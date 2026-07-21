ETV Bharat / entertainment

Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breaks The Internet With Doctor Doom, Steve Rogers And Multiverse Chaos

Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday trailer breaks the internet ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans their biggest look yet at the superhero epic that arrives in theatres on December 18. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film promises the biggest Marvel crossover since Avengers: Endgame, bringing together heroes from the MCU, the X-Men universe and the Fantastic Four. The trailer wastes no time introducing its biggest threat. Robert Downey Jr. makes his full-fledged debut as Doctor Doom, appearing in his iconic green hood and metal mask as he prepares to unleash chaos across the multiverse. The footage makes it clear that Doom is far more than just another villain. In one of the trailer's most talked-about moments, he effortlessly stops Thor's mighty Stormbreaker with just a finger, leaving fans stunned by his overwhelming power. Patrick Stewart's Professor Xavier senses the approaching danger, warning that the heroes will soon face an "unthinkable decision." From there, the trailer shifts into full spectacle as characters from different Marvel worlds collide. Shang-Chi crosses paths with Gambit, Mystique transforms into Yelena Belova before a fight breaks out, Wakanda's forces clash with Namor's Talokan army, while the Fantastic Four meet the Thunderbolts for the first time. Tom Hiddleston also returns as Loki in his TVA attire.