May 2026 Theatrical Releases: Patriot, Raja Shivaji, The Devil Wears Prada 2 & More To Hit Screens Next Month
From big-ticket clashes like Patriot and Raja Shivaji to romance, comedy, and thrillers, May's theatrical releases promise diverse stories across genres and industries.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 20, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
May is shaping up to be a packed month, with filmmakers across industries bringing a mixed bag of entertainment to the big screen. From action thrillers and historical dramas to romantic comedies, the theatrical lineup promises something for every kind of viewer.
The biggest clash arrives right at the start of the month, with films like Patriot, starring Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, going up against Riteish Deshmukh's period drama Raja Shivaji, alongside the emotionally driven romance Ek Din and the much-awaited sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2. As the weeks unfold, the slate only gets more diverse, featuring a zombie comedy, a politically charged drama, and breezy entertainers exploring love and relationships.
Here's a closer look at the most anticipated theatrical releases hitting cinemas this May.
Patriot
Release Date: May 1
Director: Mahesh Narayanan
Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi
Patriot centres on a retired officer, Daniel James (Mammootty), who is framed for treason by a revenge-seeking adversary. He, along with an old friend/soldier (Mohanlal), launches a covert operation to uncover the true conspirators and secure the nation.
The film's trailer showcases a gritty espionage thriller vibe, highlighting a "two faces, one mission" concept, with the duo taking on a serious security threat. It showcases the two actors in action, highlighting espionage, loyalty, and a political and national security focus.
Raja Shivaji
Release Date: May 1
Director: Riteish Deshmukh
Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh
Raja Shivaji is a historical action drama film based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film, starring Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, depicts the young Maratha ruler's journey in establishing Hindavi Swarajya, focusing on his guerrilla tactics against Mughal and Adil Shahi forces, including a major confrontation with Afzal Khan (played by Sanjay Dutt).
Ek Din
Release Date: May 1
Director: Sunil Pandey
Cast: Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave
The story involves an IT professional described as an introvert character portrayed by actor Junaid Khan, who finds himself unable to communicate his feelings towards his coworker Meera, played by Sai Pallavi.
Both characters work in the same company, but hardly come across each other until their lives get drastically transformed by their office tour to Japan. On their trip to Hokkaido, something happens which brings about a great change in their life. This happens when Meera meets with an unfortunate accident and suffers from TGA, a condition that temporarily erases recent memories for about 24 hours.
In a very ironic way, Meera only remembers Junaid, who has saved her life. It provides an unusual chance where both can connect to each other through a special bond in just one day. But in the end, as shown in the film's trailer, the hard truth comes where she will not remember anything, including him and their shared moments.
Though aware of this, Junaid’s character decides to accept the one day of passion. The story suggests an old-fashioned romance that is inspired by emotions and feelings.
The Devil Wears Prada 2
Release Date: May 1
Director: David Frankel
Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux
The legendary character Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, returns in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Set decades later, the sequel follows a senior Miranda Priestly struggling to keep Runway magazine relevant in a digital world. She must ask for help from her former assistant, Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt), who is now a powerful executive with the money Miranda desperately needs. Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway) returns to the fashion scene amidst this high-stakes, competitive rivalry.
IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies
Release Date: May 8
Directors: Gaganjeet Singh, Alok Dwivedi
Cast: Mohan Kapur, Anupriya Goenka, Sachin Kavetham
IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies is a comedy-horror film centred on a rapid zombie outbreak within an elite engineering campus. The plot follows students dealing with chaos when a viral crisis turns campus life into a fight for survival, blending intense action with comedic moments.
Aakhri Sawal
Release Date: May 8
Director: Abhijeet Mohan Warang
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Neetu Chandra
Aakhri Sawaal (2026) is a political thriller following a bright but volatile scholar, Vicky, who challenges his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni (Sanjay Dutt), after his thesis on the RSS is rejected. The resulting, intense guru-shishya conflict escalates into a nationwide debate covering contentious events like the Babri Masjid demolition and Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, ultimately revealing a buried, personal secret.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
Release Date: May 15
Director: Mudassar Aziz
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Raaz
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a romantic comedy about a seemingly perfect marriage in Prayagraj that turns chaotic when one decision leads to misunderstandings. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the plot follows a "pativerse" where the husband is caught between his wife and multiple other women, resulting in intense comedy, romance, and confusion.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Release Date: May 22
Director: David Dhawan
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a romantic comedy which centres on a charming but chaotic man (Varun) stuck in a complicated love triangle, trying to balance his romance with two different women, leading to messy situations and confusion.