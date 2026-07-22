ETV Bharat / entertainment

Masters Of The Universe OTT Release: He-Man Movie Heads To Digital After Box Office Disappointment - Streaming Details Inside

Hyderabad: After an underwhelming run at the global box office, Masters of the Universe is getting a second chance to reach audiences through streaming. Starring Nicholas Galitzine as the superhero He-Man, the live-action adaptation of Mattel’s popular franchise is now set to make its digital debut. Directed by Travis Knight, the fantasy action film brings the characters from Eternia to life with a star-studded cast including Jared Leto, Camila Mendes and Idris Elba.

Masters Of The Universe OTT Release: When & Where To Watch

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures have announced that Masters of the Universe will begin streaming on Prime Video from July 22. The announcement comes just weeks after the film’s theatrical release.

The film arrived in theatres on June 5 with high expectations. However, despite being based on one of Mattel’s most popular franchises, it struggled to attract enough audiences at the box office. Reports suggest the film earned around $113.6 million worldwide, falling well short of its estimated production budget of $170-200 million.

Industry reports also state that the film needed to earn nearly $400 million globally to recover its overall costs. Its theatrical run was affected by strong competition from several major releases, and the film witnessed a sharp drop in collections during its second weekend.