May 1 Releases | Ek Din, Raja Shivaji, Patriot Lead This Friday's Packed Line-Up At The Theatres
May 1, 2026 sees major releases including Ek Din, Raja Shivaji, and Patriot, bringing romance, history, and action together in a crucial box office clash.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 30, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The first day of May is shaping up to be a busy one for Indian cinema. With multiple films across languages hitting theatres together, audiences will have plenty of options to choose from. From romance and history to action and thriller, this Friday's box office line-up promises variety and scale. Among the many releases, three films stand out the most Ek Din, Raja Shivaji and Patriot each catering to a different audience and carrying its own expectations.
Ek Din: Sai Pallavi's Bollywood Debut in a Romantic Tale
One of the most talked-about releases this week is Ek Din, which marks the Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi. The film also stars Junaid Khan and is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama and a remake of a popular Thai film (One Day). The story revolves around a man who secretly loves his colleague but cannot express his feelings. During a trip, a magical twist gives him one day where his wish comes true, allowing him to live his dream relationship.
Despite its emotional storyline and strong backing, the film has seen limited buzz before release. Trade reports suggest that its opening may be modest, likely in the range of Rs 1–2 crore. This means its success will depend heavily on audience response and word-of-mouth rather than a strong opening day. Still, the film holds curiosity value, especially because of Sai Pallavi's entry into Hindi cinema, which could draw attention over the weekend.
Raja Shivaji: A Grand Historical on Maharashtra Day
Releasing on Maharashtra Day, Raja Shivaji is one of the most ambitious Marathi films ever made. Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, the film tells the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire.With a reported budget of Rs 100 crore, the film is mounted on a large scale and features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Genelia Deshmukh.
The film will release in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu, aiming to reach a wider audience beyond regional boundaries. Early trends suggest that the Marathi version is expected to perform the strongest, especially given the emotional connection with the subject. Advance booking indicates a moderate opening for the Hindi version, but the Maharashtra Day release could boost footfalls. The film's performance will largely depend on audience reception and how well it connects beyond its core market.
Patriot: Mammootty and Mohanlal's Big Reunion
The biggest highlight of the week is undoubtedly Patriot, which brings together two legends of Malayalam cinema, Mammootty and Mohanlal after more than a decade. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film is a spy action thriller with a strong ensemble cast that also includes Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara.
The buzz around Patriot has been massive. Advance bookings have already crossed impressive numbers, with strong sales in Kerala and overseas markets, especially the Gulf region. The film's worldwide pre-sales are nearing Rs 15 crore, indicating a powerful opening. Trade estimates suggest that Patriot could earn around Rs 25 crore globally on its first day, making it one of the biggest openings for a Malayalam film. The reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal is a major draw, and fan excitement is clearly visible.
Other Releases
Apart from the major titles, several smaller films are also releasing on May 1. These include Jetlee, an action-comedy set around a flight journey, and Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai, a romantic crime drama. Another release is Pankh Hote Toh Udd Jate, a thriller set in a college backdrop with elements of suspense and mystery. While these films may not have the same scale or buzz as the bigger releases, they add to the variety available for audiences this weekend.
A Diverse Box Office Clash
What makes this Friday interesting is the diversity of films releasing together. While Ek Din offers a soft romantic story, Raja Shivaji brings historical grandeur, and Patriot delivers high-stakes action and star power. Each film targets a different audience segment, which may help them coexist rather than directly compete. However, holdover films (Kara, KD: The Devil, Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla) currently running in theatres could still pose a challenge.