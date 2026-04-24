ETV Bharat / entertainment

Meet Samreen Kaur: Actor Rumoured To Be Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Girlfriend

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh, known for his consistent performances for the national team and in the Indian Premier League with Punjab Kings, is making headlines off the field. The left-arm fast bowler has sparked dating rumours after being spotted with actor and model Samreen Kaur.

The buzz began on April 22, 2026, when the Punjab Kings arrived in Delhi for their IPL match. Arshdeep was seen walking hand-in-hand with a young woman at the airport. This has drawn attention from fans and paparazzi. Soon after, social media users began speculating about the identity of the mystery woman, who has now been identified as Samreen Kaur.

According to available information, Samreen Kaur is a 26-year-old actor and model, originally from Jammu and Kashmir and currently based in Mumbai. She started her career in the glamour industry as a model, walking the ramp, appearing in television advertisements, and participating in beauty pageants. In 2018, she represented Jammu and Kashmir in a well-known beauty pageant, which helped her gain recognition.