Roshan family, which has a long history in Hindi films and music, Hrehaan could have easily followed his father’s path into acting. However, he has chosen music as his career and is now slowly making his own identity.

The entire Roshan family, with Hrithik, Sussanne, Rakesh Roshan and other family members, shared their happiness over his new journey.

Hrehaan’s First Song

Hrehaan made his music debut with This Heavenly Place, an English-language song. He has showcased his singing and guitar-playing skills through the track.

The song has been produced by Sudan, while singer-songwriter Ankur Tiwari is associated with the project as A&R. The music video has been shot in a simple black-and-white style. Instead of using a big set or heavy production, the video keeps the focus on Hrehaan and his performance.

The young musician appears to be taking a different route from mainstream Bollywood music. With his first song, he has presented himself as an independent artist who wants to sing and create his own music.

Family Shows Its Support

Hrehaan’s first song has received a warm response from his family members. Hrithik Roshan shared his son’s song on his X handle and expressed his faith in him. The actor said he has always trusted the wisdom Hrehaan was born with. His message showed how proud he is to see his son begin a new journey.

"You were born with an innate wisdom, Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless (followed by a red heart emoji)," Hrithik wrote in the caption.

Hrehaan’s mother, Sussanne Khan, shared an emotional reaction to her son’s music debut. She congratulated him and expressed her love and happiness over his achievement.