ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Wanted To Learn My Magic Tricks': Mecartin Remembers Pradeep Rawat And The Making Of China Town

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, remembered for his powerful roles in films such as Ghajini, Lagaan and Sarfarosh, passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday. Rawat had worked across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema during a long career. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after battling cancer and passed away on August 4, 2026.

For Malayalam cinema, one of his memorable appearances was in China Town, the 2011 action-comedy directed by the Rafi-Mecartin duo and produced by Antony Perumbavoor. The film brought together Mohanlal, Jayaram and Dileep, with Rawat playing the antagonist Gowda. Speaking to ETV Bharat, director Mecartin looked back at the making of China Town and remembered a side of Rawat that audiences rarely saw, which was a warm, funny and remarkably simple man who could make an entire film set laugh.

The actor they expected to be serious

Rawat was considered for the role of Gowda largely because of the impression he had created through his earlier villainous performances, especially in and as Ghajini. Mecartin said the team had seen several of his films and believed his strong screen presence would make him an effective antagonist opposite three major Malayalam stars.

"We had seen many of his films, and we thought he would be a very serious and rough person," Mecartin recalled. But that impression disappeared almost immediately after Rawat arrived on the sets of China Town. According to the filmmaker, Rawat approached the team with a big smile on his face. He began joking with everyone as though they had known each other for years. "We quickly realised what a simple man he was," the director said. Within just two days, the cast and crew had become comfortable around him.

Mecartin remembered that even after finishing his scenes, Rawat would stay on set rather than return to his hotel. He would continue talking and joking with the team until the day's shooting ended.

Snippet from China Town (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The 'sign' scene that went hilariously wrong

One of Mecartin's favourite memories came while shooting Rawat's first major scene in China Town. The scene involved Mohanlal, Jayaram and Dileep standing together while Rawat's character threatened them and demanded that they sign a document. It was planned as a long shot, with the camera moving through the three actors before finally coming towards Rawat.

Rawat had to say the word "sign" angrily. But there was a problem. While practising the Malayalam dialogue, Rawat's pronunciation went wrong and the word came out sounding like "spit". The mistake immediately broke the tension on the set. Jayaram reportedly fell down laughing, while Dileep ran away from the scene laughing. Rawat himself initially did not understand why everyone was reacting that way.