ETV Bharat / entertainment

May 2026 Theatrical Releases: Patriot, Raja Shivaji, The Devil Wears Prada 2 & More To Hit Screens Next Month

May is shaping up to be a packed month, with filmmakers across industries bringing a mixed bag of entertainment to the big screen. From action thrillers and historical dramas to romantic comedies, the theatrical lineup promises something for every kind of viewer.

The biggest clash arrives right at the start of the month, with films like Patriot, starring Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, going up against Riteish Deshmukh's period drama Raja Shivaji, alongside the emotionally driven romance Ek Din and the much-awaited sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2. As the weeks unfold, the slate only gets more diverse, featuring a zombie comedy, a politically charged drama, and breezy entertainers exploring love and relationships.

Here's a closer look at the most anticipated theatrical releases hitting cinemas this May.

Patriot

Release Date: May 1

Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi

Patriot centres on a retired officer, Daniel James (Mammootty), who is framed for treason by a revenge-seeking adversary. He, along with an old friend/soldier (Mohanlal), launches a covert operation to uncover the true conspirators and secure the nation.

The film's trailer showcases a gritty espionage thriller vibe, highlighting a "two faces, one mission" concept, with the duo taking on a serious security threat. It showcases the two actors in action, highlighting espionage, loyalty, and a political and national security focus.

Raja Shivaji

Release Date: May 1

Director: Riteish Deshmukh

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh

Raja Shivaji is a historical action drama film based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film, starring Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, depicts the young Maratha ruler's journey in establishing Hindavi Swarajya, focusing on his guerrilla tactics against Mughal and Adil Shahi forces, including a major confrontation with Afzal Khan (played by Sanjay Dutt).

Ek Din

Release Date: May 1

Director: Sunil Pandey

Cast: Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave

The story involves an IT professional described as an introvert character portrayed by actor Junaid Khan, who finds himself unable to communicate his feelings towards his coworker Meera, played by Sai Pallavi.

Both characters work in the same company, but hardly come across each other until their lives get drastically transformed by their office tour to Japan. On their trip to Hokkaido, something happens which brings about a great change in their life. This happens when Meera meets with an unfortunate accident and suffers from TGA, a condition that temporarily erases recent memories for about 24 hours.

In a very ironic way, Meera only remembers Junaid, who has saved her life. It provides an unusual chance where both can connect to each other through a special bond in just one day. But in the end, as shown in the film's trailer, the hard truth comes where she will not remember anything, including him and their shared moments.