Mardaani 3 Trailer: Rani Mukerji's Shivani Shivaji Roy Faces Her Most Dangerous Case Yet

Published : January 12, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, dropped the trailer on Monday, January 12. The trailer drop coincided with a major milestone in Rani Mukerji's career, as the actor completed 30 years in Hindi cinema. Rani Mukerji reprises her role as the indomitable officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, which promises yet another dark, intense, and socially driven chapter in the popular franchise.
The over three-minute trailer highlights the urgency and brutality of the crime Shivani is up against this time. It opens with a disturbing message: "In a country that worships goddesses... thousands of daughters go missing every week." The story then shifts to Shivani Shivaji Roy, who has now joined the National Investigation Agency (NIA). She is quickly pulled into a horrifying case involving the disappearance of young girls.
As the trailer unfolds, Shivani discovers that as many as 93 girls have vanished without any trace. Her inquiry ends in the dark land of a beggar mafia governed by a merciless woman, Amma. Amma, played by Mallika Prasad, is one of the most powerful villains in the franchise so far. Mardaani 3 features a battle of strength between Shivani Shivaji Roy and another strong woman, unlike earlier films, where her opponents were men.
The trailer depicts Shivani's no-nonsense approach to her mission and takes us through thrilling events as she makes her journey to the culprits. Actor Janaki Bodiwala, known for Shaitaan, also joins the franchise in a pivotal role.
Written by Aayush Gupta, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra. While Mardaani (2014) exposed the grim reality of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 (2019) explored the disturbing mindset of a serial offender, the third instalment delves into another harsh truth of society.
Speaking about the film, Rani Mukerji said, "Mardaani in particular holds a special place in my heart. Shivani Shivaji Roy is not loud heroism - she is quiet strength. Through her, I discovered how powerful it is to tell stories that make people uncomfortable, but also hopeful."
Mardaani 3, which was earlier scheduled for a February 2026 release, has now been preponed and will hit theatres worldwide on January 30, 2026.
