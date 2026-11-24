Avengers Doomsday Advance Booking: Marvel Film Crosses Rs 57 Crore In Pre-Sales In India, Beats Ramayana's Pace
Avengers: Doomsday has crossed Rs 57 crore in advance bookings in India, outpacing Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2 with 23 days left until release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 24, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: The excitement around Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday is growing with each passing day. Even though the film is still more than three weeks away from its theatrical release, it has already crossed Rs 57 crore in advance bookings in India. The film has managed to achieve this milestone within a week of ticket sales opening. With 23 days still left before its release, the film is already giving tough competition to some of the biggest Indian films, including Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, in terms of advance booking speed.
Avengers Doomsday Advance Booking
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Avengers: Doomsday has collected Rs 57.71 crore in advance bookings across four show dates in India. Without including blocked seats, the pre-sales figure stands at Rs 49.51 crore. The film has sold tickets across 8,025 shows at 292 cinemas in 83 cities. Its opening day, December 17, has contributed the highest amount so far, with Rs 24.32 crore in advance sales, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, the figure stands at Rs 21.78 crore.
Avengers Doomsday Advance Booking: NCR Leads, Maharashtra Tops States
The advance booking numbers show that the excitement for Avengers: Doomsday is spread across several parts of the country. The National Capital Region (NCR) is currently leading the city-wise list with Rs 9.86 crore in pre-sales, including blocked seats. Mumbai follows closely with Rs 9.56 crore, while Bengaluru has collected Rs 8.13 crore.
When it comes to states, Maharashtra is leading the list with Rs 13.01 crore in advance bookings. Delhi stands in second place with Rs 9.86 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 8.56 crore. The top 10 states together account for 91% of the film’s total advance booking collection. Similarly, the top 10 cities contribute 78% of the overall pre-sales.
English Shows Dominate Advance Bookings
The language and format-wise figures also show that English shows are driving most of the advance bookings. English screenings have contributed Rs 48.42 crore, including blocked seats, which accounts for nearly 84% of the film’s total advance sales. These collections have come from 6,005 shows.
Meanwhile, premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE and EPIQ have also received a good response. Together, these formats have collected Rs 5.52 crore, accounting for around 10% of the total gross, despite making up only 8% of the available shows.
Avengers: Doomsday Beats Ramayana And Dhurandhar 2’s Advance Booking Pace
What makes these numbers more interesting is the time the film has taken to reach this milestone. Both Ramayana and Dhurandhar: The Revenge crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in advance bookings less than a week before their theatrical release. However, Avengers: Doomsday has managed to achieve the same feat with 23 days still remaining.
The film has also added around Rs 20 crore to its advance booking collection in the last five days. It is now moving towards setting a new record for a Hollywood film’s advance bookings in India. Earlier this year, Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded around Rs 25 crore in opening-day pre-sales in the country. Avengers: Doomsday has already moved close to that figure for its first day.
However, the overall advance booking record for an Indian film remains with Pushpa 2: The Rule, which recorded around Rs 91 crore in opening-day pre-sales in 2024.
All About Avengers Doomsday
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday features a massive star cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh and several others. The film will bring together Marvel characters from three different universes as they face a major threat in the form of Doctor Doom.
The film marks the return of the Avengers franchise after Avengers: Endgame (2019). While it will release in India on December 17, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres internationally on December 18. It will also clash at the box office with Dune: Part Three, setting up what is being called the ‘Dunesday’ box office battle.