ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Arriving Without Promotions': Mayasabha Director Recalls Comment Calling Film's Release Against Border 2 'Suicidal'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, best known for his 2018 cult film Tumbbad, is gearing up for the next project, Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion. The trailer of the Hindi feature film is set to be released tomorrow, January 21, ahead of its nationwide theatrical release later this month.

Just a day before the trailer launch, Barve took to Instagram to share a reflective post about the journey of Mayasabha and the risks involved in bringing the film to theatres. In his post, he wrote, "Of all the comments, 'Arriving without promotions against a film like Border 2 in its second week would be suicidal' stayed with me. Then I look at this impossible child and ask, honestly, how the hell did you even get made, and land in theatres this big? Mayasabha just winks."

The post has garnered attention as it highlights the challenges faced by the film, especially in terms of release timing and competition from big releases like Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Though he acknowledges the scepticism surrounding the film, Barve exudes confidence in it.