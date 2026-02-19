Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Ghooskhor Pandat Title Withdrawn, Trailer Removed After Supreme Court Order
Makers of Ghooskhor Pandat withdraw the film's title and remove all promotional material after the Supreme Court's direction.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 19, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, have withdrawn the film's title and removed all promotional material after directions from the Supreme Court of India.
Producer-director Neeraj Pandey informed the apex court that the earlier title has been completely withdrawn. In an affidavit filed before the court on Thursday, Pandey said that the title Ghooskhor Pandat will not be used in any manner going forward. He also assured the court that the new title, which is yet to be finalised, will not be similar to the earlier one.
"I respectfully submit that the earlier title, Ghooskhor Pandat, stands unequivocally withdrawn and shall not be used in any manner whatsoever. While the new title has not yet been finalised, I undertake that any title that may hereafter be identified and adopted shall not be similar to, or evocative of, the earlier title in respect of which objections were raised, and shall accurately reflect the narrative and intent of the film without giving rise to unintended interpretations...I also state that all promotional material, posters, trailers and publicity content under the earlier title have already been withdrawn, prior to the listing of the present petition," the affidavit read.
Taking note of the filmmaker's response, the Supreme Court disposed of the matter. The court said it expects the controversy to now come to an end.
A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan observed, "They have now responded positively," while referring to the undertaking given by the filmmaker. The bench also urged YouTubers and others to put a quietus to the issue.
Earlier, the top court had directed the filmmakers to change the title of the film, terming it denigrative of a particular community. The court had also ordered the producers to remove any content from the film that may be offensive or hurtful to any community.
During the hearing on February 12, Justice Nagarathna made strong remarks on the limits of free speech. "Why should you denigrate anybody. It's against morality and public order. Being woke is one thing. But creating this kind of unrest when there is already unrest in the country. We thought filmmakers, journalists, etc., are all responsible people and are aware of exceptions and reasonable restrictions of Article 19(1)(a) (Fundamental Right of Speech and Expression)," she stated.
After the hearing, advocate Vinod Kumar Tiwari spoke about the court's observations. "There is freedom of expression under Article 19 (1), but there are some restrictions under Article 19(2)... The preamble is clear that you cannot defame any section of society by saying things like Ghooskhor Pandat. They said that the content and narratives need to be changed along with the title," Tiwari said.
Ghooskhor Pandat is directed by Neeraj Pandey and stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The film was announced as part of the 2026 slate of Netflix India.
READ MORE
- Ghooskhor Pandat Title Row: Protestors Threaten To Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey's Faces If Film Isn't Banned
- Ghooskhor Pandat Title Row: Neeraj Pandey Withdraws Promotions; Says 'No Intent To Hurt Any Community'
- Ghooskhor Pandat Title Row: BJP Welcomes Centre's Directive To Netflix To Remove Film Teaser