ETV Bharat / entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee To Play Mahatma Gandhi In Sudhir Mishra's Film On A Lesser-Known Chapter Of India's Independence

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and producer Anubhav Sinha have joined hands for a new film based on a lesser-known chapter from Mahatma Gandhi’s life during India’s independence. The yet-to-be-titled film will star National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee as Gandhi.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the film will focus on 21 days in Gandhi’s life during a crucial period in India’s history. It will explore the personal side of Gandhi and the decision he made when the country was moving towards freedom.

“This new film focuses on an important yet lesser-known chapter of history: the 21 days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during India’s independence,” Mishra said.

“At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the centre of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away. But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself. While history books record the surface events of that era, this story explores what lay beneath that famous choice and will depict the personal journey of a leader redefining his path,” he added.