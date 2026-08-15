ETV Bharat / entertainment

X-Men Movie Cast: Inde Navarrette As Rogue, Christopher Abbott As Professor X, & More

X-Men Movie Cast ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios has finally revealed the first cast members of its upcoming X-Men movie. The announcement was made by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige during the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where fans got their first look at the new mutant team. The cast includes Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Maya Boyd as Storm, and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost. Kit Connor will play Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, while Sadie Sink will return as Jean Grey after making her debut as the character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Speaking at the event, Sink said, "It is so wonderful to be here and to finally be able to talk about this character after months of speculation."