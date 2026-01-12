ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mardaani 3 Trailer: Rani Mukerji's Shivani Shivaji Roy Faces Her Most Dangerous Case Yet

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, dropped the trailer on Monday, January 12. The trailer drop coincided with a major milestone in Rani Mukerji's career, as the actor completed 30 years in Hindi cinema. Rani Mukerji reprises her role as the indomitable officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, which promises yet another dark, intense, and socially driven chapter in the popular franchise.

The over three-minute trailer highlights the urgency and brutality of the crime Shivani is up against this time. It opens with a disturbing message: "In a country that worships goddesses... thousands of daughters go missing every week." The story then shifts to Shivani Shivaji Roy, who has now joined the National Investigation Agency (NIA). She is quickly pulled into a horrifying case involving the disappearance of young girls.

As the trailer unfolds, Shivani discovers that as many as 93 girls have vanished without any trace. Her inquiry ends in the dark land of a beggar mafia governed by a merciless woman, Amma. Amma, played by Mallika Prasad, is one of the most powerful villains in the franchise so far. Mardaani 3 features a battle of strength between Shivani Shivaji Roy and another strong woman, unlike earlier films, where her opponents were men.