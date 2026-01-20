'Arriving Without Promotions': Mayasabha Director Recalls Comment Calling Film's Release Against Border 2 'Suicidal'
Ahead of the trailer launch, Rahi Anil Barve reflects on Mayasabha's risky theatrical release, calling it an "impossible child" facing tough box office competition.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 20, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, best known for his 2018 cult film Tumbbad, is gearing up for the next project, Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion. The trailer of the Hindi feature film is set to be released tomorrow, January 21, ahead of its nationwide theatrical release later this month.
Just a day before the trailer launch, Barve took to Instagram to share a reflective post about the journey of Mayasabha and the risks involved in bringing the film to theatres. In his post, he wrote, "Of all the comments, 'Arriving without promotions against a film like Border 2 in its second week would be suicidal' stayed with me. Then I look at this impossible child and ask, honestly, how the hell did you even get made, and land in theatres this big? Mayasabha just winks."
The post has garnered attention as it highlights the challenges faced by the film, especially in terms of release timing and competition from big releases like Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Though he acknowledges the scepticism surrounding the film, Barve exudes confidence in it.
Mayasabha - the Hall of Illusion marks the filmmaker's return after Tumbbad, which over the years has found a strong following for its unique storytelling, dark atmosphere and use of folklore. While Mayasabha is more modern than Tumbbad, both films are tied together in their mythological and historical backdrop. The film examines mankind's obsession with gold and the way illusion and reality often tend to overlap.
The title of the movie comes from the words 'maya', which means illusion, and 'sabha', which means assembly. Keeping up with its name, the story revolves around concepts of deception, appearance, and changing truths. Language holds immense significance in this movie, thereby incorporating dialogues written to have multiple meanings rather than simple explanations. According to the makers, every line spoken in the film adds to its tension and mood.
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi leads the cast and is said to appear in a completely new avatar. The actor has described Mayasabha as the most fulfilling role of his career so far. He is joined by Mohammad Samad, who previously worked with Barve as a child actor in Tumbbad and now returns in a very different role. The film also stars Veena Jamkar and Deepak Damle.
Produced by Zirkon Films, Mayasabha is backed by producers Girish Patel and Ankoor J Singh, with several co-producers involved. The film is presented and distributed by Pickle Entertainment. Mayasabha is scheduled to hit theatres across India on January 30, 2026.
