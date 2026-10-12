ETV Bharat / entertainment

Marathi Actor Madhu Kambikar Dies At 73, CM Fadnavis Calls Her Death 'Extremely Heartbreaking'

Marathi Actor Madhu Kambikar Dies At 73 ( Photo: ANI )

Mumbai: Veteran Marathi actor and Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar, who played actor Nana Patekar’s on-screen mother in films such as Hum Dono and Yeshwant, died in Pune on October 12 at the age of 73. Known for her work in Marathi cinema, theatre and television, she was also a respected Lavani performer who helped bring Maharashtra’s folk arts to a wider audience. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over her death and paid tribute to her contribution to the entertainment industry.

According to sources, Kambikar had been battling health problems for several years. Her health worsened after she suffered a stroke in November 2016. She had been bedridden for some time before her death.

Fadnavis remembered the veteran actor for her work across films, folk theatre, commercial theatre and television. In a post on X, he called her death “extremely heartbreaking” and said her performances would remain in the memories of audiences. “The news of the passing of veteran actress Madhu Kambikar ji is extremely heartbreaking. She had portrayed many important roles in films, folk theatre, commercial theatre, and television serials,” the Maharashtra Chief Minister wrote. He also mentioned some of her well-known films, including Hech Mazha Maher, Raghumainaa, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zhapatlela, Debu and Yeu Ka Gharat. He said her work had made a lasting contribution to Marathi entertainment.