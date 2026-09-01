ETV Bharat / entertainment

Master Ravi, AKA 'Junior Amitabh Bachchan' Reveals Childhood Abuse On Film Sets: 'There Was Nobody I Could Talk To'

The trauma did not simply disappear with time. Ravi has said that the pain followed him into adulthood and affected his personal life, marriage and everyday behaviour. "Anger had become a byproduct of the suppressed pain," he said.

Another incident allegedly took place during an outdoor shoot at night when his parents were not around. Ravi said he froze when he felt someone on him and could not understand how to react. For years, he did not speak about what had happened. He worried that his parents might not believe him and also knew that his work meant he would have to continue meeting and travelling with people from the film industry. "There was nobody I could talk to," he recalled.

Speaking about his past to a newswire, Ravi said the abuse began when he was around eight years old. He recalled one incident taking place in a dark theatre, where an older man allegedly forced him to sit on his lap. He said the experience left him confused and later filled him with revulsion. He also recalled another incident involving a secretary who had been assigned to look after child actors during shoots and travel. "You can't tell anybody…but you have to go with that person day in and day out," Ravi said while recalling the difficult period.

Ravi was one of the most recognisable child actors of the 1970s and 1980s. He appeared in around 300 films across several Indian languages and worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. His frequent portrayal of younger versions of Amitabh Bachchan also earned him the popular nickname 'Junior Amitabh Bachchan'. However, behind the fame was a childhood that was very different from that of most children.

Hyderabad: Master Ravi, the child actor who was once known as 'Junior Amitabh Bachchan', has opened up about a painful part of his childhood that he kept buried for years. Ravi Valecha, who entered the film industry at just four, has revealed that he was sexually abused on three occasions while working as a child artist.

Ravi eventually decided to seek professional help. He underwent six months of therapy, during which he slowly began remembering and processing experiences that he had suppressed for decades. He recalled that he could not speak for weeks during therapy. With the help of targeted exercises, however, he gradually started remembering the incidents in fragments. "I did not know how deeply embedded that was in my mind, which came out in therapy," he said.

Ravi believes therapy changed his life. After six months, he felt much lighter and became comfortable speaking about his experiences. "Today I'm very light. I don't mind speaking to anybody about it," he remarked. Even today, the memories have not completely disappeared. Ravi has said that he cannot go to theatres alone and wishes he had received professional help much earlier. "I should have taken the therapy when I was 12 or 13 years old," he said.

From four-year-old actor to 'Junior Amitabh Bachchan'

Ravi's journey in films began almost by accident. His brother was working on Fakira when four-year-old Ravi accompanied him to the sets. He ended up having an unexpected interaction with Shashi Kapoor, which eventually led to him being cast in the film. Ravi recalled sitting on Shashi Kapoor's chair when the actor returned after completing his shot. "He told me, 'You are sitting on my chair.' I said, 'But I am sitting and I am not going to get up.'

"He then asked, 'Can we do some compromise here? How about you sit on the chair and I sit on your lap?' This man was nobody else but Shashi Kapoor. He liked my confidence. He then told the director to cast me in this film," Ravi recalled. That became the beginning of a 14-year career in cinema.

He became particularly popular for playing younger versions of Amitabh Bachchan in films such as Shakti, Desh Premee, Amar Akbar Anthony and Giraftaar. His resemblance to the superstar and his repeated roles as his younger self made 'Junior Amitabh Bachchan' a name audiences easily remembered.

He also worked with several leading actors of the era. Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, Ravi once said that working with the superstar never made him feel insignificant because Bachchan treated him with respect. "The joy of working with him is that you never feel small. You never feel like you're just a kid, a child artist, or inexperienced," he said. Ravi also remembers Mr. Natwarlal, particularly Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Mere paas aao mere dosto' which he described as his first and last lip-sync song.

From Bollywood to professional chef and administrator

Having missed out on conventional education because of his childhood acting career, Ravi later developed an interest in food. He studied at IIH Mumbai and trained as a professional chef. He subsequently worked with the Taj and gained experience in different areas of the hospitality industry. His career later moved beyond the kitchen and into administration and business.

Today, Ravi heads the administration department of a prominent company. At the same time, he is working towards establishing a film institute that he hopes will make acting education more affordable and accessible to aspiring performers. Interestingly, one childhood dream also remains with him. Ravi always wanted to become a pilot and has now applied to the Bombay Flying Club to learn hobby flying.