ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mayasabha Teaser: Tumbbad Director Rahi Anil Barve Returns With A Dark Psychological Thriller Starring Jaaved Jaferi

The one-minute teaser introduces viewers to an unsettling and mysterious world centred around a crumbling, abandoned theatre. The teaser trailer opens with Jaaved Jaaferi's voiceover quoting Sant Kabir's lines. The poetry referring to eventually returning to "mitti" sets a grim tone as the teaser moves through shadowy interiors, thick smoke, and eerie silence.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, best known for the cult hit Tumbbad, has unveiled the teaser of his long-awaited second directorial venture, Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 30, 2026, nearly eight years after it first went on floors.

With metallic gold makeup, long grey-streaked hair, and a mask covering his face, Jaaved plays a troubled and paranoid man who lives inside the decaying theatre. Quick visuals hint at his obsession with smoke, his fear of mosquitoes, and his ritualistic movements through the empty space.

The teaser also introduces a young boy, revealed to be the 14-year-old son of Jaaferi's character, who has grown up inside this strange environment. The story takes a turn when the boy brings two outsiders into the theatre, played by Veena Jamkar and Deepak Damle, with Mohd. Samad also seen in a key role. The entry of new characters leads to a cat-and-mouse game, where hidden truths and long-buried secrets begin to surface.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Jaaved Jaaferi described Mayasabha as the best script he has read in his 40-year career and called the role his most physically and emotionally demanding so far. He also praised Barve's vision and storytelling. With its restrained visuals, minimal dialogue, and psychological focus, Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion promises a slow-burning, atmospheric experience. The film will release in cinemas on January 30, 2026, where it is set to clash with Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3.