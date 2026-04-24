Meet Samreen Kaur: Actor Rumoured To Be Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Girlfriend
Arshdeep Singh sparks dating buzz after being spotted with Samreen Kaur, a 26-year-old actor-model known for films and music videos.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 24, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh, known for his consistent performances for the national team and in the Indian Premier League with Punjab Kings, is making headlines off the field. The left-arm fast bowler has sparked dating rumours after being spotted with actor and model Samreen Kaur.
The buzz began on April 22, 2026, when the Punjab Kings arrived in Delhi for their IPL match. Arshdeep was seen walking hand-in-hand with a young woman at the airport. This has drawn attention from fans and paparazzi. Soon after, social media users began speculating about the identity of the mystery woman, who has now been identified as Samreen Kaur.
According to available information, Samreen Kaur is a 26-year-old actor and model, originally from Jammu and Kashmir and currently based in Mumbai. She started her career in the glamour industry as a model, walking the ramp, appearing in television advertisements, and participating in beauty pageants. In 2018, she represented Jammu and Kashmir in a well-known beauty pageant, which helped her gain recognition.
She later moved into acting and has appeared in several web shows and music videos. One of the notable highlights of her career was her role in the film 83, where she played Simran, the fiancée of Ammy Virk’s character. The film was headlined by Ranveer Singh. She has also worked in Punjabi cinema and shared screen space with actors like Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and Monica Gill.
Apart from films, Samreen has featured in multiple music videos with popular artists such as Badshah and Guru Randhawa. She also has a strong presence on social media, with millions of followers on Instagram.
Recent sightings have further fueled dating rumours. Samreen was seen at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium during a Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match, where she shared pictures online. She was also spotted waiting outside the stadium and has reportedly travelled with Arshdeep to different cities during the IPL season.
The two have also been seen together at Chandigarh airport and during a visit to a Gurudwara. While neither Arshdeep Singh nor Samreen Kaur has officially confirmed their relationship, their public appearances together have certainly caught the attention of fans, making them one of the most talked-about pairs this IPL season.