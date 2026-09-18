Gondhal Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2027, Marathi Film Chosen From 33 Titles
Marathi film Gondhal, directed by Santosh Davakhar, has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2027 from 33 films.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 18, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Mumbai: Marathi film Gondhal has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars, the Film Federation of India announced on Friday. Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film is set in rural Maharashtra and plays out over a night of a traditional ritual centred around a newlywed couple. The film was chosen for the Oscars 2027 from a list of 33 films, said P Seshadri, chairperson of the selection committee.
Last year, India picked Neeraj Ghaywan's pandemic drama "Homebound" for its official submission to the Oscars. However, it could not make it to the final nominations. Ghondal is the fourth Marathi film to be selected for the Oscars. The earlier titles were Court (2015), Harishchandrachi Factory (2009), and " Shwaas (2005).
No Indian film has managed to win in the Best International Feature Film segment, which was earlier known as the Best Foreign Film category.
Only three Indian films have received nominations in the category -- Mehmood Khan’s Mother India, Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Lagaan. Deepa Mehta’s Water, starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, also received a nomination, but it was submitted from Canada.
The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027.
(With agency inputs)