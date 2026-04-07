ETV Bharat / entertainment

Matka King Trailer: Vijay Varma Rises As A Ruthless Gambling King In 1960s Bombay

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming series Matka King have finally released its trailer on Tuesday, April 7. Starring Vijay Varma in the lead role, the series is created and written by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, with Manjule also directing the show. The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 17.

The trailer introduces viewers to Brij Bhatti, played by Vijay Varma, a smart and ambitious cotton trader trying to build a better life in post-Independence Bombay. With a bold idea, he turns a numbers-based gambling system into ‘Matka’, something that soon spreads across the city and beyond. What begins as a simple plan quickly turns into a dangerous game of power, money, and survival.

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Bombay, the trailer shows narrow lanes, busy markets, and a city changing fast. As Brij rises in the world of gambling, he also makes powerful enemies. Authorities try to shut him down, while crime and tension continue to grow around him. The visuals hint at a story filled with risk, ambition, and emotional conflict.

The show also explores Brij’s personal life. Sai Tamhankar plays his wife, while Kritika Kamra appears in a key role that hints at a complicated relationship, adding more drama to the story.