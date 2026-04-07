Matka King Trailer: Vijay Varma Rises As A Ruthless Gambling King In 1960s Bombay
Matka King trailer shows Vijay Varma as a gambler rising to power in Bombay, blending ambition, crime, and emotional drama with high-stakes consequences.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 7, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming series Matka King have finally released its trailer on Tuesday, April 7. Starring Vijay Varma in the lead role, the series is created and written by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, with Manjule also directing the show. The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 17.
The trailer introduces viewers to Brij Bhatti, played by Vijay Varma, a smart and ambitious cotton trader trying to build a better life in post-Independence Bombay. With a bold idea, he turns a numbers-based gambling system into ‘Matka’, something that soon spreads across the city and beyond. What begins as a simple plan quickly turns into a dangerous game of power, money, and survival.
Set against the backdrop of 1960s Bombay, the trailer shows narrow lanes, busy markets, and a city changing fast. As Brij rises in the world of gambling, he also makes powerful enemies. Authorities try to shut him down, while crime and tension continue to grow around him. The visuals hint at a story filled with risk, ambition, and emotional conflict.
The show also explores Brij’s personal life. Sai Tamhankar plays his wife, while Kritika Kamra appears in a key role that hints at a complicated relationship, adding more drama to the story.
Talking about his role, Vijay Varma said, “My journey in Matka King has been extremely exciting. Playing a character from a different era was a new challenge. The creative freedom given by Nagraj Manjule and Abhay Koranne allowed me to fully immerse myself in Brij’s world. Since the story is universal, I believe audiences worldwide will connect with it.”
Director Nagraj Manjule shared, “Matka King is not just a period drama, but the story of a man striving for respect and chasing his dreams. Every scene reflects a blend of tension, ambition, and realism. We are eager for audiences to experience this story.”
Kritika Kamra added, “My role in this series is completely different from my previous work. Exploring her ambition, decisions, and determination was a fulfilling experience. I’m sure the audience will connect with the story.”
Sai Tamhankar said, “At first glance, she may seem like an ordinary housewife, but she is a self-respecting and independent woman. Portraying her allowed me to explore new dimensions. Matka King is not just one person’s story, but the journey of every character.”
With a strong cast including Gulshan Grover and Girish Kulkarni, Matka King looks like a powerful story about ambition, power, and the price one has to pay for success.