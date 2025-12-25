Mark vs 45 X Review: Kichcha Sudeep Or Shiva Rajkumar, Who Won The Christmas Box Office Clash?
Kannada cinema witnessed a fierce Christmas clash as Sudeep's Mark and the multi-starrer 45 opened together, drawing intense box office comparisons.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Christmas 2025 saw two massive Kannada films clashing at the box office. Kichcha Sudeep's much awaited film Mark released on December 25, 2025 along with 45 starring Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra and Raj B. Shetty. While Mark came with high expectations after the success of Max, 45 promised a concept-driven narrative backed by powerful performances. The result? A sharply divided Twitter verdict.
Buzz Around Mark Before Release
Mark opened big across Karnataka. The film released in more than 180 theatres, with early morning shows starting as early as 6.30 am in Bengaluru. Fans celebrated outside theatres with cut-outs, banners and firecrackers.
On social media, excitement was sky-high. Many expected Mark to repeat or even surpass the success of Max, Sudeep's 2024 film. However, once shows began, opinions started pouring in, and they were far from unanimous.
What a way to bring in the new year!! Hyped for both 45 and MARK, I'm hoping both smash it at the box office. Tickets booked!! I can't wait to watch the magic of @NimmaShivanna and @KicchaSudeep sir on the big screen. ♥️🤟🏽#45thefilm #MarkTheFilm— Hemanth M Rao (@hemanthrao11) December 25, 2025
X Reviews of Mark
The early X reviews for Mark painted a mixed picture. A large section of fans praised Sudeep's screen presence, style and background score. Many hailed the film calling it "pretty good," acknowledging Sudeep's powerful performance.
Finished watching #MarkTheFilm.— Puneeth gowda (@PuneethG44) December 25, 2025
Rating: 2/5 ⭐️⭐️
Yak andre, BGM bittu bere yenu ista agilla.Completely routine story, nothing new here V Kartikeyaa has followed the same old pattern No grip in the screenplay.Honestly, Sudeep sir deserved a better film
Really disappointed.#Mark pic.twitter.com/MpaSYXDJOY
However, criticism was equally loud. Many viewers felt Mark suffered from a routine story and predictable screenplay. A recurring complaint was that the film felt too similar to Max. One disappointed fan bluntly wrote that there was "no need to make another Max."
As a Sudeep fans I didn't like this movie— Abhi Kiccha (@abhishekmc933) December 25, 2025
To be Frank movie is not upto the mark it didn't meet our expectations 😕
Boss Intro Amazing 🤩BGM Also Good😊
But Story And Screen Play Disappointed ☹️ @KicchaSudeep Boss Plz focus on selecting scripts!#MarkTheFilem #MarkTheMovie pic.twitter.com/PZawHSeY4A
A viral tweet read: "Completely routine story. No grip in the screenplay. Sudeep sir deserved a better film." Another fan admitted that despite being a Sudeep admirer, the film did not meet expectations. While praising the intro and music, they urged the actor to choose better scripts. Some went further, calling it one of the weakest films of Sudeep's career.
As a fan Totally disappointed 😞 2/5— 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐰𝐚𝐥 𝐤𝐢𝐜𝐜𝐡𝐚 ᴹᵃʳᵏ ᶠʳᵒᵐ ²⁵ (@JackSparrow_171) December 25, 2025
Almost 90% of the cast is from outside industries. Honestly, I felt very bad while watching the movie. I really don’t understand why sudeep sir chose to entertain these people with such cheap and weak content. #MarkTheFilm #DisasterMark pic.twitter.com/uJD5McO4tZ
45 X Review
Many viewers praised the film's concept, performances, and climax. Shiva Rajkumar's acting received widespread appreciation, for his commanding screen presence. Upendra was lauded for delivering an impactful role, while Raj B. Shetty impressed audiences with his intensity.
Tweets described 45 as a "nice try" with strong ambition. Worth watching in theatres. Elevated by performances rather than star power alone. Several fans who watched Mark openly admitted preferring 45. Some questioned why Mark dared to clash with such strong content.
S T : #45Themovie— Abhay Madesh (@abhay_madesh) December 24, 2025
Nice try @ArjunJanyaMusic @NimmaShivanna acting was extraordinary 💥👌
Especially in climax 💥💥💥💥💥@nimmaupendra did extraordinary in his role 💥
Worth watch #45TheFilm#45TheMovie#DBoss𓃰 #DBossForever pic.twitter.com/a3w8gcsvVS
Mark vs 45
On the online ticketing app BookMyShow, Mark had around 174K users interested, with approximately 5.12K tickets booked in the last one hour.
Just finished watching #45TheFilm if I want to say in one word then " shiva thandava" that's it 🥵🌋— appu_yash_addicts (@APPUYASHFANS) December 24, 2025
the first half is quite dull with crazy stuff but from the mass god intro it picks up the film and keeps the audience engaged till the end.
uppi & rajbshetty 🔥
overall: 3.75="" 5 pic.twitter.com/Mng9Uu3zyt
On the other hand, 45 showed 295K interested users and around 5.4K tickets booked in just one hour. The numbers clearly show that while Mark has its fan base, 45 has more people interested in it.
About Mark
Directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, Mark stars Kichcha Sudeep as Ajay Markandaya, a suspended police officer battling criminals and corrupt politicians while racing to save kidnapped children. The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and Kichcha Creations, with music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.
Done with first half @KicchaSudeep sir looking freaking beast in every frame 💥💥— Swaroop R (@Swaroop0180) December 25, 2025
Engaging and energetic first half 💥
BGMs 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 #MarkTheFilm #KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/kGHYRChoJO
The cast includes Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Guru Somasundaram, Vikranth, Roshni Prakash and Deepshika. Heavy on action and style, Mark banks strongly on Sudeep's star power.
About 45
45 marks Arjun Janya's directorial debut and features Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra and Raj B. Shetty in lead roles. The film is positioned as a concept-driven action drama with layered storytelling. Arjun Janya also composed the music, adding to the film's creative identity.
