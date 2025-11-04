ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mastiii 4 Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi & Aftab Shivdasani Are Back With Full Dhamaal And Golmaal

Mastiii 4 Trailer ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for comedy buffs! The makers have dropped the much-awaited trailer for Mastiii 4, and it's every bit the laugh riot fans were expecting - confusion, chaos, and unfiltered fun in every scene. The movie is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and written by the director along with Farrukh Dhondy. It brings back Bollywood's most beloved comic trio - Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani - in iconic roles of Amar, Meet, and Prem, respectively. The Mastiii franchise is all set to come back with a bang with its characteristic light-hearted humour and madcap adventures. It looks like a colourful and high-energy venture with peppy music, slapstick comedy, and a pinch of romance laced with a dash of the mischievous franchise's trademark. If the trailer is anything to go by, Mastiii 4 guarantees double the madness and triple the entertainment.