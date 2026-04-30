ETV Bharat / entertainment

May 1 Releases | Ek Din, Raja Shivaji, Patriot Lead This Friday's Packed Line-Up At The Theatres

Hyderabad: The first day of May is shaping up to be a busy one for Indian cinema. With multiple films across languages hitting theatres together, audiences will have plenty of options to choose from. From romance and history to action and thriller, this Friday's box office line-up promises variety and scale. Among the many releases, three films stand out the most Ek Din, Raja Shivaji and Patriot each catering to a different audience and carrying its own expectations.

Ek Din: Sai Pallavi's Bollywood Debut in a Romantic Tale

One of the most talked-about releases this week is Ek Din, which marks the Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi. The film also stars Junaid Khan and is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama and a remake of a popular Thai film (One Day). The story revolves around a man who secretly loves his colleague but cannot express his feelings. During a trip, a magical twist gives him one day where his wish comes true, allowing him to live his dream relationship.

Despite its emotional storyline and strong backing, the film has seen limited buzz before release. Trade reports suggest that its opening may be modest, likely in the range of Rs 1–2 crore. This means its success will depend heavily on audience response and word-of-mouth rather than a strong opening day. Still, the film holds curiosity value, especially because of Sai Pallavi's entry into Hindi cinema, which could draw attention over the weekend.

Raja Shivaji: A Grand Historical on Maharashtra Day

Releasing on Maharashtra Day, Raja Shivaji is one of the most ambitious Marathi films ever made. Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, the film tells the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire.With a reported budget of Rs 100 crore, the film is mounted on a large scale and features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Genelia Deshmukh.