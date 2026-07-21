Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breaks The Internet With Doctor Doom, Steve Rogers And Multiverse Chaos
Marvel drops the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer featuring Doctor Doom, Chris Evans' return and epic multiverse battles, while fans flood X with excited reactions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 21, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Hyderabad: Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans their biggest look yet at the superhero epic that arrives in theatres on December 18. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film promises the biggest Marvel crossover since Avengers: Endgame, bringing together heroes from the MCU, the X-Men universe and the Fantastic Four.
The trailer wastes no time introducing its biggest threat. Robert Downey Jr. makes his full-fledged debut as Doctor Doom, appearing in his iconic green hood and metal mask as he prepares to unleash chaos across the multiverse. The footage makes it clear that Doom is far more than just another villain. In one of the trailer's most talked-about moments, he effortlessly stops Thor's mighty Stormbreaker with just a finger, leaving fans stunned by his overwhelming power.
Patrick Stewart's Professor Xavier senses the approaching danger, warning that the heroes will soon face an "unthinkable decision." From there, the trailer shifts into full spectacle as characters from different Marvel worlds collide. Shang-Chi crosses paths with Gambit, Mystique transforms into Yelena Belova before a fight breaks out, Wakanda's forces clash with Namor's Talokan army, while the Fantastic Four meet the Thunderbolts for the first time. Tom Hiddleston also returns as Loki in his TVA attire.
One of the trailer's biggest surprises is the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. As Thor tells the assembled heroes that they need a miracle, Steve Rogers appears, leaving Thor stunned. The emotional moment reaches its peak when Rogers once again wields Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, reminding fans why he remains one of the MCU's most beloved heroes.
this is LITERALLY the crossover of all crossovers— Walmart (@Walmart) July 20, 2026
The trailer has quickly become one of the biggest talking points on X, with Marvel fans celebrating nearly every major reveal. Many described it as the crossover they had been waiting years to see. One fan wrote, "WE WAITED FOR THIS SINCE ETERNITY." Another commented, "This is LITERALLY the crossover of all crossovers."
Doctor Doom's incredible display of strength also dominated conversations online. Reacting to the scene where Doom blocks Stormbreaker with a single finger, one user wrote, "Only Dr. Doom could casually block Stormbreaker using a single pinky finger." Another added, "Speaking for everyone, this shot is enough for us all to judge how peak it's gonna be!"
December 18th is Doomsday.— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2026
Experience Avengers: Doomsday on bigger, brighter, & more immersive screens. Tickets are now on sale exclusively for Infinity Vision certified theaters: https://t.co/2HHPv9pj8t pic.twitter.com/xaSgW5rp1J
Thor's face-off against Doom also received plenty of love, with one fan posting, "Thor and Dr. Doom fight scene is going to be epic." Interestingly, the trailer keeps a few major surprises under wraps. Neither Spider-Man nor Wolverine appears, despite both characters being widely expected to feature in the film.
Produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz, Avengers: Doomsday features one of the biggest ensembles in Marvel history. Alongside Robert Downey Jr., the film stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston and several others.