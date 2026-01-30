Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Slow Start For Rani Mukerji's Film Amid Border 2 Storm
Mardaani 3 opens to a modest Day 1 box office collection despite positive reviews, with competition from Border 2 affecting Rani Mukerji's crime thriller.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 30, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rani Mukerji starrer crime thriller Mardaani 3 has finally hit the theatres. Although the movie has received positive responses from the audience, its box office performance on the first day was not exceptional because of intense competition among the movies that were released on the same day.
Mardaani 3, the third instalment in the popular crime thriller franchise starring Rani Mukerji, has made a modest beginning at the Indian box office on its first day. The film hit theatres worldwide on January 30, 2026, and fans were eager to see Rani reprise her powerful role as Shivani Shivaji Roy.
Despite receiving positive reviews from viewers as well as critics, the Day 1 box office collection of the movie was not very impressive. According to trade analysts, the performance of the movie might have been impacted by the release of Border 2, a patriotic war drama starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected Rs 2.81 crore on its first day (Friday) till evening shows. This figure is not final, as the night show collections are yet to be added.
According to industry sources, with the night shows included, the total collection on Day 1 is expected to touch around Rs 5 crore. Although the opening is not that great, it is expected to pick up over the weekend as the word of mouth is positive.
Occupancy Rates
Morning Shows: 8.97%
Afternoon Shows: 14.78%
Evening Shows: 17.13%
Night Shows: Yet to be added
Shah Rukh Khan Shows Support for Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji received warm wishes from her longtime friend, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate her on the release of the film.
SRK wrote, "Just from the heart….to my Rani 'Mardaani' all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too. @yrf #Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji."
About Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3 is written by Aayush Gupta and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The Mardaani franchise is known for addressing serious social issues. While Mardaani (2014) highlighted the dark reality of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 (2019) focused on the disturbing mindset of a serial offender, the third film explores another harsh truth of society.
Speaking earlier about the film, Rani Mukerji said, "Mardaani in particular holds a special place in my heart. Shivani Shivaji Roy is not loud heroism - she is quiet strength. Through her, I discovered how powerful it is to tell stories that make people uncomfortable, but also hopeful."
With positive reviews and strong performances, Mardaani 3 is now expected to rely on word of mouth to improve its box office numbers in the coming days.