Mayasabha Trailer Out: Rahi Anil Barve Returns After Tumbbad; First Review Calls It 'Knockout Cinema'

Hyderabad: The makers of Mayasabha, the much-awaited film by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve, have finally unveiled the film's official trailer, raising excitement among cinema lovers. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "If Tumbbad left you spellbound, get ready for the next cinematic spectacle. Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion. Trailer out now. Chase the gold on the 30th of Jan 2026 in theatres."

Slated to release in theatres on January 30, 2026, Mayasabha marks Rahi's second feature film and promises a dark, atmospheric, and psychologically intense experience. The trailer hints at a gripping night of mystery set inside a theatre, where greed, power, and hidden truths collide. Featuring Jaaved Jaaferi in a never-seen-before avatar, the visuals are eerie, tense, and heavy on silence, staying true to the filmmaker's signature style.

Social media reactions to the trailer were mostly positive. One viewer wrote, "Finally some original, atmospheric cinema is coming." Another commented, "Looks another epic one." A fan of Tumbbad shared, "Tumbbad was legendary, and now Mayasabha promises to take the illusion to the next level." Interestingly, even before the trailer dropped, Mayasabha had already created strong buzz on the festival circuit. The film was recently screened at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), where its first review left audiences deeply impressed.