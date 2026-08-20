Manoj Bajpayee To Play Mahatma Gandhi In Sudhir Mishra's Film On A Lesser-Known Chapter Of India's Independence
Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha team up for a film on Mahatma Gandhi's lesser-known 21-day journey during India's independence, starring Manoj Bajpayee.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 20, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and producer Anubhav Sinha have joined hands for a new film based on a lesser-known chapter from Mahatma Gandhi’s life during India’s independence. The yet-to-be-titled film will star National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee as Gandhi.
Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the film will focus on 21 days in Gandhi’s life during a crucial period in India’s history. It will explore the personal side of Gandhi and the decision he made when the country was moving towards freedom.
“This new film focuses on an important yet lesser-known chapter of history: the 21 days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during India’s independence,” Mishra said.
“At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the centre of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away. But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself. While history books record the surface events of that era, this story explores what lay beneath that famous choice and will depict the personal journey of a leader redefining his path,” he added.
The film will present Gandhi not just as a historical figure but as a person facing an important turning point in his life. Bajpayee will bring his own style and depth to the role in what is being described as a historic career first for the actor. The film also stars actor Saurabh Shukla, who has previously shared screen space with Bajpayee in the 1998 cult classic Satya.
For Mishra, the project comes as he approaches 40 years in Hindi cinema. The filmmaker is known for films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dharavi and Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin. He has also won three National Film Awards during his career.
Meanwhile, Sinha, who will produce the film, is known for directing films such as Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad. He has also backed several socially relevant stories as a producer.
The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under the banner of Benaras Media Works and is presented by NH Studioz.
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