Marathi Actor Madhu Kambikar Dies At 73, CM Fadnavis Calls Her Death 'Extremely Heartbreaking'
Veteran Marathi actor and Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar, who played Nana Patekar's on-screen mother, died at 73 in Pune. CM Devendra Fadnavis mourns her death.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 12, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Mumbai: Veteran Marathi actor and Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar, who played actor Nana Patekar’s on-screen mother in films such as Hum Dono and Yeshwant, died in Pune on October 12 at the age of 73. Known for her work in Marathi cinema, theatre and television, she was also a respected Lavani performer who helped bring Maharashtra’s folk arts to a wider audience. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over her death and paid tribute to her contribution to the entertainment industry.
According to sources, Kambikar had been battling health problems for several years. Her health worsened after she suffered a stroke in November 2016. She had been bedridden for some time before her death.
Fadnavis remembered the veteran actor for her work across films, folk theatre, commercial theatre and television. In a post on X, he called her death “extremely heartbreaking” and said her performances would remain in the memories of audiences.
“The news of the passing of veteran actress Madhu Kambikar ji is extremely heartbreaking. She had portrayed many important roles in films, folk theatre, commercial theatre, and television serials,” the Maharashtra Chief Minister wrote.
ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्री मधू कांबीकर जी यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त अतिशय दुःखद आहे. चित्रपट, लोकनाट्य, व्यावसायिक रंगभूमी आणि दूरदर्शन मालिकांमध्ये त्यांनी अनेक महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका साकारल्या होत्या. ‘हेच माझं माहेर’, ‘राघुमैना’, ‘एक होता विदूषक’, ‘झपाटलेला’, ‘डेबू’ आणि ‘येऊ का घरात’ यांसारख्या चित्रपटांतील त्यांच्या भूमिका प्रेक्षकांच्या चिरस्मरणात राहतील. अभिनय आणि नृत्य यांचा सुरेख मेळ साधत त्यांनी ग्रामीण जीवनाशी जोडलेल्या लोककलेला लोकप्रिय करण्यासाठी सातत्यानं प्रयत्न केले. चार दशकांहून अधिक काळ कलाक्षेत्रात सक्रिय राहून त्यांनी मराठी मनोरंजनविश्व समृद्ध केलं, त्याचं हे योगदान कायम स्मरणात राहील. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या आणि चाहत्यांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. ॐ शांती 🙏— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 12, 2026
He also mentioned some of her well-known films, including Hech Mazha Maher, Raghumainaa, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zhapatlela, Debu and Yeu Ka Gharat. He said her work had made a lasting contribution to Marathi entertainment.
Fadnavis also praised Kambikar for keeping Maharashtra’s folk traditions alive through her performances. He mentioned that she combined acting and dance to bring folk arts connected to rural life to more people. He offered his condolences to her family and fans.
Kambikar was born on July 28, 1953, in Malegaon Khurd in Maharashtra’s Beed district. She built a career spanning more than four decades and became known for her performances in Marathi films and her skills as a Lavani dancer. She also studied Kathak and performed on stage, earning recognition for her work in traditional dance.
Apart from Marathi cinema, Kambikar appeared in Hindi films, including Shola Aur Shabnam, which starred Govinda and Divya Bharti. She also shared the screen with Nana Patekar in Hum Dono and Yeshwant, playing his mother despite being younger than him. Her performances in such roles made her a familiar face among audiences.
On November 27, 2016, she suffered a stroke after performing at a Lavani programme at Yashwant Natya Mandir in Mumbai. The performance was part of an event titled Lavanya Sangeet and marked her return to the stage after a long gap. She continued performing despite feeling unwell before her condition worsened and she was taken to hospital.
Following the stroke, Kambikar gradually stepped away from films and public performances. Aabhraan was among her later film appearances. Over the years, she received several awards, including state honours, for her contribution to the arts.