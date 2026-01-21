Mayasabha Trailer Out: Rahi Anil Barve Returns After Tumbbad; First Review Calls It 'Knockout Cinema'
Rahi Anil Barve's Mayasabha receives a strong first review after its PIFF screening, while the trailer added to the buzz.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 21, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Mayasabha, the much-awaited film by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve, have finally unveiled the film's official trailer, raising excitement among cinema lovers. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "If Tumbbad left you spellbound, get ready for the next cinematic spectacle. Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion. Trailer out now. Chase the gold on the 30th of Jan 2026 in theatres."
Slated to release in theatres on January 30, 2026, Mayasabha marks Rahi's second feature film and promises a dark, atmospheric, and psychologically intense experience. The trailer hints at a gripping night of mystery set inside a theatre, where greed, power, and hidden truths collide. Featuring Jaaved Jaaferi in a never-seen-before avatar, the visuals are eerie, tense, and heavy on silence, staying true to the filmmaker's signature style.
Social media reactions to the trailer were mostly positive. One viewer wrote, "Finally some original, atmospheric cinema is coming." Another commented, "Looks another epic one." A fan of Tumbbad shared, "Tumbbad was legendary, and now Mayasabha promises to take the illusion to the next level." Interestingly, even before the trailer dropped, Mayasabha had already created strong buzz on the festival circuit. The film was recently screened at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), where its first review left audiences deeply impressed.
In his review, critic Kuldeep Gadhvi wrote, "Just finished watching Mayasabha at the Pune International Film Festival, and this is one of those films that quietly walks in and completely knocks you out. It may be a small film in terms of scale, but the impact it creates is massive." Describing the story, the review adds, "Set over a single night inside a Mumbai theatre, the story brings together a producer, his son, and two intruders, all drawn into a tense hunt for hidden gold. What starts as a simple search slowly transforms into a gripping psychological battle."
Praising the filmmaker, the review states, "Rahi Anil Barve deserves a standing salute for delivering such world-class writing and direction. The theatre is not just a location; it becomes a living, breathing character that amplifies tension and drama." The performances have also been singled out for praise. According to the review, "Jaaved Jaaferi delivers one of his most restrained and intense performances, communicating more through his eyes and pauses than through words." It further adds, "Mohammad Samad is a powerful surprise, bringing emotional depth with impressive maturity, while Veena Jamkar and Deepak Damle keep the narrative grounded."
On the technical front, the review notes, "The cinematography by Kuldeep Mamania uses shadows and low-light interiors to heighten suspense, while Aasif Pathan's editing is super sharp and tightly paced." Summing up the experience, the review concludes, "Mayasabha is intelligent, intense, and deeply engaging cinema that proves big ideas don't need big budgets." The film received a 4-star rating.
