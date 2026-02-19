ETV Bharat / entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Ghooskhor Pandat Title Withdrawn, Trailer Removed After Supreme Court Order

Hyderabad: The makers of Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, have withdrawn the film's title and removed all promotional material after directions from the Supreme Court of India.

Producer-director Neeraj Pandey informed the apex court that the earlier title has been completely withdrawn. In an affidavit filed before the court on Thursday, Pandey said that the title Ghooskhor Pandat will not be used in any manner going forward. He also assured the court that the new title, which is yet to be finalised, will not be similar to the earlier one.

"I respectfully submit that the earlier title, Ghooskhor Pandat, stands unequivocally withdrawn and shall not be used in any manner whatsoever. While the new title has not yet been finalised, I undertake that any title that may hereafter be identified and adopted shall not be similar to, or evocative of, the earlier title in respect of which objections were raised, and shall accurately reflect the narrative and intent of the film without giving rise to unintended interpretations...I also state that all promotional material, posters, trailers and publicity content under the earlier title have already been withdrawn, prior to the listing of the present petition," the affidavit read.

Taking note of the filmmaker's response, the Supreme Court disposed of the matter. The court said it expects the controversy to now come to an end.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan observed, "They have now responded positively," while referring to the undertaking given by the filmmaker. The bench also urged YouTubers and others to put a quietus to the issue.