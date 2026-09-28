ETV Bharat / entertainment

Manoj Tiwari Reacts After Salman Khan Calls Out Daughter Rhiti On Bigg Boss 20

Hyderabad: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has reacted to the ongoing discussion around his daughter Rhiti Tiwari’s stint on Bigg Boss 20 after Salman Khan called her out during Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor-politician also addressed social media claims that he used his influence to get Rhiti on the reality show.

“Nobody knew you till the time you came on Bigg Boss. Isn’t that true? You are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter,” Salman told Rhiti. He further pointed out that people could see being Manoj’s daughter as her “claim to fame”.

The matter was later discussed during Weekend Ka Vaar, where Salman Khan questioned Rhiti about her behaviour and attitude. He also brought up her identity as Manoj Tiwari’s daughter and questioned how much of her recognition came from her own work.

The situation became more heated when Rhiti told Qazi that her father would “deal with him outside the house”. Qazi was visibly angry after the exchange, while other contestants stepped in to calm things down.

Rhiti recently became part of a controversy after a diss battle with Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh turned into a personal argument. During the task, Rhiti made derogatory and abusive remarks against the two contestants. Some of her comments were muted during the telecast. She later defended her words, saying they were slang and worked better with the rhyme.

Salman also questioned Rhiti’s description of herself as a “rockstar”. Comparing her journey with Qazi’s, he said that the term is generally used for someone who has faced challenges and worked their way up. “You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter, not Dolly Bindra’s,” Salman said while reminding Rhiti about her father’s own Bigg Boss journey.

Following the discussion, Manoj Tiwari has now reacted to the attention around his daughter. During a recent media interaction, he addressed claims that he had used his influence to get Rhiti on Bigg Boss. Manoj said that he was not even aware that Rhiti had been finalised for the show and found out about it much later. “Bachchon ka Bigg Boss hai, karne do,” he said. (It’s Bigg Boss, let the kids be.)

Reacting to claims that he had used his influence to get Rhiti on the show, Manoj said, “Social media par yeh bhi likh rahe hain ki kisi pairavi se maine usse Bigg Boss mein bheja hai. Pehle toh mujhe pata hi nahi tha ki woh Bigg Boss mein jaa rahi hai.” (People on social media are even saying that I used my influence to send her to Bigg Boss. I did not even know that she was going to be on Bigg Boss.)

Manoj, who has also been a Bigg Boss contestant, asked people not to take everything that happens inside the house too seriously. He described the reality show as a game where something is happening all the time. “Bigg Boss ek khel hai, wahan 24 hours kuch na kuch ho raha hai,” he said. (Bigg Boss is a game where something or the other is happening 24 hours a day.)

He further added that viewers should enjoy the show instead of getting too upset over the contestants’ actions. “Isliye usko dekh kar kisi ko undvelit nahi hona chahiye. Main bhi Bigg Boss mein raha hoon, woh ek khel hai, uska anand lijiye,” Manoj said. (No one should get too worked up after watching it. I have also been on Bigg Boss. It is a game, so enjoy it.)

The 20th season of Bigg Boss began on September 6, with Rhiti Tiwari, Qazi Touqeer, Uditi Singh, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey, Scout OP and Yung DSA among the contestants.