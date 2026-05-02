May 2026 Theatrical & OTT Releases: Drishyam 3, Kartavya, Citadel Season 2 And More To Watch This Month
May brings a diverse entertainment slate with major theatrical and OTT releases, including Drishyam 3 and Kartavya on Netflix, offering something for every viewer.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 2, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: The month of May has begun on an exciting note for cinema lovers, with a wide range of films and series set to release across OTT platforms and theatres. From big-screen spectacles to engaging stories arriving directly on streaming services, filmmakers across the Indian film industry are offering something for every kind of audience this month.
Since there is a mix of genres lined up, audiences can expect everything ranging from action films, crime films to romantic and comedy films. This month, there is a great variety of options for all types of viewers regardless of whether they enjoy watching films at the cinema or at home.
The month starts with a strong box office clash featuring Patriot, bringing together Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, going up against Raja Shivaji, led by Riteish Deshmukh. Alongside these, romantic drama Ek Din and the much-talked-about sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 are also drawing attention, making the opening week of May particularly competitive.
As the month progresses, the focus shifts to some highly anticipated releases on OTT platforms as well. One of the major titles is Kartavya, a crime thriller starring Saif Ali Khan. The film is produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, the banner owned by Shah Rukh Khan, and is set to premiere on Netflix.
Meanwhile, theatres will also see the arrival of one of the most-awaited films, Drishyam 3, once again featuring Mohanlal in a powerful role. The film continues the popular crime thriller franchise and has already created strong buzz among fans.
Apart from these major titles, the May lineup also includes a mix of unique concepts such as a zombie comedy, a politically driven drama, and feel-good films exploring love and relationships. Overall, the month promises a packed entertainment calendar, giving audiences plenty of reasons to stay hooked to both theatres and streaming platforms.
Below is a list of all major theatrical and OTT releases hitting screens this May.
May 2026 Theatrical Releases
|Movie Title
|Release Date
|Language
|Cast
|Raja Shivaji
|May 1
|Hindi
|Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Genelia Deshmukh
|Ek Din
|May 1
|Hindi
|Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi, Kunal Kapoor
|Patriot
|May 1
|Malayalam
|Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi
|The Devil Wears Prada 2
|May 1
|English
|Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux
|Gaaya Padda Simham
|May 1
|Telugu
|Tharun Bhascker, Faria Abdullah, Maanasa Choudhary
|Aakhri Sawal
|May 8
|Hindi
|Sanjay Dutt
|Dridam
|May 8
|Malayalam
|Shane Nigam, Mathew Varghese, Krishna Prabhakara
|Athiradi
|May 14
|Malayalam
|Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, Vineeth Sreenivasan
|Badass
|May 14
|Telugu
|Siddhu Jonnalagadda
|Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
|May 15
|Hindi
|Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh
|Maatrubhumi
|May 15
|Hindi
|Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh
|IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies
|May 15
|Hindi
|Mohan Kapur, Anupriya Goenka, Sachin Kavetham
|Drishyam 3
|May 21
|Malayalam
|Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil
|Chand Mera Dil
|May 22
|Hindi
|Ananya Panday, Lakshya
|Tera Yaar Hoon Main
|May 22
|Hindi
|Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma, Paresh Rawal
May 2026 OTT Releases
|Movie/Series Title
|Release Date
|Platform
|Language
|Glory
|May 1
|Netflix
|Hindi
|Undekhi: The Final Battle
|May 1
|SonyLIV
|Hindi
|The Kerala Story: Goes Beyond
|May 1
|ZEE5
|Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
|Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2
|May 1
|Prime Video
|Hindi
|Raakaasa
|May 1
|Netflix
|Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada
|Dacoit
|May 8
|Prime Video/Netflix (expected)
|Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada
|Citadel Season 2
|May 6
|Prime Video
|English
|Lukkhe Season 1
|May 8
|Prime Video
|Hindi
|The Punisher: One Last Kill
|May 12
|JioHotstar
|English
|Off Campus Season 1
|May 13
|Prime Video
|English
|Jack Ryan: Ghost War
|May 20
|Prime Video
|English
|Spider Noir Season 1
|May 27
|Prime Video
|English
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