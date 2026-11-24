ETV Bharat / entertainment

Avengers Doomsday Advance Booking: Marvel Film Crosses Rs 57 Crore In Pre-Sales In India, Beats Ramayana's Pace

Avengers Doomsday Advance Booking ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The excitement around Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday is growing with each passing day. Even though the film is still more than three weeks away from its theatrical release, it has already crossed Rs 57 crore in advance bookings in India. The film has managed to achieve this milestone within a week of ticket sales opening. With 23 days still left before its release, the film is already giving tough competition to some of the biggest Indian films, including Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, in terms of advance booking speed.

Avengers Doomsday Advance Booking

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Avengers: Doomsday has collected Rs 57.71 crore in advance bookings across four show dates in India. Without including blocked seats, the pre-sales figure stands at Rs 49.51 crore. The film has sold tickets across 8,025 shows at 292 cinemas in 83 cities. Its opening day, December 17, has contributed the highest amount so far, with Rs 24.32 crore in advance sales, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, the figure stands at Rs 21.78 crore. Avengers Doomsday Advance Booking: NCR Leads, Maharashtra Tops States The advance booking numbers show that the excitement for Avengers: Doomsday is spread across several parts of the country. The National Capital Region (NCR) is currently leading the city-wise list with Rs 9.86 crore in pre-sales, including blocked seats. Mumbai follows closely with Rs 9.56 crore, while Bengaluru has collected Rs 8.13 crore. When it comes to states, Maharashtra is leading the list with Rs 13.01 crore in advance bookings. Delhi stands in second place with Rs 9.86 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 8.56 crore. The top 10 states together account for 91% of the film’s total advance booking collection. Similarly, the top 10 cities contribute 78% of the overall pre-sales. English Shows Dominate Advance Bookings The language and format-wise figures also show that English shows are driving most of the advance bookings. English screenings have contributed Rs 48.42 crore, including blocked seats, which accounts for nearly 84% of the film’s total advance sales. These collections have come from 6,005 shows.