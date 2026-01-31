ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji's Film To Cross Rs 10 Crore Mark?

Hyderabad: Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 has started its box office journey on a decent note. The film collected Rs 4 crore on its first day, the highest opening for the Mardaani franchise so far. Released on Friday, the film opened to good reviews from audiences. The strong word of mouth of the franchise seems to be helping the film at the ticket windows. Now, the focus is on how the film performs over its first weekend, especially on Day 2 and Day 3.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected Rs 4.3 crore on its second day (Saturday) till evening shows. This figure is not final, as the night show collections are yet to be added. With this, the total collection of the film now stands at an estimated Rs 8.3 crore.

According to industry sources, with the night shows included, the total collection on Day 2 is expected to cross Rs 5 crore.

Occupancy Rates

Morning Shows: 10.64%

Afternoon Shows: 24.56%