Masters Of The Universe OTT Release: He-Man Movie Heads To Digital After Box Office Disappointment - Streaming Details Inside
After a disappointing box office run, Nicholas Galitzine's Masters of the Universe heads to OTT, giving fans another chance to watch He-Man's live-action adventure.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 22, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: After an underwhelming run at the global box office, Masters of the Universe is getting a second chance to reach audiences through streaming. Starring Nicholas Galitzine as the superhero He-Man, the live-action adaptation of Mattel’s popular franchise is now set to make its digital debut. Directed by Travis Knight, the fantasy action film brings the characters from Eternia to life with a star-studded cast including Jared Leto, Camila Mendes and Idris Elba.
Masters Of The Universe OTT Release: When & Where To Watch
Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures have announced that Masters of the Universe will begin streaming on Prime Video from July 22. The announcement comes just weeks after the film’s theatrical release.
The film arrived in theatres on June 5 with high expectations. However, despite being based on one of Mattel’s most popular franchises, it struggled to attract enough audiences at the box office. Reports suggest the film earned around $113.6 million worldwide, falling well short of its estimated production budget of $170-200 million.
Industry reports also state that the film needed to earn nearly $400 million globally to recover its overall costs. Its theatrical run was affected by strong competition from several major releases, and the film witnessed a sharp drop in collections during its second weekend.
Masters Of The Universe Plot
Masters of the Universe follows Prince Adam, who is separated from his magical Sword of Power and sent to Earth after the evil Skeletor takes control of Eternia. Growing up as an ordinary young man, Adam has no idea about his true identity or royal heritage.
Fifteen years later, Adam finally reunites with the Sword of Power, which takes him back to his home planet. There, he finds Eternia in ruins under Skeletor’s rule. To save his family and his kingdom, Adam joins hands with his trusted friends, including Teela and Duncan, also known as Man-at-Arms. As he embraces his true destiny as He-Man, Adam must battle powerful enemies and fight to restore peace to Eternia.
Masters Of The Universe Cast
Nicholas Galitzine plays the lead role of Prince Adam, also known as He-Man, while Jared Leto appears as the main antagonist, Skeletor. Camila Mendes stars as Teela, and Idris Elba plays Duncan, also known as Man-at-Arms.
The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, James Purefoy as King Randor, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man. The film also features voice performances by Gary Martin, Christopher Ragland and Tom Wilton. Actor Dolph Lundgren, who portrayed He-Man in the 1987 Masters of the Universe film, makes a special cameo appearance.
Directed by Travis Knight from a screenplay by Chris Butler, Masters of the Universe is produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Robbie Brenner.