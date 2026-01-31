Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji's Film To Cross Rs 10 Crore Mark?
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 31, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 has started its box office journey on a decent note. The film collected Rs 4 crore on its first day, the highest opening for the Mardaani franchise so far. Released on Friday, the film opened to good reviews from audiences. The strong word of mouth of the franchise seems to be helping the film at the ticket windows. Now, the focus is on how the film performs over its first weekend, especially on Day 2 and Day 3.
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected Rs 4.3 crore on its second day (Saturday) till evening shows. This figure is not final, as the night show collections are yet to be added. With this, the total collection of the film now stands at an estimated Rs 8.3 crore.
According to industry sources, with the night shows included, the total collection on Day 2 is expected to cross Rs 5 crore.
Occupancy Rates
Morning Shows: 10.64%
Afternoon Shows: 24.56%
Evening Shows: 31.88%
Night Shows: Yet to be added
Akshay Kumar Reviews Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 Performance
Actor Akshay Kumar has heaped praise on Rani Mukerji, hailing her powerful performance in Mardaani 3.
He took to his Instagram Story and shared the trailer of Mardaani 3 and wrote, "Go watch the Goddess of acting in her most powerful avatar. I saw it, I loved it, Don't miss it! #RaniMukerji."
About Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3 is written by Aayush Gupta and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The Mardaani franchise is known for addressing serious social issues. While Mardaani (2014) highlighted the dark reality of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 (2019) focused on the disturbing mindset of a serial offender, the third film explores another harsh truth of society.
Speaking earlier about the film, Rani Mukerji said, "Mardaani in particular holds a special place in my heart. Shivani Shivaji Roy is not loud heroism - she is quiet strength. Through her, I discovered how powerful it is to tell stories that make people uncomfortable, but also hopeful."