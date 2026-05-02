ETV Bharat / entertainment

May 2026 Theatrical & OTT Releases: Drishyam 3, Kartavya, Citadel Season 2 And More To Watch This Month

Hyderabad: The month of May has begun on an exciting note for cinema lovers, with a wide range of films and series set to release across OTT platforms and theatres. From big-screen spectacles to engaging stories arriving directly on streaming services, filmmakers across the Indian film industry are offering something for every kind of audience this month.

Since there is a mix of genres lined up, audiences can expect everything ranging from action films, crime films to romantic and comedy films. This month, there is a great variety of options for all types of viewers regardless of whether they enjoy watching films at the cinema or at home.

The month starts with a strong box office clash featuring Patriot, bringing together Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, going up against Raja Shivaji, led by Riteish Deshmukh. Alongside these, romantic drama Ek Din and the much-talked-about sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 are also drawing attention, making the opening week of May particularly competitive.

As the month progresses, the focus shifts to some highly anticipated releases on OTT platforms as well. One of the major titles is Kartavya, a crime thriller starring Saif Ali Khan. The film is produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, the banner owned by Shah Rukh Khan, and is set to premiere on Netflix.