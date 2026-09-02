Meena Kumari's Pakeezah Restored In 4K, Heads To London Film Festival For World Premiere
Film Heritage Foundation's 4K restoration of Kamal Amrohi's Pakeezah, starring Meena Kumari, will premiere at London Film Festival.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 2, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kamal Amrohi's Pakeezah, one of the most loved classics of Indian cinema, is getting a new life on the big screen. The 1972 film, starring the legendary Meena Kumari, has been restored in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF). The restored version is set to have its global festival premiere at the Festival Lumiere in Lyon, France, followed by a gala screening at the BFI London Film Festival. The London screening will be held at the BFI IMAX and will be presented by FHF director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur along with Kamal Amrohi's children, Tajdar and Rukhsaar Amrohi, and his grandson Bilal Amrohi. The restoration is an important step in preserving one of India's greatest film treasures.
The Restoration Task
Pakeezah is known for its beautiful visuals, grand sets, music and Meena Kumari's unforgettable performance. But bringing the film back to its original glory was far from easy. The restoration took two years. When the Film Heritage Foundation examined the original camera negative in 2024, it was found to be almost melted and could not be used. The team then had to look for other surviving film elements. An interpositive and a CinemaScope print were found at a laboratory, while a colour reversal internegative preserved by the NFDC-National Film Archive of India was also used.
These different sources had suffered years of damage. They had scratches, mould, faded colours, dirt and other signs of ageing. The team also faced another major problem. No members of the original cast and crew were alive to guide them through the restoration. So, the team turned to old photographs and memories from Amrohi's family to understand how the film originally looked.
Tajdar and Rukhsaar Amrohi, who had visited the sets as children, helped the restoration team with details about the film's colours and visual style. Old film stills were also used as references. Special attention was given to famous sequences, including the song Inhi Logon Ne, to make sure the colours and costumes looked as close as possible to the original. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur described restoring Pakeezah as a long-held dream. He recalled watching the film as a child and said that seeing the damaged original negative was heartbreaking. Yet, the team continued with the restoration despite the difficult condition of the available material.
The Making Of Pakeezah Decades Ago
The story of Pakeezah itself is almost as dramatic as the film. Kamal Amrohi first imagined the project in the 1950s. Filming began in 1956 in black and white before moving to Eastmancolor. The production continued for nearly 15 years and faced several problems, including changes in the script, casting issues and financial difficulties.
The film was also affected by personal tragedies. Amrohi and Meena Kumari separated in the 1960s, and production came to a halt. Kumari was also battling serious health problems. The project was revived in 1969 after Sunil Dutt and Nargis saw the existing footage and encouraged the actress to complete the film.
There were losses behind the camera as well. Cinematographer Josef Wirsching died in 1967, while composer Ghulam Mohammed passed away in 1968. Other artists were brought in to complete the work and maintain the film's visual and musical style. Pakeezah finally reached theatres on February 4, 1972. It arrived during a period when Indian cinema was beginning to move towards a different style of storytelling. Despite this, the film became a major success and went on to achieve classic status.
Meena Kumari's Death
Meena Kumari passed away on March 31, 1972, only a few weeks after the film's release. Her death added another emotional layer to the legacy of Pakeezah. Her portrayal of Sahibjaan, a courtesan searching for love, freedom and dignity, remains one of the defining performances of her career.
More About The Film
The restored film will retain its original Urdu language and will be presented with English subtitles. The 153-minute restoration will be shown in 4K. The restoration has also worked on the film's audio. The team used surviving sound material and a theatrical release print to create a new 5.1 surround sound mix.
For Rukhsaar Amrohi, Pakeezah was her father's lifelong dream. She has said that Amrohi devoted himself completely to the film and spent years trying to achieve the vision he had imagined. More than five decades after its theatrical release, Pakeezah is now ready to be seen by a new generation in a form closer to the one its makers originally intended.
For the Film Heritage Foundation, the restoration is also part of a larger effort to bring Indian classics back to audiences around the world. Over the past year, the foundation has presented restored Indian films at major international festivals, including Berlin, Cannes and Venice. Now, with Pakeezah heading to Lyon and London, Meena Kumari's timeless Sahibjaan is ready to step onto the international stage once again.