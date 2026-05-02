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May 2026 Theatrical & OTT Releases: Drishyam 3, Kartavya, Citadel Season 2 And More To Watch This Month

May brings a diverse entertainment slate with major theatrical and OTT releases, including Drishyam 3 and Kartavya on Netflix, offering something for every viewer.

May 2026 Theatrical & OTT Releases
May 2026 Theatrical & OTT Releases (Photo: Film posters)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 2, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The month of May has begun on an exciting note for cinema lovers, with a wide range of films and series set to release across OTT platforms and theatres. From big-screen spectacles to engaging stories arriving directly on streaming services, filmmakers across the Indian film industry are offering something for every kind of audience this month.

Since there is a mix of genres lined up, audiences can expect everything ranging from action films, crime films to romantic and comedy films. This month, there is a great variety of options for all types of viewers regardless of whether they enjoy watching films at the cinema or at home.

The month starts with a strong box office clash featuring Patriot, bringing together Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, going up against Raja Shivaji, led by Riteish Deshmukh. Alongside these, romantic drama Ek Din and the much-talked-about sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 are also drawing attention, making the opening week of May particularly competitive.

As the month progresses, the focus shifts to some highly anticipated releases on OTT platforms as well. One of the major titles is Kartavya, a crime thriller starring Saif Ali Khan. The film is produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, the banner owned by Shah Rukh Khan, and is set to premiere on Netflix.

Kartavya
Kartavya (Photo: Film poster)

Meanwhile, theatres will also see the arrival of one of the most-awaited films, Drishyam 3, once again featuring Mohanlal in a powerful role. The film continues the popular crime thriller franchise and has already created strong buzz among fans.

Apart from these major titles, the May lineup also includes a mix of unique concepts such as a zombie comedy, a politically driven drama, and feel-good films exploring love and relationships. Overall, the month promises a packed entertainment calendar, giving audiences plenty of reasons to stay hooked to both theatres and streaming platforms.

Below is a list of all major theatrical and OTT releases hitting screens this May.

May 2026 Theatrical Releases

Movie TitleRelease DateLanguageCast
Raja ShivajiMay 1HindiRiteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Genelia Deshmukh
Ek Din May 1HindiJunaid Khan, Sai Pallavi, Kunal Kapoor
PatriotMay 1MalayalamMammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi
The Devil Wears Prada 2May 1EnglishMeryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux
Gaaya Padda SimhamMay 1TeluguTharun Bhascker, Faria Abdullah, Maanasa Choudhary
Aakhri Sawal May 8HindiSanjay Dutt
DridamMay 8Malayalam Shane Nigam, Mathew Varghese, Krishna Prabhakara
Athiradi May 14Malayalam Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, Vineeth Sreenivasan
BadassMay 14TeluguSiddhu Jonnalagadda
Pati Patni Aur Woh DoMay 15HindiAyushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh
MaatrubhumiMay 15HindiSalman Khan, Chitrangda Singh
IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies May 15HindiMohan Kapur, Anupriya Goenka, Sachin Kavetham
Drishyam 3May 21Malayalam Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil
Chand Mera DilMay 22HindiAnanya Panday, Lakshya
Tera Yaar Hoon MainMay 22HindiAman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma, Paresh Rawal

May 2026 OTT Releases

Movie/Series TitleRelease DatePlatformLanguage
GloryMay 1NetflixHindi
Undekhi: The Final BattleMay 1SonyLIVHindi
The Kerala Story: Goes BeyondMay 1ZEE5Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2May 1Prime VideoHindi
RaakaasaMay 1NetflixTelugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada
Dacoit May 8Prime Video/Netflix (expected)Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada
Citadel Season 2May 6Prime VideoEnglish
Lukkhe Season 1May 8Prime VideoHindi
The Punisher: One Last KillMay 12JioHotstarEnglish
Off Campus Season 1May 13Prime VideoEnglish
Jack Ryan: Ghost WarMay 20Prime VideoEnglish
Spider Noir Season 1 May 27Prime VideoEnglish

READ MORE

  1. Ek Din X Review And Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Sai Pallavi Shines But Film Faces A Slow Start
  2. Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Starrer Opens Strong With Nearly Rs 30 Cr Worldwide
  3. Raja Shivaji X Review And Day 1 Prediction: Salman Khan Cameo Adds To Opening Day Hype

TAGGED:

MAY 2026 OTT RELEASES
MAY 2026 THEATRICAL RELEASES
DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2
MOVIES RELEASING IN MAY
MAY THEATRICAL AND OTT RELEASES

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