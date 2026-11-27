Meenakshi Chaudhary Reveals Why She Rejected Mother Roles After Lucky Baskhar, Opens Up About Vrushakarma
Meenakshi Chaudhary reveals why she rejected mother roles after Lucky Baskhar and opens up about overcoming her fear of heights while shooting Vrushakarma.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Meenakshi Chaudhary has been careful about the kind of roles she takes up in her career. The actor, who was last seen in Lucky Baskhar, revealed that several filmmakers offered her mother roles after watching the film. However, she turned them down because she did not want to repeat a character she had already played. Meenakshi also spoke about the challenges she faced while shooting for her upcoming film Vrushakarma, including performing scenes at high-altitude locations despite being scared of heights.
In a recent interaction with the media, the actor said that she wants to explore different characters instead of accepting similar roles. She believes that a story and character should offer something new for her to take up a project.
"After watching Lucky Baskhar, many people offered me mother roles. I did not accept them because I had already played that kind of character. I want to take up roles only when the story and character are new. I also want to step out of my comfort zone and explore different characters," she said.
Meenakshi said that playing different kinds of roles has always been her focus as an actor. She does not want to get stuck playing similar characters or working in the same genres repeatedly.
Apart from discussing her career choices, Meenakshi also opened up about her experience working on Vrushakarma. The actor plays Daksha, a focused young woman who is pursuing her thesis in archaeology. She said that the character has an interesting journey and required her to understand the director’s vision.
Meenakshi revealed that she attended a two-day workshop with co-star Naga Chaitanya after listening to the story. During the workshop, they rehearsed several scenes and discussed how to bring director Karthik Dandu’s vision to the screen. She also learnt about archaeology in detail to prepare for her role.
Talking about the challenges she faced during the shoot, the actor admitted that performing certain sequences was not easy for her. "I am very scared of heights, and there are sequences in the film that involve high-altitude locations. Those scenes were quite challenging for me. At the same time, they were also a lot of fun. I gathered the courage to perform all those sequences," she shared.
She also said that Vrushakarma involved several rough and tough scenes. Moreover, the film has extensive CGI and VFX work, which made it a new experience for her. She revealed that she had never worked on a film with such heavy graphics before.
Meenakshi also praised the film’s world and said that audiences can expect something different from the horror and mythological genres. She believes the visualisation and treatment will make the film special.
The actor compared it with director Karthik Dandu’s previous film Virupaksha, saying that both films have strong stories while also offering a commercial experience.
Vrushakarma also stars Naga Chaitanya and is set against the backdrop of ancient mysteries and supernatural powers. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film is produced by BVSN Prasad under SVCC and Sukumar Writings. Bapineedu is presenting the project. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.