ETV Bharat / entertainment

Meenakshi Chaudhary Reveals Why She Rejected Mother Roles After Lucky Baskhar, Opens Up About Vrushakarma

Meenakshi Chaudhary Reveals Why She Rejected Mother Roles After Lucky Baskhar, Opens Up About Vrushakarma ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Actor Meenakshi Chaudhary has been careful about the kind of roles she takes up in her career. The actor, who was last seen in Lucky Baskhar, revealed that several filmmakers offered her mother roles after watching the film. However, she turned them down because she did not want to repeat a character she had already played. Meenakshi also spoke about the challenges she faced while shooting for her upcoming film Vrushakarma, including performing scenes at high-altitude locations despite being scared of heights.

In a recent interaction with the media, the actor said that she wants to explore different characters instead of accepting similar roles. She believes that a story and character should offer something new for her to take up a project.

"After watching Lucky Baskhar, many people offered me mother roles. I did not accept them because I had already played that kind of character. I want to take up roles only when the story and character are new. I also want to step out of my comfort zone and explore different characters," she said. Meenakshi said that playing different kinds of roles has always been her focus as an actor. She does not want to get stuck playing similar characters or working in the same genres repeatedly. Apart from discussing her career choices, Meenakshi also opened up about her experience working on Vrushakarma. The actor plays Daksha, a focused young woman who is pursuing her thesis in archaeology. She said that the character has an interesting journey and required her to understand the director’s vision. Meenakshi revealed that she attended a two-day workshop with co-star Naga Chaitanya after listening to the story. During the workshop, they rehearsed several scenes and discussed how to bring director Karthik Dandu’s vision to the screen. She also learnt about archaeology in detail to prepare for her role.