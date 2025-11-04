Mastiii 4 Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi & Aftab Shivdasani Are Back With Full Dhamaal And Golmaal
The trailer of Mastiii 4 is out, featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani's hilarious comeback in a colourful, chaos-filled comedy adventure.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for comedy buffs! The makers have dropped the much-awaited trailer for Mastiii 4, and it's every bit the laugh riot fans were expecting - confusion, chaos, and unfiltered fun in every scene. The movie is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and written by the director along with Farrukh Dhondy. It brings back Bollywood's most beloved comic trio - Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani - in iconic roles of Amar, Meet, and Prem, respectively.
The Mastiii franchise is all set to come back with a bang with its characteristic light-hearted humour and madcap adventures. It looks like a colourful and high-energy venture with peppy music, slapstick comedy, and a pinch of romance laced with a dash of the mischievous franchise's trademark. If the trailer is anything to go by, Mastiii 4 guarantees double the madness and triple the entertainment.
Taking to Instagram, Vivek Oberoi shared the trailer with a caption that read, "This year Mastiii 4 is full of Dhamaal and Golmaal! Trailer Out Now!" His post instantly sent fans into a frenzy as many celebrated the trio's reunion on screen after years.
The film also stars Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, and Nishant Malkani in key roles. Shot extensively in the stunning locations of the United Kingdom, Mastiii 4 combines breathtaking visuals, polished production design, and a sense of scope that will elevate the comedy franchise to a new level of extravagance.
Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, the film is produced by A Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor.
With Milap Milan Zaveri's humour and over-the-top storytelling, Mastiii 4 promises to be a full-blown entertainer that celebrates friendship, fun, and desi mischief at its best. The boys are back, and this time, it's going to be louder, crazier, and funnier than ever!
READ MORE
Housefull 5 Trailer: Jackie Shroff's 'Chhoti Bachhi Hai Kya' Joke And Triple Jolly Trouble Lead The Laughs