Mayasabha Teaser: Tumbbad Director Brings Another Dark, Unsettling Tale

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, who helmed the horror movie Tumbbad, has dropped the teaser of his upcoming psychological thriller Mayasabha today, November 26. The film, starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Mohammad Samad, and Deepak Damle, is scheduled to be released next year on January 16.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Barve shared the teaser with a philosophical caption that read, "Mati kahe kumhar se, tu kya ronde mohe... Ek din aisa ayega, main rondungi tohe (The clay says to the potter, "Why do you trample me?" A day will come when I will trample you)" followed by "In the abandoned theatre's abyss… the long-buried gold waits to be claimed. The key exists now only in the fractured mind of a smoke-demon. How far will you go into the abyss that made him?"

Mayasabha blends myth, decay, and the complexities of a fractured mind. The story is set inside a rotting, abandoned theatre, a space that once held dreams but has now turned into a nightmarish abyss.