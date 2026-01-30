ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Slow Start For Rani Mukerji's Film Amid Border 2 Storm

Hyderabad: Rani Mukerji starrer crime thriller Mardaani 3 has finally hit the theatres. Although the movie has received positive responses from the audience, its box office performance on the first day was not exceptional because of intense competition among the movies that were released on the same day.

Mardaani 3, the third instalment in the popular crime thriller franchise starring Rani Mukerji, has made a modest beginning at the Indian box office on its first day. The film hit theatres worldwide on January 30, 2026, and fans were eager to see Rani reprise her powerful role as Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Despite receiving positive reviews from viewers as well as critics, the Day 1 box office collection of the movie was not very impressive. According to trade analysts, the performance of the movie might have been impacted by the release of Border 2, a patriotic war drama starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected Rs 2.81 crore on its first day (Friday) till evening shows. This figure is not final, as the night show collections are yet to be added.

According to industry sources, with the night shows included, the total collection on Day 1 is expected to touch around Rs 5 crore. Although the opening is not that great, it is expected to pick up over the weekend as the word of mouth is positive.

Occupancy Rates

Morning Shows: 8.97%