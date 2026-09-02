ETV Bharat / entertainment

Meena Kumari's Pakeezah Restored In 4K, Heads To London Film Festival For World Premiere

Hyderabad: Kamal Amrohi's Pakeezah, one of the most loved classics of Indian cinema, is getting a new life on the big screen. The 1972 film, starring the legendary Meena Kumari, has been restored in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF). The restored version is set to have its global festival premiere at the Festival Lumiere in Lyon, France, followed by a gala screening at the BFI London Film Festival. The London screening will be held at the BFI IMAX and will be presented by FHF director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur along with Kamal Amrohi's children, Tajdar and Rukhsaar Amrohi, and his grandson Bilal Amrohi. The restoration is an important step in preserving one of India's greatest film treasures.

The Restoration Task

Pakeezah is known for its beautiful visuals, grand sets, music and Meena Kumari's unforgettable performance. But bringing the film back to its original glory was far from easy. The restoration took two years. When the Film Heritage Foundation examined the original camera negative in 2024, it was found to be almost melted and could not be used. The team then had to look for other surviving film elements. An interpositive and a CinemaScope print were found at a laboratory, while a colour reversal internegative preserved by the NFDC-National Film Archive of India was also used.

These different sources had suffered years of damage. They had scratches, mould, faded colours, dirt and other signs of ageing. The team also faced another major problem. No members of the original cast and crew were alive to guide them through the restoration. So, the team turned to old photographs and memories from Amrohi's family to understand how the film originally looked.

Tajdar and Rukhsaar Amrohi, who had visited the sets as children, helped the restoration team with details about the film's colours and visual style. Old film stills were also used as references. Special attention was given to famous sequences, including the song Inhi Logon Ne, to make sure the colours and costumes looked as close as possible to the original. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur described restoring Pakeezah as a long-held dream. He recalled watching the film as a child and said that seeing the damaged original negative was heartbreaking. Yet, the team continued with the restoration despite the difficult condition of the available material.

Kamal Amrohi's Pakeezah, starring Meena Kumari (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The Making Of Pakeezah Decades Ago

The story of Pakeezah itself is almost as dramatic as the film. Kamal Amrohi first imagined the project in the 1950s. Filming began in 1956 in black and white before moving to Eastmancolor. The production continued for nearly 15 years and faced several problems, including changes in the script, casting issues and financial difficulties.