Mayasabha Teaser: Tumbbad Director Brings Another Dark, Unsettling Tale
Rahi Anil Barve unveils the teaser of his upcoming psychological thriller, Mayasabha. The film stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Mohammad Samad, and Deepak Damle.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 26, 2025 at 3:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, who helmed the horror movie Tumbbad, has dropped the teaser of his upcoming psychological thriller Mayasabha today, November 26. The film, starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Mohammad Samad, and Deepak Damle, is scheduled to be released next year on January 16.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Barve shared the teaser with a philosophical caption that read, "Mati kahe kumhar se, tu kya ronde mohe... Ek din aisa ayega, main rondungi tohe (The clay says to the potter, "Why do you trample me?" A day will come when I will trample you)" followed by "In the abandoned theatre's abyss… the long-buried gold waits to be claimed. The key exists now only in the fractured mind of a smoke-demon. How far will you go into the abyss that made him?"
Mayasabha blends myth, decay, and the complexities of a fractured mind. The story is set inside a rotting, abandoned theatre, a space that once held dreams but has now turned into a nightmarish abyss.
In an interview with a newswire, Jaaved Jaaferi opened up about the film, saying, "So, basically, it's about a film producer - reference ke liye Karan Johar le lijiye aap. So, he was a Karan Johar of his time, and he launched people, and he launched a girl and fell in love and married her."
The film follows a once-celebrated director whose life unravels after his wife runs away with his wealth, leaving him with nothing but the abandoned theatre he once owned. When his son brings two strangers into the collapsing space, a 'cat and mouse' game begins, unlocking buried secrets and psychological horrors.
Speaking about the film's thematic ambition, Barve said, "Mayasabha promises a journey into guarded truths and power structures far more dangerous than they appear at first glance. The film steps boldly into territory where symbolism meets suspense, and where silence reveals more than dialogue."
The film has had a long journey. Barve reportedly began working on Mayasabha in 2018 and wrapped production years ago, but the movie remained unreleased until now.
