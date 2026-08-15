X-Men Movie Cast: Inde Navarrette As Rogue, Christopher Abbott As Professor X, & More
Marvel Studios has unveiled its first X-Men cast, with Inde Navarrette, Christopher Abbott, Maya Boyd, Adam Driver and others joining the MCU's mutant team.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 15, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Marvel Studios has finally revealed the first cast members of its upcoming X-Men movie. The announcement was made by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige during the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where fans got their first look at the new mutant team.
The cast includes Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Maya Boyd as Storm, and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost. Kit Connor will play Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, while Sadie Sink will return as Jean Grey after making her debut as the character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Speaking at the event, Sink said, "It is so wonderful to be here and to finally be able to talk about this character after months of speculation."
X men New Movie Official announcement #D23 pic.twitter.com/KdJdKtUzQz— NavjotVerse (@iNavi0786) August 15, 2026
The biggest surprise of the presentation came when Adam Driver appeared in a video message. The actor revealed that he will play Nathaniel Milbury, the secret identity of the villainous Mr Sinister.
Driver said, "Kevin and I have been talking for years about maybe joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And I think we finally found the perfect film at the perfect time." He then confirmed his role as Mr Sinister, adding, "So I’ll be right here, waiting for everybody to show up."
The film will be directed by Jake Schreier, who previously helmed Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts. The upcoming movie will mark the X-Men’s official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The cast of #XMen pose together at #D23.— M.A.A.C. (@MAActionCinema) August 15, 2026
Sadie Sink as Jean Grey
Kit Connor as Cyclops
Samara Weaving as Emma Frost
Inde Navarrette as Rogue
Maya Boyd as Storm
Christopher Abbott as Prof. X
Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister pic.twitter.com/kUZT87IO0O
Feige also confirmed that more casting announcements are expected in the future. The newly revealed team is only the first group of actors joining the much-awaited project.
The X-Men last appeared together on the big screen in Fox’s Dark Phoenix in 2019. Since then, several X-Men characters have appeared in Marvel projects, including Deadpool & Wolverine. Some original X-Men actors are also set to return in Avengers: Doomsday. The untitled X-Men movie is scheduled to release exclusively in theatres on May 5, 2028.