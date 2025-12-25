ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mark vs 45 X Review: Kichcha Sudeep Or Shiva Rajkumar, Who Won The Christmas Box Office Clash?

Hyderabad: Christmas 2025 saw two massive Kannada films clashing at the box office. Kichcha Sudeep's much awaited film Mark released on December 25, 2025 along with 45 starring Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra and Raj B. Shetty. While Mark came with high expectations after the success of Max, 45 promised a concept-driven narrative backed by powerful performances. The result? A sharply divided Twitter verdict.

Buzz Around Mark Before Release

Mark opened big across Karnataka. The film released in more than 180 theatres, with early morning shows starting as early as 6.30 am in Bengaluru. Fans celebrated outside theatres with cut-outs, banners and firecrackers.

On social media, excitement was sky-high. Many expected Mark to repeat or even surpass the success of Max, Sudeep's 2024 film. However, once shows began, opinions started pouring in, and they were far from unanimous.

X Reviews of Mark

The early X reviews for Mark painted a mixed picture. A large section of fans praised Sudeep's screen presence, style and background score. Many hailed the film calling it "pretty good," acknowledging Sudeep's powerful performance.

However, criticism was equally loud. Many viewers felt Mark suffered from a routine story and predictable screenplay. A recurring complaint was that the film felt too similar to Max. One disappointed fan bluntly wrote that there was "no need to make another Max."