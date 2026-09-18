ETV Bharat / entertainment

Gondhal Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2027, Marathi Film Chosen From 33 Titles

Mumbai: Marathi film Gondhal has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars, the Film Federation of India announced on Friday. Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film is set in rural Maharashtra and plays out over a night of a traditional ritual centred around a newlywed couple. The film was chosen for the Oscars 2027 from a list of 33 films, said P Seshadri, chairperson of the selection committee.

Last year, India picked Neeraj Ghaywan's pandemic drama "Homebound" for its official submission to the Oscars. However, it could not make it to the final nominations. Ghondal is the fourth Marathi film to be selected for the Oscars. The earlier titles were Court (2015), Harishchandrachi Factory (2009), and " Shwaas (2005).